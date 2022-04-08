Global Dominion Access S A : Annual Corporate Governance Report

ISSUER'S PARTICULARS

FY end date:

31/12/2021

Taxpayer Identification Code:Company Name:

GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS, S.A.

Registered Address:

IBAÑEZ DE BILBAO, Nº 28, 8ª PLANTA (BILBAO) BISCAYA95034856

A. OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE

A.1. Complete the following table on the share capital and the voting rights assigned, including, where applicable, those corresponding to shares with loyalty voting, as at the financial year-end date:

Date of last change Share capital (€) Number of shares Number of voting rights 18/11/2021 20,087,722.12 160,701,777 160,701,777

Further to the notification of further relevant information published on 24 February 2021 (registration number 7271) regarding the establishment of a share repurchase scheme for treasury shares, and to the notification of further relevant information published on 21 October 2021 (registration number 12279), on 22 November 2021 the company announced the formalisation of the reduction of its share capital by the amount of €1,099,398.25 by the redemption of 8,795,186 shares (5.19% of the share capital prior to the reduction) acquired under the established repurchase scheme. The capital reduction was entered in the Registry of Companies of Biscay on 18 November 2021.

Yes NoA.2. List the direct and indirect holders of significant ownership interests at financial year-end, including the Directors who have significant ownership:

Name or company name of % voting rights attached to shares % voting rights through financial instruments % total of voting rights shareholder Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ACEK DESARROLLO Y GESTIÓN INDUSTRIAL, S.L. 3.00 11.30 0.00 0.00 14.30 CORPORACIÓN FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A. 0.00 5.28 0.00 0.00 5.28 ELIDOZA PROMOCIÓN DE EMPRESAS, S.L. 5.27 0.00 0.00 0.00 5.27 INDUMENTA PUERI, S.L. 0.00 5.28 0.00 0.00 5.28 MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA LIMITED 0.00 3.92 0.00 0.00 3.92

Name or company name of shareholder % voting rights attached to shares % voting rights through financial instruments % total voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect SANTANDER ASSET MANAGEMENT S.G.I.I.C., S.A. 0.00 3.22 0.00 0.00 3.22 MR. MIKEL BARANDIARÁN LANDÍN 0.01 5.36 0.00 0.00 5.37 MR. ANTONIO MARÍA PRADERA JÁUREGUI 0.05 5.27 0.00 0.00 5.32

List of direct shareholdings:

Name or company name of the indirect holder Name or company name of the direct holder % voting rights attached to shares % voting rights through financial instruments % total voting rights ACEK DESARROLLO Y GESTIÓN INDUSTRIAL, S.L. INSTITUTO SECTORIAL DE PROMOCIÓN Y GESTIÓN DE EMPRESAS DOS, S.A. 5.44 0.00 5.44 ACEK DESARROLLO Y GESTIÓN INDUSTRIAL, S.L. RISTEEL CORPORATION NV 5.86 0.00 5.86 CORPORACIÓN FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A. ALBA EUROPE SARL 5.28 0.00 5.28 INDUMENTA PUERI, S.L. GLOBAL PORTFOLIO INVESTMENTS, S.L. 5.28 0.01 5.28 MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA LIMITED MAHINDRA OVERSEAS INVESTMENT COMPANY (MAURITIUS) LIMITED 3.92 0.00 3.92 MR. MIKEL BARANDIARÁN LANDÍN CARTERA E INVERSIONES BLASTER, S.L. 5.36 0.00 5.36 MR. ANTONIO MARÍA PRADERA JÁUREGUI GRUPO INVERSIONES INSSEC, S.L. 2.63 0.00 2.63

Name or company name of the indirect holder Name or company name of the direct holder % voting rights attached to shares % voting rights through financial instruments % total voting rights MR. ANTONIO MARÍA PRADERA JÁUREGUI INVERSIONES ESTRATEGIA Y CONOCIMIENTO GLOBAL CYP, S.L. 2.64 0.00 2.64

SANTANDER ASSET MANAGEMENT, S.A. SGIIC, is 100% owned by the Banco Santander Group, the latter being subject to the principle of non-aggregation. Voting rights were obtained through the administration and representation contracts with the various investment funds managed by the management company.

GRUPO INVERSIONES INSSEC, S.L. directly holds 2.63% of the company's shares and indirectly (through INVERSIONES, ESTRATEGIA y CONOCIMIENTO Global CYP, S.L.) holds another 2.64% of the company's shares. Both GRUPO INVERSIONES INSSEC, S.L. and INVERSIONES, ESTRATEGIA y CONOCIMIENTO Global CYP, S.L. are companies controlled by Mr. ANTONIO MARÍA PRADERA JAUREGUI.

List the most significant changes in the shareholder structure during the financial year:

Most significant changes:

No significant movements occurred during the financial year in question, apart from the upward change in the percentage shareholdings of the signiﬁcant shareholders as a result of the reduction in share capital described in section A.1 above.

A.3. List the shareholdings, whatever the percentage, at financial year-end of the members of the Board of Directors who hold voting rights assigned to shares in the company or through ﬁnancial instruments, excluding the Directors identified in section A.2 above:

Director's name or business name % voting rights attached to shares % of the voting rights that can be transferred % voting rights through financial instruments % total voting rights through financial instruments. Direct Indirect Direct Indirect Direct Indirect MR. JOSÉ MARÍA BERGARECHE BUSQUET 0.00 0.04 0.00 0.00 0.04 0.00 0.00 MR. JORGE ÁLVAREZ AGUIRRE 0.00 0.14 0.00 0.00 0.14 0.00 0.00

% total of voting rights held by the members of the Board of Directors 10.87

List of direct shareholdings:

Director's name or business name Name or company name of the direct holder % voting rights attached to shares % voting rights % of the voting rights that can be transferred through financial % total voting rights through financial instruments instruments. MR. JOSÉ MARÍA BERGARECHE BUSQUET TANSALAIN, S.L. 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.00 MR. JOSÉ MARÍA BERGARECHE BUSQUET MARCO FINANCE SICAV, S.A. 0.03 0.00 0.03 0.00 MR. JORGE ÁLVAREZ AGUIRRE RATINGEN INVESTMENTS, S.L. 0.14 0.00 0.14 0.00

State the total percentage of voting rights represented on the Board:

Total % of voting rights represented on the Board of Directors 25.17

The shareholding of ELIDOZA PROMOCIÓN DE EMPRESAS, S.L. has not been considered for the purpose of calculating the representation on the Board, given that the appointment of Ms. Paula Zalduegui Egaña, as proprietary Director representing this shareholder, did not take place until 2022.

A.4. Indicate, as applicable, any family, commercial, contractual or corporate relationships that may exist between owners of significant shareholdings, insofar as these as known by the company, unless they bear little relevance or arise from ordinary trading, except for those reported in section A.6:

A.5. Indicate commercial, contractual or corporate relationships between significant shareholders and the company and/or its group, if any, except any that are insignificant and those deriving from ordinary commercial business: