Global Dining : Tokyo's 'Kill Bill' restaurant cuts hours as fines levied over COVID curbs

TOKYO, March 19 (Reuters) - The Tokyo operator of a
restaurant famous for its cinematic links to the movie "Kill
Bill: Volume I" has agreed to shorten its hours as the city
government began enforcing fines for businesses failing to
comply with infection controls.
Global-Dining Inc, which runs the Gonpachi
restaurant that inspired a fight scene in the Quentin Tarantino
film, had flouted requests by the city government when a state
of emergency over COVID-19 was declared in January.
The company said on Thursday it would close Tokyo-area
restaurants at 8 p.m. through Sunday, obeying the request for
just the last four days of the emergency period before it
expires.
Global-Dining president Kozo Hasegawa had harshly criticised
the closure requests and their economic impact, saying in a
March 11 letter to the Tokyo government it was like "cutting off
one's arm at the shoulder because the fingertip got infected."
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Thursday issued orders
against 27 restaurants that had not complied with requests to
close early as a means to control the COVID-19 virus. Under
revised laws, businesses can be fined 300,000 yen ($2,752.55) if
they don't obey.
A representative of Global-Dining, which operates 43
eateries centered around Tokyo, said the company had not been
cited under the new regulations and that it had a policy to
comply with government orders.
Its Gonpachi restaurant, with a cavernous inner courtyard,
inspired a bloody fight scene in Tarantino's first "Kill Bill"
film and it was the site of a dinner between former Prime
Minister Junichiro Koizumi and U.S. President George W. Bush in
2002.
($1 = 108.9900 yen)
