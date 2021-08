Global Dividend Growth Split : Proxy Voting Record (July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021) 08/30/2021 | 05:32pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Vote Summary Report Reporting Period: 07/01/2020 to 06/30/2021 Fund Name: Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. Issuer Name Ticker Meeting Date Primary CUSIP Proposal Text Proponent Did Fund Vote (Y/N)? Vote Instruction Vote Against Mgmt Adidas AG ADS 08/11/2020 D0066B185 Approve Allocation of Income and Omission of Dividends Management Yes For No Approve Discharge of Management Board for Fiscal 2019 Management Yes For No Approve Discharge of Supervisory Board for Fiscal 2019 Management Yes For No Amend Articles Re: Electronic Participation Management Yes For No Elect Christian Klein to the Supervisory Board Management Yes For No Ratify KPMG AG as Auditors for Fiscal 2020 Management Yes For No Aon Plc AON 08/26/2020 G0403H108 Approve the Issuance of the Aggregate Scheme Consideration Management Yes For No Adjourn Meeting Management Yes For No Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA FRE 08/28/2020 D27348263 Accept Financial Statements and Statutory Reports for Fiscal 2019 Management Yes For No Approve Allocation of Income and Dividends of EUR 0.84 per Share Management Yes For No Approve Discharge of Personally Liable Partner for Fiscal 2019 Management Yes For No Approve Discharge of Supervisory Board for Fiscal 2019 Management Yes For No Ratify PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH as Auditors for Fiscal 2020 Management Yes For No Amend Articles Re: Proof of Entitlement Management Yes For No Paychex, Inc. PAYX 10/15/2020 704326107 Elect Director B. Thomas Golisano Management Yes For No Elect Director Thomas F. Bonadio Management Yes For No Elect Director Joseph G. Doody Management Yes For No Elect Director David J.S. Flaschen Management Yes For No Elect Director Pamela A. Joseph Management Yes For No Elect Director Martin Mucci Management Yes For No Elect Director Joseph M. Tucci Management Yes For No Elect Director Joseph M. Velli Management Yes For No Elect Director Kara Wilson Management Yes For No Advisory Vote to Ratify Named Executive Officers' Compensation Management Yes For No Amend Omnibus Stock Plan Management Yes For No Ratify PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors Management Yes For No KLA Corporation KLAC 11/04/2020 482480100 Elect Director Edward Barnholt Management Yes For No Elect Director Robert Calderoni Management Yes For No Elect Director Jeneanne Hanley Management Yes For No Elect Director Emiko Higashi Management Yes For No Elect Director Kevin Kennedy Management Yes For No Elect Director Gary Moore Management Yes For No Elect Director Marie Myers Management Yes For No Elect Director Kiran Patel Management Yes For No Elect Director Victor Peng Management Yes For No Elect Director Robert Rango Management Yes For No Elect Director Richard Wallace Management Yes For No Ratify PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors Management Yes For No Advisory Vote to Ratify Named Executive Officers' Compensation Management Yes For No Adopt Proxy Access Right Shareholder Yes For Yes The Clorox Company CLX 11/18/2020 189054109 Elect Director Amy Banse Management Yes For No Elect Director Richard H. Carmona Management Yes For No Elect Director Benno Dorer Management Yes For No Elect Director Spencer C. Fleischer Management Yes For No Elect Director Esther Lee Management Yes For No Elect Director A.D. David Mackay Management Yes For No Elect Director Paul Parker Management Yes For No Elect Director Linda Rendle Management Yes For No Elect Director Matthew J. Shattock Management Yes For No Elect Director Kathryn Tesija Management Yes For No Elect Director Pamela Thomas-Graham Management Yes For No Elect Director Russell J. Weiner Management Yes For No Elect Director Christopher J. Williams Management Yes For No Advisory Vote to Ratify Named Executive Officers' Compensation Management Yes For No Ratify Ernst & Young LLP as Auditors Management Yes For No Eliminate Supermajority Vote Requirement to Approve Certain Business Combinations Management Yes For No Issuer Name Ticker Meeting Date Primary CUSIP Proposal Text Proponent Did Fund Vote (Y/N)? Vote Instruction Vote Against Mgmt Microsoft Corporation MSFT 12/02/2020 594918104 Elect Director Reid G. Hoffman Management Yes For No Elect Director Hugh F. Johnston Management Yes For No Elect Director Teri L. List-Stoll Management Yes For No Elect Director Satya Nadella Management Yes For No Elect Director Sandra E. Peterson Management Yes For No Elect Director Penny S. Pritzker Management Yes For No Elect Director Charles W. Scharf Management Yes For No Elect Director Arne M. Sorenson Management Yes For No Elect Director John W. Stanton Management Yes For No Elect Director John W. Thompson Management Yes For No Elect Director Emma N. Walmsley Management Yes For No Elect Director Padmasree Warrior Management Yes For No Advisory Vote to Ratify Named Executive Officers' Compensation Management Yes For No Ratify Deloitte & Touche LLP as Auditors Management Yes For No Report on Employee Representation on the Board of Directors Shareholder Yes Against No Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD 01/28/2021 009158106 Elect Director Susan K. Carter Management Yes For No Elect Director Charles I. Cogut Management Yes For No Elect Director Lisa A. Davis Management Yes For No Elect Director Chadwick C. Deaton Management Yes For No Elect Director Seifollah (Seifi) Ghasemi Management Yes For No Elect Director David H. Y. Ho Management Yes For No Elect Director Edward L. Monser Management Yes For No Elect Director Matthew H. Paull Management Yes For No Advisory Vote to Ratify Named Executive Officers' Compensation Management Yes For No Approve Omnibus Stock Plan Management Yes For No Ratify Deloitte & Touche LLP as Auditors Management Yes For No Accenture plc ACN 02/03/2021 G1151C101 Elect Director Jaime Ardila Management Yes For No Elect Director Herbert Hainer Management Yes For No Elect Director Nancy McKinstry Management Yes For No Elect Director Beth E. Mooney Management Yes For No Elect Director Gilles C. Pelisson Management Yes For No Elect Director Paula A. Price Management Yes For No Elect Director Venkata (Murthy) Renduchintala Management Yes For No Elect Director David Rowland Management Yes For No Elect Director Arun Sarin Management Yes For No Elect Director Julie Sweet Management Yes For No Elect Director Frank K. Tang Management Yes For No Elect Director Tracey T. Travis Management Yes For No Advisory Vote to Ratify Named Executive Officers' Compensation Management Yes For No Approve KPMG LLP as Auditors and Authorize Board to Fix Their Remuneration Management Yes For No Renew the Board's Authority to Issue Shares Under Irish Law Management Yes For No Authorize Board to Opt-Out of Statutory Pre-Emption Rights Management Yes For No Determine Price Range for Reissuance of Treasury Shares Management Yes For No Apple Inc. AAPL 02/23/2021 037833100 Elect Director James Bell Management Yes For No Elect Director Tim Cook Management Yes For No Elect Director Al Gore Management Yes For No Elect Director Andrea Jung Management Yes For No Elect Director Art Levinson Management Yes For No Elect Director Monica Lozano Management Yes For No Elect Director Ron Sugar Management Yes For No Elect Director Sue Wagner Management Yes For No Ratify Ernst & Young LLP as Auditors Management Yes For No Advisory Vote to Ratify Named Executive Officers' Compensation Management Yes For No Proxy Access Amendments Shareholder Yes For Yes Improve Principles of Executive Compensation Program Shareholder Yes Against No S&P Global Inc. SPGI 03/11/2021 78409V104 Issue Shares in Connection with Merger Management Yes For No Issuer Name Ticker Meeting Date Primary CUSIP Proposal Text Proponent Did Fund Vote (Y/N)? Vote Instruction Vote Against Mgmt Broadcom Inc. AVGO 04/05/2021 11135F101 Elect Director Diane M. Bryant Management Yes For No Elect Director Gayla J. Delly Management Yes For No Elect Director Raul J. Fernandez Management Yes For No Elect Director Eddy W. Hartenstein Management Yes For No Elect Director Check Kian Low Management Yes For No Elect Director Justine F. Page Management Yes For No Elect Director Henry Samueli Management Yes For No Elect Director Hock E. Tan Management Yes For No Elect Director Harry L. You Management Yes For No Ratify PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors Management Yes For No Amend Omnibus Stock Plan Management Yes Against Yes Advisory Vote to Ratify Named Executive Officers' Compensation Management Yes For No Royal Bank of Canada RY 04/08/2021 780087102 Elect Director Andrew A. Chisholm Management Yes For No Elect Director Jacynthe Cote Management Yes For No Elect Director Toos N. Daruvala Management Yes For No Elect Director David F. Denison Management Yes For No Elect Director Cynthia Devine Management Yes For No Elect Director David McKay Management Yes For No Elect Director Kathleen Taylor Management Yes For No Elect Director Maryann Turcke Management Yes For No Elect Director Thierry Vandal Management Yes For No Elect Director Bridget A. van Kralingen Management Yes For No Elect Director Frank Vettese Management Yes For No Elect Director Jeffery Yabuki Management Yes For No Ratify PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors Management Yes For No Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation Approach Management Yes For No SP 1: Adopt Company-Wide, Quantitative, Time-bound Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions Reduction Targets and Shareholder Yes Against No Issue an Annual Report Discussing the Plans and Progress of Achieving Such Targerts SP 2: Redefine the Bank's Purpose and Undertakings Shareholder Yes Against No SP 3: Produce a Report on Loans Made by the Bank in Support of the Circular Economy Shareholder Yes Against No SP 4: Adopt a Diversity Target Higher than 40% for the Composition of the Board of Directors for the Next Five Years Shareholder Yes Against No Seagate Technology Plc STX 04/14/2021 G7945M107 Approve Scheme of Arrangement Management Yes For No Seagate Technology Plc STX 04/14/2021 G7945M107 Approve Scheme of Arrangement Management Yes For No Amend Constitution Management Yes For No Approve Creation of Distributable Reserves Management Yes For No Adjourn Meeting Management Yes For No Issuer Name Ticker Meeting Date Primary CUSIP Proposal Text Proponent Did Fund Vote (Y/N)? Vote Instruction Vote Against Mgmt LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE MC 04/15/2021 F58485115 Approve Financial Statements and Statutory Reports Management Yes For No Approve Consolidated Financial Statements and Statutory Reports Management Yes For No Approve Allocation of Income and Dividends of EUR 6.00 per Share Management Yes For No Approve Auditors' Special Report on Related-Party Transactions Management Yes Against Yes Reelect Antoine Arnault as Director Management Yes Against Yes Reelect Nicolas Bazire as Director Management Yes Against Yes Reelect Charles de Croisset as Director Management Yes Against Yes Reelect Yves-Thibault de Silguy as Director Management Yes For No Appoint Olivier Lenel as Alternate Auditor Management Yes For No Approve Amendment of Remuneration Policy of Directors Re: FY 2020 Management Yes For No Approve Amendment of Remuneration Policy of Executive Corporate Officers Re: FY 2020 Management Yes Against Yes Approve Compensation of Corporate Officers Management Yes Against Yes Approve Compensation of Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO Management Yes Against Yes Approve Compensation of Antonio Belloni, Vice-CEO Management Yes Against Yes Approve Remuneration Policy of Directors Management Yes For No Approve Remuneration Policy of Chairman and CEO Management Yes Against Yes Approve Remuneration Policy of Vice-CEO Management Yes Against Yes Authorize Repurchase of Up to 10 Percent of Issued Share Capital Management Yes For No Authorize Decrease in Share Capital via Cancellation of Repurchased Shares Management Yes For No Authorize Capitalization of Reserves of Up to EUR 20 Million for Bonus Issue or Increase in Par Value Management Yes For No Authorize Issuance of Equity or Equity-Linked Securities with Preemptive Rights up to Aggregate Nominal Amount of Management Yes For No EUR 20 Million Authorize Issuance of Equity or Equity-Linked Securities without Preemptive Rights up to Aggregate Nominal Amount of Management Yes Against Yes EUR 20 Million Approve Issuance of Equity or Equity-Linked Securities for Qualified Investors, up to Aggregate Nominal Amount of Management Yes Against Yes EUR 20 Million Authorize Board to Increase Capital in the Event of Additional Demand Related to Delegation Submitted to Shareholder Management Yes Against Yes Vote Above Authorize Capital Increase of Up to EUR 20 Million for Future Exchange Offers Management Yes Against Yes Authorize Capital Increase of up to 10 Percent of Issued Capital for Contributions in Kind Management Yes For No Authorize up to 1 Percent of Issued Capital for Use in Stock Option Plans Management Yes Against Yes Authorize Capital Issuances for Use in Employee Stock Purchase Plans Management Yes For No Set Total Limit for Capital Increase to Result from Issuance Requests Under Items 21-26 at EUR 20 Million Management Yes For No Amend Article 22 of Bylaws Re: Auditors Management Yes For No PPG Industries, Inc. PPG 04/15/2021 693506107 Elect Director Steven A. Davis Management Yes For No Elect Director Michael W. Lamach Management Yes For No Elect Director Michael T. Nally Management Yes For No Elect Director Guillermo Novo Management Yes For No Elect Director Martin H. Richenhagen Management Yes For No Elect Director Catherine R. Smith Management Yes For No Advisory Vote to Ratify Named Executive Officers' Compensation Management Yes For No Declassify the Board of Directors Management Yes For No Eliminate Supermajority Vote Requirement Management Yes For No Ratify PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditor Management Yes For No Require Independent Board Chair Shareholder Yes Against No Issuer Name Ticker Meeting Date Primary CUSIP Proposal Text Proponent Did Fund Vote (Y/N)? Vote Instruction Vote Against Mgmt Bank of America Corporation BAC 04/20/2021 060505104 Elect Director Sharon L. Allen Management Yes For No Elect Director Susan S. Bies Management Yes For No Elect Director Frank P. Bramble, Sr. Management Yes For No Elect Director Pierre J.P. de Weck Management Yes For No Elect Director Arnold W. Donald Management Yes For No Elect Director Linda P. Hudson Management Yes For No Elect Director Monica C. Lozano Management Yes For No Elect Director Thomas J. May Management Yes For No Elect Director Brian T. Moynihan Management Yes For No Elect Director Lionel L. Nowell, III Management Yes For No Elect Director Denise L. Ramos Management Yes For No Elect Director Clayton S. Rose Management Yes For No Elect Director Michael D. White Management Yes For No Elect Director Thomas D. Woods Management Yes For No Elect Director R. David Yost Management Yes For No Elect Director Maria T. Zuber Management Yes For No Advisory Vote to Ratify Named Executive Officers' Compensation Management Yes For No Ratify PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors Management Yes For No Amend Omnibus Stock Plan Management Yes For No Amend Proxy Access Right Shareholder Yes For Yes Provide Right to Act by Written Consent Shareholder Yes For Yes Approve Change in Organizational Form Shareholder Yes Against No Request on Racial Equity Audit Shareholder Yes Against No Sika AG SIKA 04/20/2021 H7631K273 Accept Financial Statements and Statutory Reports Management Yes For No Approve Allocation of Income and Dividends of CHF 2.50 per Share Management Yes For No Approve Discharge of Board of Directors Management Yes For No Reelect Paul Haelg as Director Management Yes For No Reelect Monika Ribar as Director Management Yes For No Reelect Daniel Sauter as Director Management Yes For No Reelect Christoph Tobler as Director Management Yes For No Reelect Justin Howell as Director Management Yes For No Reelect Thierry Vanlancker as Director Management Yes For No Reelect Viktor Balli as Director Management Yes For No Elect Paul Schuler as Director Management Yes For No Reelect Paul Haelg as Board Chairman Management Yes For No Appoint Daniel Sauter as Member of the Nomination and Compensation Committee Management Yes For No Appoint Justin Howell as Member of the Nomination and Compensation Committee Management Yes For No Appoint Thierry Vanlancker as Member of the Nomination and Compensation Committee Management Yes For No Ratify Ernst & Young AG as Auditors Management Yes For No Designate Jost Windlin as Independent Proxy Management Yes For No Approve Remuneration Report (Non-Binding) Management Yes For No Approve Remuneration of Directors in the Amount of CHF 3.3 Million Management Yes For No Approve Remuneration of Executive Committee in the Amount of CHF 21.5 Million Management Yes For No Transact Other Business (Voting) Management Yes Against Yes Canadian Pacific Railway Limited CP 04/21/2021 13645T100 Ratify Deloitte LLP as Auditors Management Yes For No Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation Approach Management Yes For No Elect Director John Baird Management Yes For No Elect Director Isabelle Courville Management Yes For No Elect Director Keith E. Creel Management Yes For No Elect Director Gillian (Jill) H. Denham Management Yes For No Elect Director Edward R. Hamberger Management Yes For No Elect Director Rebecca MacDonald Management Yes For No Elect Director Edward L. Monser Management Yes For No Elect Director Matthew H. Paull Management Yes For No Elect Director Jane L. Peverett Management Yes For No Elect Director Andrea Robertson Management Yes For No Elect Director Gordon T. Trafton Management Yes For No Approve Share Split Management Yes For No SP: Hold an Annual Non-Binding Advisory Vote on Climate Change Shareholder Yes For No This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

