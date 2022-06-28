Global Cosmed S A : joined the Partnership for the Achievement of Sustainable Development Goals

Global Cosmed Corporate Group, owner of such brands as Bobini, Kret, Apart, Biophen or Sofin, joined the Partnership for the Achievement of Sustainable Development Goals. The manufacturer's decision was announced on June 22 during the 2030 National Agenda Stakeholder Forum held by the Ministry of Economic Development and Technology.

Over the last few months, Global Cosmed S.A. has been consistently implementing its strategy of responsible business that involves, among others, environmental protection, establishing partner relationships and creating a friendly workplace. By including Sustainable Development Goals in its operating activity, the company highlighted the real integration of these two perspectives.

The importance of SDG for the vision of company's present and future was expressed in joining the Partnership and announcing this fact during the 2030 National Agenda Stakeholder Forum - a national Polish event gathering the representatives of administration, socio-economical partners, academia, science, entrepreneurs, and NGOs. Among 17 Goals and 169 tasks set out by UN, Global Cosmed focused on 4, namely: decent work (goal 8), responsible consumption (goal 12), climate action (goal 13) and partnership for the goals (goal 17).

"Thanks to the exchange of knowledge, ideas, and experiences in the Partnership, it is feasible to achieve synergy and be more effective in creating a strong, sustainable economy. Establishing cooperation within such initiatives, be it with industry, stock exchange, or non-governmental organisations, serves as a tool to complete our mission," ensures Magdalena Mielimonka, Vice President of the Board who signed the Declaration of Membership in the Initiative on behalf of the company's highest authorities. "We want to not only carry out our business tasks according to UN's goals. We also want to be involved in promoting them locally and among our employees," emphasises Ms Mielimonka.