  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Global Cord Blood Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CO   KYG393421030

GLOBAL CORD BLOOD CORPORATION

(CO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:11 2022-06-17 pm EDT
3.470 USD   +16.44%
12:35pGlobal Cord Blood Shares Rise 15% After Merger Target Gets FDA Clearance for IND
DJ
06/16Global Cord Says Cellenkos Gets US FDA OK of IND Application for CK0804 as Add-on Therapy to Ruxolitinib for Myelofibrosis
MT
06/16Global Cord Blood Corporation Announced Cellenkos Receives FDA Clearance of IND Application for CK0804 as Add on Therapy to Ruxolitinib for the Treatment of Myelofibrosis
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Cord Blood Shares Rise 15% After Merger Target Gets FDA Clearance for IND

06/17/2022 | 12:35pm EDT
By Chris Wack


Global Cord Blood Corp. shares were up 15% to $3.42 after the company said Cellenkos Inc. recently got U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for its Investigational New Drug application for CK0804.

This clearance allows Cellenkos to initiate a Phase 1b, open-label study of CK0804 as an add-on therapy to ruxolitinib in patients with myelofibrosis who experience a suboptimal response to ruxolitinib.

Global Cord Blood agreed to buy biotechnology company Cellenkos in April. At closing, Global Cord will issue 125 million new shares valued at $11 a share, and pay $664 million in cash.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-17-22 1234ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 160 M 173 M 173 M
Net income 2021 508 M 75,8 M 75,8 M
Net cash 2021 6 074 M 906 M 906 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,08x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 429 M 362 M 362 M
EV / Sales 2020 -2,24x
EV / Sales 2021 -2,13x
Nbr of Employees 1 215
Free-Float 26,7%
Chart GLOBAL CORD BLOOD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Global Cord Blood Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL CORD BLOOD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ting Zheng Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bing Chuen Chen Chief Financial Officer & Director
Xin Xu Chief Technology Officer
Jennifer J. Weng Independent Non-Executive Director
Jack S. L. Chow Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL CORD BLOOD CORPORATION-28.88%362
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-11.35%117 821
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-33.22%50 693
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-30.58%20 222
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY26.15%18 991
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-12.67%15 364