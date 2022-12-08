Global Cosmed S A : becomes a member of “Commit for our Planet” initiative

On December 7, Cosmetics Europe Association officially launched an industry-wide initiative "Commit for Our Planet". It is aimed at reducing the environmental footprint of this sector in Europe. Global Cosmed S.A. is among 27 companies from all over Europe and one of three Polish companies that made public climate commitments despite difficult times.

Cosmetics Europe initiative encourages all beauty industry companies to make a joint effort of the sector to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve packaging solutions and actions for nature.

"Many companies are already making significant progress when it comes to environmental protection, whereas 'Commit for Our Planet' initiative aims to keep raising the bar for sustainable growth across the entire sector by joint actions and strengthening the efforts of the whole industry", said John Chave, Director General of Cosmetics Europe.

The initiative covers specific commitments within three areas: climate, packaging, and nature, that will help achieve progress along the whole value chain. These areas are key for the activity of cosmetic companies and their influence on the environment, ensuring the greatest progress toward ecological production and consumption of goods in the industry.

"At Global Cosmed, last year was marked by a significant surge in awareness, development of competences and actions within the sustainable growth area. Drawing from the best practices on the market, we want to share our ideas. Digital label or "Integrated Product Development Process" program, which was awarded the "ESG Innovation" laurel, both created by our employees, show that Polish companies have plenty to offer to international enterprises. That's why we accept the challenge and want to join Cosmetics Europe in promoting the ideas found in the European Green Deal" Magdalena Miele, Vice-president of the Board at Global Cosmed S.A., commented.

In the future, Cosmetics Europe will provide the highest-class tools and guidelines that will support companies in meeting their sustainable growth commitments. The Association sets out to draw up yearly reports on all actions undertaken within these commitments to present progress in the industry and its positive influence on the environment. Learn more about "Commit for Our Planet" initiative at www.commitforourplanet.cosmeticseurope.eu.