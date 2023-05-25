Advanced search
End-of-day quote NEO Exchange  -  2023-05-23
1.220 CAD    0.00%
12:55pGlobal Crossing Airlines to Present at the LD Micro Invitational XIII
NE
05/11Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/11Global Crossing Airlines Authorized Increase to 16 Aircraft by US DOT
GL
Global Crossing Airlines to Present at the LD Micro Invitational XIII

05/25/2023 | 12:55pm EDT
Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2023) - Global Crossing Airlines (OTCQB: JETMF) announced today that it will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, California on June 6th-8th, 2023. The event is expected to feature 150+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private 1:1 meetings.

Global Crossing Airlines is scheduled to present on June 6th at 9:30AM PT. Ryan Goepel, EVP and CFO, will be leading the presentation.

We invite interested parties to register for the event here: https://ldinv13.sequireevents.com/.

About Global Crossing Airlines

GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental Airline flying the Airbus A320 family aircraft. GlobalX flies as a passenger ACMI and charter airline serving the US, Caribbean, European and Latin American markets. GlobalX is also now operating ACMI cargo service flying the A321 freighter. For more information, please visit www.globalxair.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

To present or register, please get in touch with Dean@ldmicro.com.

To learn more about Freedom US Markets, visit www.freedomusmkts.com.

For further information on Global Crossing Airlines:

Ryan Goepel
EVP and CFO
7867518503
ryan.goepel@globalxair.com
www.globalxair.com


© Newsfilecorp 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 97,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -15,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 37,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,28x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 50,5 M 50,5 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,92x
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 34,4%
Chart GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Edward J. Wegel Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan B. Goepel Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Edgar Green Head-Information Technology
Juan Nunez Chief Operating Officer & VP Flight Operations
Alan Bird Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC.29.79%51
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED15.73%24 616
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.6.30%22 450
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC35.54%20 281
AIR CHINA LIMITED-9.06%18 381
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.23.77%15 303
