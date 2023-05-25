Global Crossing Airlines to Present at the LD Micro Invitational XIII

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2023) - Global Crossing Airlines (OTCQB: JETMF) announced today that it will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, California on June 6th-8th, 2023. The event is expected to feature 150+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private 1:1 meetings.

Global Crossing Airlines is scheduled to present on June 6th at 9:30AM PT. Ryan Goepel, EVP and CFO, will be leading the presentation.

We invite interested parties to register for the event here: https://ldinv13.sequireevents.com/.

About Global Crossing Airlines

GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental Airline flying the Airbus A320 family aircraft. GlobalX flies as a passenger ACMI and charter airline serving the US, Caribbean, European and Latin American markets. GlobalX is also now operating ACMI cargo service flying the A321 freighter. For more information, please visit www.globalxair.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

To present or register, please get in touch with Dean@ldmicro.com.

To learn more about Freedom US Markets, visit www.freedomusmkts.com.

For further information on Global Crossing Airlines:

Ryan Goepel

EVP and CFO

7867518503

ryan.goepel@globalxair.com

www.globalxair.com