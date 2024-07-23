1st Semester 2024 Financial Report

2024 H1 Results and comparative evolution_

(Millons of €)

H1 2023

%

H1 2024

Turnover(1)

570.9

0%

571.4

EBITDA (2)

71.2

0%

71.3

% EBITDA on Turnover

12.5%

12.5%

EBIT (2)

40.1

1%

40.6

% EBIT on Turnover

7.0%

7.1%

Comparable Net Income (3)

23.8

-14%

20.5

% Result on Turnover

4.2%

3.6%

Attributable Net Income

23.3

-30%

16.3

  • Positive organic growth (+5%), offset by lower sales following the divestment of part of the retail business distribution network.
  • Sustained improvement in the operational profitability of the business.
  • The net result continues to be affected by higher financial expenses.

3)

Comparable Net Income: refers to the attributable net income before discontinued operations.

2 0 2 4 H 1 R E S U L T S

2024 H1 Results_

Sales

Organic sales growth +4.7% at constant currency vs. H1 2023.

Inorganic growth (9) subtracts -3.3% and the FOREX effect is negative by -1.2%.

MarginsResults

We continue with excellent

profitability:

The net result is impacted by a

Contribution Margin and EBITDA to

significant increase in financial

expenses.

sales levels above average in the

second quarter of the year.

2 0 2 4 H 1 R E S U L T S

Sustainable Services and 360º Projects Detail_

Sustainable

H1 2023

H1 2024

360º

Services

Projects

Turnover_

393.2€

+2.1%

401.4M€

29%

CM (4) _

46.1€

+7.9%

49.7 M€

38%

Sustainable

360º

62%

Services

Projects

71%

Turnover _

171.0€

-4.6%

163.2M€

CM (4) _

34.1€

-9.9%

30.8M€

*Percentage of turnover and contribution margin of 'Services and Projects' (€564.6m and €80.5m). Not including the sales and margin of the 'Participation in Infrastructures' segment (€6.8M and €4.5M).

2 0 2 4 H 1 R E S U L T S

Sustainable Services and 360º Projects Detail_

Sustainable Services

12.4%

CM on Turnover

  • It should be noted that the total sales growth (+2%) contains:
    • Organic growth (+8%). This organic growth accelerated and reached levels of almost +10% in a single quarter (Q2), showing the strength and opportunities of the segment, and amply surpassing the targets set in the guidance. Margins improved, thanks to the focus on activities with higher margin profiles.
    • Negative inorganic growth (-5%), present during the first half of the year due to the restructuring of the retail business during 2023.
    • Negative Forex (-1%)
  • Increased operating margins as a result of growth in environmental services activities and the elimination of lower margin activities.

360º Projects

18.8%

CM on Turnover

  • 3 dynamics that slow down the implementation of renewable projects:
    • Shifting the geographical weight of enforcement to Europe.
    • Elections Mexico and Dominican Republic in Q2
    • Decision to postpone the start of executions in Europe to coincide with the formalization of the divestment agreements.
  • Other industrial and social projects in execution business as usual, with margins remaining above the target set in the strategic plan.
  • Completion of the definition phase of the hydro project in Latam and significant progress for the next project chartering of electricity distribution lines.

360 Projects Backlog: €601 Millions

155

288

169

Industrial

Renewable

Social

Infrastructures

Infrastructures

Infrastructures

2 0 2 4 H 1 R E S U L T S

Stakes in Infrastructures Detail_

Status

Project

Location

Technology

MWp

Ownership

Santa Rosa

Argentina

Biomass

18

100% (Global C.)

Santa Rosa

Ecuador

Photovoltaic

4

100% (Global C.)

In generation

Valdorros

España

Photovoltaic

4

100% (Global C.)

El Soco

Dominican

Photovoltaic

79

50% (Equity Method)

Republic

Held for sale

Cerritos

México

Wind

66

100% (C. Global)

In

LATAM

Photovoltaic

281

Equity Method

construction

EUROPE

Photovoltaic

83

Global C.

In the

EUROPE y LATAM

Photovoltaic

2, 841

Global C.

pipeline

Status

Project

Location

Typology

Ownership

In operation

Antofagasta

Chile

Hospital

15% (Equity Method)

In

Buin Paine

Chile

Hospital

10% (Equity Method)

construction

(Millons of €)

H1

H1

2023

2024

Turnover(1)

6.7

6.9

EBITDA (2)

4.5

4.6

% EBITDA on Turnover

67.2%

66.4%

EBIT (2)

2.6

2.7

% EBIT on Turnover

38.8%

38.6%

Financial Expenses

(3.3)

(2.1)

Equity Method

0.2

0.1

Discontinued

0

(3.2)

Taxes

0

0

Net Result

(0.5)

(2.6)

Net Profit

1.3

2.5

Global C. : Global Consolidation

Equity Method: Equity Method

2 0 2 4 H 1 R E S U L T S

Balance Sheet_

(Millons of €)

DECEMBER

JUNE

2023

2024

Fixed Assets

516.1

513.9

Infrastructure Assets

138.4

147.9

IFRS16

38.3

44.2

Net Working Capital (8)

(205.0)

(164.4)

Total Net Assets

487.8

541.7

Net Equity

316.0

312.3

NFD total

Net Financial Debt (5) Ex-Infra

(45.4)

72.6

Net Financial Debt (5) Infrastructures

120.3

€198 M

125.5

IFR16 Debt

33.4

37.7

Others

63.5

(6.5)

Total Net Equity and Liabilities

487.8

541.7

Change of FND:

Corporate transactions (including takeover of renewables)

Strategic transformation

Investment in WC Investment in greenfields

Shares buy back

Operating free cash flow

-76M€

-40M€-20M€

-12M€

+25M€

2024 is a year of investment in the strategic transformation of the company, mainly in the area of renewable projects andin following the simplification of the retail business.

2 0 2 4 H 1 R E S U L T S

Extension and improvement of financing conditions_

A new syndicated loan has been signed, replacing the previous ones, integrating them under the same clauses and extending them in terms of amount and maturity. It provides greater comfort for the execution of the strategic plan.

  • Cancellationof previous syndicated loans (2016 and 2023)

Loan (EUR y USD)

103

Revolving Line

75

TOTAL

178

+117 M€ of financing available, with better price and maturity conditions.

  • Newsyndicated loan
    • Price: EUR: Euribor 6 months + 1.40%* / USD: SOFR + 1.85%*.
    • Maturity: 5-year loans and 3+2 years revolving lines.

Loan (EUR y USD)

Revolving Line

TOTAL

155

140

295

* Spread of the applicable price grid

Appendix_

  1. Consolidated turnover: Consolidated turnover according to financial statements.
  2. EBITDA: Net Operating Income + Depreciation / EBIT: Net Operating Income
  3. Comparable Net Income: Refers to the Attributable Net Profit, prior to discontinued operations
  4. Contribution Margin: EBITDA before corporate structure and central administration costs.
  5. Net Financial Debt: Long-term and short-term financial debt +/- Derivative financial instruments - cash and other short-term liquid assets.
  6. Free Operating Cash Flow: : EBITDA - difference between CAPEX and Amortization - NWC variation - Net Financial Income - Tax payment; (acquisitions excluded)
  7. WC: Working capital
  8. The scope of consolidation varies from 1S 2023 due to: the incorporation of 2 months of Gesthidro and Recinovel (Acquisition March 2023) and inorganic decline in device sales following the restructuring of the retail business.

