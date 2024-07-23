1st Semester 2024 Financial Report
2024 H1 Results and comparative evolution_
(Millons of €)
H1 2023
%
H1 2024
Turnover(1)
570.9
0%
571.4
EBITDA (2)
71.2
0%
71.3
% EBITDA on Turnover
12.5%
12.5%
EBIT (2)
40.1
1%
40.6
% EBIT on Turnover
7.0%
7.1%
Comparable Net Income (3)
23.8
-14%
20.5
% Result on Turnover
4.2%
3.6%
Attributable Net Income
23.3
-30%
16.3
- Positive organic growth (+5%), offset by lower sales following the divestment of part of the retail business distribution network.
- Sustained improvement in the operational profitability of the business.
- The net result continues to be affected by higher financial expenses.
3)
Comparable Net Income: refers to the attributable net income before discontinued operations.
3
2 0 2 4 H 1 R E S U L T S
2024 H1 Results_
Sales
Organic sales growth +4.7% at constant currency vs. H1 2023.
Inorganic growth (9) subtracts -3.3% and the FOREX effect is negative by -1.2%.
MarginsResults
We continue with excellent
profitability:
The net result is impacted by a
Contribution Margin and EBITDA to
significant increase in financial
expenses.
sales levels above average in the
second quarter of the year.
4
2 0 2 4 H 1 R E S U L T S
Sustainable Services and 360º Projects Detail_
Sustainable
H1 2023
H1 2024
360º
Services
Projects
Turnover_
393.2€
+2.1%
401.4M€
29%
CM (4) _
46.1€
+7.9%
49.7 M€
38%
Sustainable
360º
62%
Services
Projects
71%
Turnover _
171.0€
-4.6%
163.2M€
CM (4) _
34.1€
-9.9%
30.8M€
*Percentage of turnover and contribution margin of 'Services and Projects' (€564.6m and €80.5m). Not including the sales and margin of the 'Participation in Infrastructures' segment (€6.8M and €4.5M).
5
2 0 2 4 H 1 R E S U L T S
Sustainable Services and 360º Projects Detail_
Sustainable Services
12.4%
CM on Turnover
- It should be noted that the total sales growth (+2%) contains:
- Organic growth (+8%). This organic growth accelerated and reached levels of almost +10% in a single quarter (Q2), showing the strength and opportunities of the segment, and amply surpassing the targets set in the guidance. Margins improved, thanks to the focus on activities with higher margin profiles.
- Negative inorganic growth (-5%), present during the first half of the year due to the restructuring of the retail business during 2023.
- Negative Forex (-1%)
- Increased operating margins as a result of growth in environmental services activities and the elimination of lower margin activities.
360º Projects
18.8%
CM on Turnover
- 3 dynamics that slow down the implementation of renewable projects:
- Shifting the geographical weight of enforcement to Europe.
- Elections Mexico and Dominican Republic in Q2
- Decision to postpone the start of executions in Europe to coincide with the formalization of the divestment agreements.
- Other industrial and social projects in execution business as usual, with margins remaining above the target set in the strategic plan.
- Completion of the definition phase of the hydro project in Latam and significant progress for the next project chartering of electricity distribution lines.
360 Projects Backlog: €601 Millions
155
288
169
Industrial
Renewable
Social
Infrastructures
Infrastructures
Infrastructures
6
2 0 2 4 H 1 R E S U L T S
Stakes in Infrastructures Detail_
Status
Project
Location
Technology
MWp
Ownership
Santa Rosa
Argentina
Biomass
18
100% (Global C.)
Santa Rosa
Ecuador
Photovoltaic
4
100% (Global C.)
In generation
Valdorros
España
Photovoltaic
4
100% (Global C.)
El Soco
Dominican
Photovoltaic
79
50% (Equity Method)
Republic
Held for sale
Cerritos
México
Wind
66
100% (C. Global)
In
LATAM
Photovoltaic
281
Equity Method
construction
EUROPE
Photovoltaic
83
Global C.
In the
EUROPE y LATAM
Photovoltaic
2, 841
Global C.
pipeline
Status
Project
Location
Typology
Ownership
In operation
Antofagasta
Chile
Hospital
15% (Equity Method)
In
Buin Paine
Chile
Hospital
10% (Equity Method)
construction
(Millons of €)
H1
H1
2023
2024
Turnover(1)
6.7
6.9
EBITDA (2)
4.5
4.6
% EBITDA on Turnover
67.2%
66.4%
EBIT (2)
2.6
2.7
% EBIT on Turnover
38.8%
38.6%
Financial Expenses
(3.3)
(2.1)
Equity Method
0.2
0.1
Discontinued
0
(3.2)
Taxes
0
0
Net Result
(0.5)
(2.6)
Net Profit
1.3
2.5
Global C. : Global Consolidation
Equity Method: Equity Method
7
2 0 2 4 H 1 R E S U L T S
Balance Sheet_
(Millons of €)
DECEMBER
JUNE
2023
2024
Fixed Assets
516.1
513.9
Infrastructure Assets
138.4
147.9
IFRS16
38.3
44.2
Net Working Capital (8)
(205.0)
(164.4)
Total Net Assets
487.8
541.7
Net Equity
316.0
312.3
NFD total
Net Financial Debt (5) Ex-Infra
(45.4)
72.6
Net Financial Debt (5) Infrastructures
120.3
€198 M
125.5
IFR16 Debt
33.4
37.7
Others
63.5
(6.5)
Total Net Equity and Liabilities
487.8
541.7
Change of FND:
Corporate transactions (including takeover of renewables)
Strategic transformation
Investment in WC Investment in greenfields
Shares buy back
Operating free cash flow
-76M€
-40M€-20M€
-12M€
+25M€
2024 is a year of investment in the strategic transformation of the company, mainly in the area of renewable projects andin following the simplification of the retail business.
8
2 0 2 4 H 1 R E S U L T S
Extension and improvement of financing conditions_
A new syndicated loan has been signed, replacing the previous ones, integrating them under the same clauses and extending them in terms of amount and maturity. It provides greater comfort for the execution of the strategic plan.
- Cancellationof previous syndicated loans (2016 and 2023)
Loan (EUR y USD)
103
Revolving Line
75
TOTAL
178
+117 M€ of financing available, with better price and maturity conditions.
- Newsyndicated loan
- Price: EUR: Euribor 6 months + 1.40%* / USD: SOFR + 1.85%*.
- Maturity: 5-year loans and 3+2 years revolving lines.
Loan (EUR y USD)
Revolving Line
TOTAL
155
140
295
* Spread of the applicable price grid
9
Appendix_
- Consolidated turnover: Consolidated turnover according to financial statements.
- EBITDA: Net Operating Income + Depreciation / EBIT: Net Operating Income
- Comparable Net Income: Refers to the Attributable Net Profit, prior to discontinued operations
- Contribution Margin: EBITDA before corporate structure and central administration costs.
- Net Financial Debt: Long-term and short-term financial debt +/- Derivative financial instruments - cash and other short-term liquid assets.
- Free Operating Cash Flow: : EBITDA - difference between CAPEX and Amortization - NWC variation - Net Financial Income - Tax payment; (acquisitions excluded)
- WC: Working capital
- The scope of consolidation varies from 1S 2023 due to: the incorporation of 2 months of Gesthidro and Recinovel (Acquisition March 2023) and inorganic decline in device sales following the restructuring of the retail business.
1 0
