Global Dividend Growth Split : Annual Information Form – 2021

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this annual information form constitute forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this annual information form should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this annual information form.

In particular, this annual information form may contain forward-looking statements pertaining to distributable cash and distributions per Class A Share, Preferred Share or Unit. The actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other things, the risk factors set out in this annual information form. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

GLOSSARY OF TERMS ........................................................................................................................................................................................ 4

1.0 NAME, FORMATION AND HISTORY ............................................................................................................................................... 8 1.1 1.2 1.3 1.4 Status of the Company ................................................................................................................................................................... 8 Investment Objectives .................................................................................................................................................................... 8 Investment Guidelines ................................................................................................................................................................... 9 Rebalancing Criteria .................................................................................................................................................................... 10

2.0 INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS ........................................................................................................................................................ 10

3.0 DESCRIPTION OF SECURITIES ....................................................................................................................................................... 11 3.1 Principal Shareholder ................................................................................................................................................................... 11 3.2 Purchase for Cancelation ............................................................................................................................................................. 11 3.3 Distributions ................................................................................................................................................................................ 11 3.3.1 Preferred Shares ............................................................................................................................................................... 11 3.3.2 Class A Shares .................................................................................................................................................................. 12 3.3.3 Distribution Reinvestment Plan ........................................................................................................................................ 12 3.4 Priority ......................................................................................................................................................................................... 12 3.4.1 Preferred Shares ............................................................................................................................................................... 12 3.4.2 Class A Shares .................................................................................................................................................................. 12 3.4.3 Class J Shares ................................................................................................................................................................... 13 3.5 Acts Requiring Shareholder Approval ......................................................................................................................................... 13

4.0 VALUATION OF PORTFOLIO SECURITIES ................................................................................................................................... 14

5.0 CALCULATION OF NET ASSET VALUE ........................................................................................................................................ 15

6.0 PURCHASES OF SHARES ................................................................................................................................................................. 15

7.0 REDEMPTIONS AND RETRACTIONS ............................................................................................................................................. 16 7.1 Redemptions ................................................................................................................................................................................ 16 7.1.1 Preferred Shares ............................................................................................................................................................... 16 7.1.2 Class A Shares .................................................................................................................................................................. 16 7.2 Retraction Privileges .................................................................................................................................................................... 16 7.2.1 Preferred Shares ............................................................................................................................................................... 16 7.2.2 Class A Shares .................................................................................................................................................................. 18 7.3 Book-Entry Only System ............................................................................................................................................................. 20 7.4 Suspension of Redemptions and Retractions ................................................................................................................................ 20

8.0 RESPONSIBILITY FOR OPERATIONS ............................................................................................................................................ 21 8.1 Management of the Company and the Manager ........................................................................................................................... 21 8.2 Manager ....................................................................................................................................................................................... 22 8.2.1 Directors and Officers of the Manager ............................................................................................................................. 22 8.2.2 Independent Review Committee ....................................................................................................................................... 22 8.2.3 Management Fee .............................................................................................................................................................. 23 8.2.4 Termination of the Management Agreement .................................................................................................................... 23 8.3 Portfolio Management ................................................................................................................................................................. 23 8.4 Custodian ..................................................................................................................................................................................... 24 8.4.1 Custodian Fees ................................................................................................................................................................. 24 8.4.2 Termination of the Custodial Services Agreement ........................................................................................................... 24 8.5 Valuation Services ....................................................................................................................................................................... 24 8.6 Auditors, Registrar and Transfer Agent ....................................................................................................................................... 24 8.7 Securities Lending ....................................................................................................................................................................... 25

9.0 CONFLICTS OF INTEREST ............................................................................................................................................................... 25 9.1 Principal Holders of Securities ..................................................................................................................................................... 25

10.0 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE .......................................................................................................................................................... 26 10.1 Composition of the Independent Review Committee ................................................................................................................... 27 10.2 Proxy Voting Policy ..................................................................................................................................................................... 27 10.3 Call Option Writing ..................................................................................................................................................................... 27 10.4 Call Option Pricing ...................................................................................................................................................................... 29 10.5 Utilization of Cash Equivalents ................................................................................................................................................... 29 10.6 Use of Other Derivative Instruments ........................................................................................................................................... 30 10.7 Securities Lending ....................................................................................................................................................................... 30 10.8 Use of Derivative Instruments - General ..................................................................................................................................... 31 10.9 Short-Term Trading ..................................................................................................................................................................... 31

11.0 INCOME TAX CONSIDERATIONS .................................................................................................................................................. 32 11.1 Tax Treatment of the Company ................................................................................................................................................... 32 11.2 Distributions ................................................................................................................................................................................ 34 11.3 Tax Treatment of Shareholders .................................................................................................................................................... 34 11.4 Disposition of Shares ................................................................................................................................................................... 35 11.5 Exchange of Tax Information ...................................................................................................................................................... 36

12.0 REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS, OFFICERS AND IRC ............................................................................................................ 36

13.0 MATERIAL CONTRACTS ................................................................................................................................................................. 36

14.0 OTHER MATERIAL INFORMATION ............................................................................................................................................... 37

14.1

Risk Factors ................................................................................................................................................................................. 37

GLOSSARY OF TERMS

In this annual information form, the following terms shall have the meanings set forth below, unless otherwise indicated:

"Annual Retraction Date" means the second last business day of June of each year. The Annual Retraction Date will not apply in any year in which a special retraction right has been exercised.

"Black-Scholes Model" means a widely used option pricing model developed by Fischer Black and Myron Scholes in 1973. The model can be used to calculate the theoretical value of an option based on the current price of the underlying security, the strike price and term of the option, prevailing interest rates and the volatility of the price of the underlying security.

"Brompton" means the Brompton group of companies.

"Brompton Funds" means Brompton Corp. and its wholly owned subsidiary Brompton Funds Limited, which acts as manager of the Company. Brompton Corp. is in the business of managing investment funds.

"business day" means any day on which the TSX is open for business.

"call option" means the right, but not the obligation, of the option holder to buy a security from the seller of the option at a specified price at any time during a specified time period or at expiry.

"cash covered put option" means a put option entered into in circumstances where the seller of the put option holds cash equivalents or other acceptable cash cover (as defined in NI 81-102) sufficient to acquire the securities underlying the option at the strike price throughout the term of the option.

"cash equivalents" means, and for the purposes of "cash cover" and "cash covered put option", "cash" as used therein means:

a) cash on deposit at the Custodian;

b) an evidence of indebtedness that has a remaining term to maturity of 365 days or less and that is issued, or fully and unconditionally guaranteed as to principal and interest, by: (i) any of the federal or provincial governments of Canada; or (ii) the Government of the United States; or (iii) a Canadian financial institution; provided that, in the case of (ii) and (iii), such evidence of indebtedness has a rating of at least R-1 (mid) by DBRS or the equivalent rating from another designated rating organization; or

c) other cash cover as defined in NI 81-102.

"CDS" means CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.

"CDS Participant" means a participant in CDS.

"Class A Record Date" means the last business day of each month.

"Class A Shareholder" means a holder of a Class A Share.

"Class A Shares" means the Class A shares of the Company.

"Class J Shares" means the Class J shares of the Company.

"Company" means Global Dividend Growth Split Corp.

"covered call option" means a call option entered into in circumstances where the seller of the call option holds the underlying security through the term of the option.

"CRA" means the Canada Revenue Agency or any successor organization.

"Custodial Services Agreement" means the custodian agreement entered into by the Company and the Custodian dated as of June 15, 2018, as it may be amended from time to time.

"Custodian" means CIBC Mellon Trust Company, in its capacity as custodian under the Custodial Services Agreement.

"DBRS" means DBRS Limited.

"Extraordinary Resolution" means a resolution passed by the affirmative vote of at least 66⅔% of the votes cast, either in person or by proxy, at a meeting of shareholders called for the purpose of approving such resolution.

"in-the-money" means in relation to a call option, a call option with a strike price less than the current market price of the underlying security and, in relation to a put option, a put option with a strike price greater than the current market price of the underlying security.

"Income Tax Act" means the Income Tax Act (Canada), as amended, or successor statutes, and shall include regulations promulgated thereunder.

"Investment Guidelines" means the investment guidelines of the Company described in section 1.3 of this Annual Information Form.

"Investment Objectives" means the investment objectives of the Company described in section 1.2 of this Annual Information Form.

"Investment Restrictions" means the investment restrictions of the Company including without limitation those described in section 2.0 of this Annual Information Form.

"IRC" means the independent review committee established by the Manager for the Company pursuant to NI 81-107.

"Management Agreement" means the management agreement dated as of May 23, 2018 between the Company and the Manager, as it may be amended from time to time.

"Management Fee" means the management fee payable to the Manager which is described in section 8.2.3 of this Annual Information Form.

"Manager" means Brompton Funds Limited, or if applicable, its successor.