Global Crossing Airlines Announces Management Webinar to Provide a Business Update

MIAMI, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (JET: TSX-V; JET.B: TSX-V; JETMF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “GlobalX”) will be hosting a Zoom webinar to provide a business update.



When: Monday, January 10th, 2022, 02:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Topic: Global Crossing Business update

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_OICZC9lLSLemfEmz9k09Sg

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

About Global Crossing Airlines

GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental airline flying the Airbus A320 family aircraft. GlobalX flies as a passenger ACMI and charter airline serving the US, Caribbean, and Latin American markets. In 2022, GlobalX will enter ACMI cargo service flying the A321 freighter. For more information, please visit www.globalxair.com.

For more information, please contact:

Ryan Goepel, Chief Financial Officer

Email: ryan.goepel@globalxair.com

Tel: 786.751.8503

