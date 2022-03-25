Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Global Dividend Growth Split Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GDV   CA3794441020

GLOBAL DIVIDEND GROWTH SPLIT CORP.

(GDV)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03/25 02:41:33 pm EDT
11.69 CAD   +1.04%
02:47pGLOBAL DIVIDEND GROWTH SPLIT : Annual Information Form – 2021
PU
03/24Brompton Funds Declare Distributions
AQ
03/23Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. Announces Successful Overnight Offering
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Dividend Growth Split : Annual Information Form – 2021

03/25/2022 | 02:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this annual information form constitute forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this annual information form should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this annual information form.

In particular, this annual information form may contain forward-looking statements pertaining to distributable cash and distributions per Class A Share, Preferred Share or Unit. The actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other things, the risk factors set out in this annual information form. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

GLOSSARY OF TERMS ........................................................................................................................................................................................ 4

  • 1.0 NAME, FORMATION AND HISTORY ............................................................................................................................................... 8

    1.1 1.2 1.3 1.4

    Status of the Company ................................................................................................................................................................... 8

    Investment Objectives .................................................................................................................................................................... 8

    Investment Guidelines ................................................................................................................................................................... 9

    Rebalancing Criteria .................................................................................................................................................................... 10

  • 2.0 INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS ........................................................................................................................................................ 10

  • 3.0 DESCRIPTION OF SECURITIES ....................................................................................................................................................... 11

    3.1

    Principal Shareholder ................................................................................................................................................................... 11

    3.2

    Purchase for Cancelation ............................................................................................................................................................. 11

    3.3

    Distributions ................................................................................................................................................................................ 11

    3.3.1

    Preferred Shares ............................................................................................................................................................... 11

    3.3.2

    Class A Shares .................................................................................................................................................................. 12

    3.3.3

    Distribution Reinvestment Plan ........................................................................................................................................ 12

    3.4

    Priority ......................................................................................................................................................................................... 12

    3.4.1

    Preferred Shares ............................................................................................................................................................... 12

    3.4.2

    Class A Shares .................................................................................................................................................................. 12

    3.4.3

    Class J Shares ................................................................................................................................................................... 13

    3.5

    Acts Requiring Shareholder Approval ......................................................................................................................................... 13

  • 4.0 VALUATION OF PORTFOLIO SECURITIES ................................................................................................................................... 14

  • 5.0 CALCULATION OF NET ASSET VALUE ........................................................................................................................................ 15

  • 6.0 PURCHASES OF SHARES ................................................................................................................................................................. 15

  • 7.0 REDEMPTIONS AND RETRACTIONS ............................................................................................................................................. 16

    7.1

    Redemptions ................................................................................................................................................................................ 16

    7.1.1

    Preferred Shares ............................................................................................................................................................... 16

    7.1.2

    Class A Shares .................................................................................................................................................................. 16

    7.2

    Retraction Privileges .................................................................................................................................................................... 16

    7.2.1

    Preferred Shares ............................................................................................................................................................... 16

    7.2.2

    Class A Shares .................................................................................................................................................................. 18

    7.3

    Book-Entry Only System ............................................................................................................................................................. 20

    7.4

    Suspension of Redemptions and Retractions ................................................................................................................................ 20

  • 8.0 RESPONSIBILITY FOR OPERATIONS ............................................................................................................................................ 21

    8.1

    Management of the Company and the Manager ........................................................................................................................... 21

    8.2

    Manager ....................................................................................................................................................................................... 22

    8.2.1

    Directors and Officers of the Manager ............................................................................................................................. 22

    8.2.2

    Independent Review Committee ....................................................................................................................................... 22

    8.2.3

    Management Fee .............................................................................................................................................................. 23

    8.2.4

    Termination of the Management Agreement .................................................................................................................... 23

    8.3

    Portfolio Management ................................................................................................................................................................. 23

    8.4

    Custodian ..................................................................................................................................................................................... 24

    8.4.1

    Custodian Fees ................................................................................................................................................................. 24

    8.4.2

    Termination of the Custodial Services Agreement ........................................................................................................... 24

    8.5

    Valuation Services ....................................................................................................................................................................... 24

    8.6

    Auditors, Registrar and Transfer Agent ....................................................................................................................................... 24

    8.7

    Securities Lending ....................................................................................................................................................................... 25

  • 9.0 CONFLICTS OF INTEREST ............................................................................................................................................................... 25

    9.1

    Principal Holders of Securities ..................................................................................................................................................... 25

  • 10.0 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE .......................................................................................................................................................... 26

    10.1

    Composition of the Independent Review Committee ................................................................................................................... 27

    10.2

    Proxy Voting Policy ..................................................................................................................................................................... 27

    10.3

    Call Option Writing ..................................................................................................................................................................... 27

    10.4

    Call Option Pricing ...................................................................................................................................................................... 29

    10.5

    Utilization of Cash Equivalents ................................................................................................................................................... 29

    10.6

    Use of Other Derivative Instruments ........................................................................................................................................... 30

    10.7

    Securities Lending ....................................................................................................................................................................... 30

    10.8

    Use of Derivative Instruments - General ..................................................................................................................................... 31

    10.9

    Short-Term Trading ..................................................................................................................................................................... 31

  • 11.0 INCOME TAX CONSIDERATIONS .................................................................................................................................................. 32

    11.1

    Tax Treatment of the Company ................................................................................................................................................... 32

    11.2

    Distributions ................................................................................................................................................................................ 34

    11.3

    Tax Treatment of Shareholders .................................................................................................................................................... 34

    11.4

    Disposition of Shares ................................................................................................................................................................... 35

    11.5

    Exchange of Tax Information ...................................................................................................................................................... 36

  • 12.0 REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS, OFFICERS AND IRC ............................................................................................................ 36

  • 13.0 MATERIAL CONTRACTS ................................................................................................................................................................. 36

  • 14.0 OTHER MATERIAL INFORMATION ............................................................................................................................................... 37

14.1

Risk Factors ................................................................................................................................................................................. 37

GLOSSARY OF TERMS

In this annual information form, the following terms shall have the meanings set forth below, unless otherwise indicated:

"Annual Retraction Date" means the second last business day of June of each year. The Annual Retraction Date will not apply in any year in which a special retraction right has been exercised.

"Black-Scholes Model" means a widely used option pricing model developed by Fischer Black and Myron Scholes in 1973. The model can be used to calculate the theoretical value of an option based on the current price of the underlying security, the strike price and term of the option, prevailing interest rates and the volatility of the price of the underlying security.

"Brompton" means the Brompton group of companies.

"Brompton Funds" means Brompton Corp. and its wholly owned subsidiary Brompton Funds Limited, which acts as manager of the Company. Brompton Corp. is in the business of managing investment funds.

"business day" means any day on which the TSX is open for business.

"call option" means the right, but not the obligation, of the option holder to buy a security from the seller of the option at a specified price at any time during a specified time period or at expiry.

"cash covered put option" means a put option entered into in circumstances where the seller of the put option holds cash equivalents or other acceptable cash cover (as defined in NI 81-102) sufficient to acquire the securities underlying the option at the strike price throughout the term of the option.

"cash equivalents" means, and for the purposes of "cash cover" and "cash covered put option", "cash" as used therein means:

  • a) cash on deposit at the Custodian;

  • b) an evidence of indebtedness that has a remaining term to maturity of 365 days or less and that is issued, or fully and unconditionally guaranteed as to principal and interest, by:

    • (i) any of the federal or provincial governments of Canada; or

    • (ii) the Government of the United States; or

    • (iii) a Canadian financial institution;

    provided that, in the case of (ii) and (iii), such evidence of indebtedness has a rating of at least R-1 (mid) by DBRS or the equivalent rating from another designated rating organization; or

  • c) other cash cover as defined in NI 81-102.

"CDS" means CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.

"CDS Participant" means a participant in CDS.

"Class A Record Date" means the last business day of each month.

"Class A Shareholder" means a holder of a Class A Share.

"Class A Shares" means the Class A shares of the Company.

"Class J Shares" means the Class J shares of the Company.

"Company" means Global Dividend Growth Split Corp.

"covered call option" means a call option entered into in circumstances where the seller of the call option holds the underlying security through the term of the option.

"CRA" means the Canada Revenue Agency or any successor organization.

"Custodial Services Agreement" means the custodian agreement entered into by the Company and the Custodian dated as of June 15, 2018, as it may be amended from time to time.

"Custodian" means CIBC Mellon Trust Company, in its capacity as custodian under the Custodial Services Agreement.

"DBRS" means DBRS Limited.

"Extraordinary Resolution" means a resolution passed by the affirmative vote of at least 66⅔% of the votes cast, either in person or by proxy, at a meeting of shareholders called for the purpose of approving such resolution.

"in-the-money" means in relation to a call option, a call option with a strike price less than the current market price of the underlying security and, in relation to a put option, a put option with a strike price greater than the current market price of the underlying security.

"Income Tax Act" means the Income Tax Act (Canada), as amended, or successor statutes, and shall include regulations promulgated thereunder.

"Investment Guidelines" means the investment guidelines of the Company described in section 1.3 of this Annual Information Form.

"Investment Objectives" means the investment objectives of the Company described in section 1.2 of this Annual Information Form.

"Investment Restrictions" means the investment restrictions of the Company including without limitation those described in section 2.0 of this Annual Information Form.

"IRC" means the independent review committee established by the Manager for the Company pursuant to NI 81-107.

"Management Agreement" means the management agreement dated as of May 23, 2018 between the Company and the Manager, as it may be amended from time to time.

"Management Fee" means the management fee payable to the Manager which is described in section 8.2.3 of this Annual Information Form.

"Manager" means Brompton Funds Limited, or if applicable, its successor.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. published this content on 23 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 18:46:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GLOBAL DIVIDEND GROWTH SPLIT CORP.
02:47pGLOBAL DIVIDEND GROWTH SPLIT : Annual Information Form – 2021
PU
03/24Brompton Funds Declare Distributions
AQ
03/23Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. Announces Successful Overnight Offering
GL
03/23IIROC Trade Resumption - GDV
AQ
03/22IIROC Trading Halt - GDV
AQ
03/22Global Dividend Growth Split Corp Plans Overnight Share Offering
MT
02/18Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. Declares Distribution, Payable on March 14, 2022
CI
01/28Global Dividend Growth Split Completes Treasury Offering
MT
01/28Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. Completes Treasury Offering
GL
01/24Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. Declares Dividend Payable on February 14, 2022
CI
More news
Chart GLOBAL DIVIDEND GROWTH SPLIT CORP.
Duration : Period :
Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL DIVIDEND GROWTH SPLIT CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Managers and Directors
Mark Anthony Caranci President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig T. Kikuchi Chief Financial Officer & Director
Raymond R. Pether Director
Christopher S. L. Hoffmann Director
Kathryn A. H. Banner Secretary & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL DIVIDEND GROWTH SPLIT CORP.-8.47%98
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-2.83%9 860
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.6.59%6 345
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-3.56%4 493
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-1.49%4 326
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION-3.09%3 189