Global Crossing Airlines Closes GEM Drawdown

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2020) - Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (TSXV: JET) (OTCQB: JETMF) (the "Company" or "GlobalX") announces that it has completed another draw down (the "Draw Down") under the GEM Facility in accordance with the GEM Agreement as previously disclosed (see the news release dated May 6, 2020 for further information with respect to the GEM Agreement).

Pursuant to the Draw Down, on December 18, 2020 GEM Global Yield LLC SCS was issued 158,071 common voting and variable voting shares ("Shares") of GlobalX at a price of $0.791 per Share (the "Share Price") for gross proceeds of $125,035.74 and will be reflected as restricted cash on the balance sheet as the proceeds are to be used for airplane deposits. The Shares are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on April 19, 2021.



About Global Crossing Airlines

GlobalX is a new entrant airline now in FAA certification using the Airbus A320 family aircraft. Subject to FAA and DOT approvals, GlobalX intends to fly as an ACMI and wet lease charter airline serving the US, Caribbean and Latin American markets. For more information please visit www.globalxair.com .

