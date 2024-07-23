H1 2024results analysis

1. Introduction 1.1. Context Macroeconomic conditions have been characterized by a series of events and trends that have impacted financial markets, presenting investors and companies with an uncertain and challenging landscape. In terms of economic growth, mixed signals have been observed in different regions of the world, along with a slight easing of inflationary pressures that haven't fully subsided, and geopolitical events in a year marked by numerous elections in countries where DOMINION operates. In light of these scenarios, the company is well-positioned thanks to its geographic and business diversification. The phenomena currently having the most impact on operations and results are related to rising interest rates and currency movements. In this context, major central banks have started to lower interest rates, although the pace seems to be slow and cautious. The results DOMINION presents for the first semester of the year show that activity continues to develop positively, focusing on the company's strategic priority areas. The Services segment is experiencing strong growth in revenue and profitability by concentrating on the most tractionable and profitable activities and eliminating less profitable ones (cutting non-organic sales). Meanwhile, the Projects segment is moderating its activity by temporarily delaying some revenue, which is expected to materialize in the coming months. From a capital allocation perspective, DOMINION is in an investment phase for strategic transformation as outlined in the Plan through 2026, focusing on business simplification and the deployment of the renewable energy pipeline. While the plan includes both investments and divestments during the period, several disbursements were concentrated in the first half of 2024, which can be offset by counterbalancing operations throughout the plan. Profitability in the first half of the year already shows the initial benefits of this strategic transformation, achieving high levels of operating margins and recurrence, resulting from the company's distinct positioning. Looking ahead to the second half of the year, a stronger semester is expected, with lower investment needs, envisioning a 2024 in line with the overall strategic plan guidelines. 3

1.2. Inorganic and non-recurrent effects Inorganic effects: The inorganic effect in the quarter was € -19.0m (€ -9.4m in Q2). On the one hand, the additional turnover contributed by Gesthidro (2 months), as its acquisition took place at the end of February 2023. On the other hand, the B2B2C business was restructured in the third quarter of 2023 in order to maintain or improve its profitability levels. The decision to divest physical points of sale led to a reduction in the sale of devices and therefore to an inorganic decrease in turnover for the entire half year. Disbursements for corporate operations: During the first half of the year, payment commitments acquired in the form of earn outs were met: in January, €67m was paid out, corresponding to the purchase of INCUS' shareholding position in the renewable energy business, agreed at the end of 2022.

Earn-out payments of approximately € 9.2 million were also addressed, corresponding to

Bygging India (acquisition 2019) and other environmental services companies. Other payment commitments: On 26 March, the company purchased 2.6 million of its own shares in order to be acquired by the management team, within the framework of a plan designed by the company for the participation of its main executives in DOMINION's share capital (purchase of shares executed by the management team in June 2024). This purchase involved the disbursement of €11.7 million. The liquidity contract represents an additional €0.5m cash outflow in the first half of the year. 4

2. Financial-economic information 2.1. Turnover DOMINION closed the first half of the year with a turnover of 571 million euros. While overall turnover was virtually flat (+0.1%), organic growth was +4.7%, in line with the guidance set out in the strategic plan. Inorganic growth was -3.3%, and is the result of the reduction of certain non-strategic activities that entail lower device sales following the decision to close shops in the second half of FY2023. The FOREX effect for the first half was negative -1.2%. 2.2. Operating margins Operating margins were slightly higher than in the same period of 2023, maintaining the same levels of profitability over sales. And they grew compared to the margin reported in the first quarter (14.9% of revenues in 6m2024 vs. 14.7% of revenues in 1Q2024), despite the lower weight of the Projects segment in the mix of activities (see point 3). 5

2.3. EBITDA EBITDA reached €71.3m, 0.3% higher than the previous year, with EBITDA over sales of 12.5%, thus maintaining historically high levels of profitability. 2.4. Depreciation & Amortization Depreciation and amortization remained stable, with a small reduction of €0.4m mainly linked to the IFRS 16 effect. 6

2.5. Financial expenses The financial result for the first half of 2024 was € -20.5m. This result includes net financial profit-expense, exchange rate differences, fair value changes and income from companies accounted for using the equity method. There is a net increase of € 6.8 million in financial profits- expenses, as a result of the current interest rate environment and an increase in the debt position due to the financing of the renewable projects portfolio and the payment commitments foreseen for the year 2024, which have been concentrated during the first half of the year. On the other hand, exchange rate differences are in favour of this half year result compared to the same period of 2023. 7

2.6. Net profit Comparable Net Profit': refers to attributable net profit before discontinued operations. DOMINION achieved an attributable net profit of EUR 16.3 million. This result includes: A higher financial expense due to the interest rate environment and expected payment commitments for 2024 (mainly concentrated in the first quarter).

A lower corporate income tax expense, due to the application of tax losses and temporary differences.

A negative result from discontinued operations. Discontinued operations include the result of the Danish tall metal structures company, Steelcon, and the own financial expenses of the Cerritos wind farm in Mexico. 8

2.7. Main movements of Balance Sheets items Fixed Assets: slightly lower (-2M€) compared to the same period of 2023, as a result of higher depreciation levels than the CAPEX invested in the period.

Infrastructure assets: increased (+€6m) as a result of the development of the pipeline during the first half of the year with no divestments.

Net Working Capital: there was a €40m variation in working capital (investment). This investment in working capital is part of the investments necessary to carry out the strategic transformation envisaged in the 2023-26 Plan, which includes the simplification of the company. Among these transformations, the reduction of the B2B2C business after its restructuring during the third quarter of 2023, entails the elimination of the working capital associated with it, as it is a business whose nature (longer payment term than collection) naturally generates negative working capital.

Equity: incorporates the profit for the half year (+17.3M€), the recording of the dividend (- 14.6M€), paid on 9 July (after the half year end), a reduction in translation differences (-3M€) and movements in treasury shares (-2.3M€).

(-3M€) and movements in treasury shares (-2.3M€). Net Financial Debt: DOMINION closes the first half of 2024 with an increase of +123M€ in net financial debt. The following table explains the 'bridge' of this evolution: 9