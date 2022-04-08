Global Dominion Access S A : Annual Directors' Remuneration Report 04/08/2022 | 10:00am EDT Send by mail :

ANNUAL DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION REPORT FOR DIRECTORS OF LISTED PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANIES ISSUER'S PARTICULARS FY end date: 31/12/2021 Taxpayer Identification Code:Company Name: GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS, S.A. Registered Address: IBAÑEZ DE BILBAO, Nº 28, 8ª PLANTA (BILBAO) BISCAYA95034856 1 / 24 ANNUAL DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION REPORT FOR DIRECTORS OF LISTED PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANIES A. REMUNERATION POLICY STATEMENT FOR THE CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR A.1.1 Explain the current Director remuneration policy applicable to the current financial year. To the extent that it is relevant, certain information may be included in relation to the remuneration policy approved by the General Shareholders' Meeting, provided that these references are clear, specific and concrete. The specific resolutions for the year in progress should be described, both for directors' remuneration for their position as such, and as a result of their executive functions carried out for the Board pursuant to the contracts signed with executive directors and to the remuneration policy approved by the General Shareholders' Meeting. At any event, the following aspects should be reported: a) Description of the company's procedures and bodies involved in determining, approving and applying the remuneration policy and its conditions. b) Indicate and, where applicable, explain whether comparable companies have been taken into account in order to establish the company's remuneration policy.

c) Information on whether any external advisers took part in this process and, if so, their identity.

d) Procedures included in the applicable Directors' remuneration policy for applying temporary exceptions to the policy, the conditions under which such exceptions may be used and the components that may be subject to exception pursuant to the policy. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee is the body with the power to propose adopting decisions regarding director remuneration, pursuant to the Board of Directors Regulation and the functions attributed to it therein. Accordingly, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee prepares a remuneration policy proposal that is then submitted to the Board of Directors for consideration. The Board of Directors, where appropriate, and with any possible readjustments that may be approved at the relevant meeting, then agrees to submit the remuneration policy proposal to the General Shareholders' Meeting, which is responsible for approving the remuneration policy pursuant to the Articles of Association and applicable legislation. The information regarding the composition and rules governing both the functioning of the Board of Directors and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee is available on the Company's website, in addition to the voting results at those meetings of the General Shareholders' Meeting at which the approval of the remuneration policy is debated. In the procedure to determine the remuneration of the directors and that of senior management, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee was advised by an outside firm, in order to objectively incorporate and determine the remuneration framework for the different members. This external ﬁrm considered comparable companies to provide consultancy advice on establishing directors' remuneration. In relation to the procedures included in the remuneration policy for applying temporary exceptions, although not currently included in the current remuneration policy, they will be taken into account when updating it. A.1.2 Relative importance of variable remuneration items vis-à-vis fixed remuneration (remuneration mix) and the criteria and objectives taken into consideration in their determination and to guarantee a suitable balance between the fixed and variable components of the remuneration. Explain the actions taken by the company in connection with the remuneration system to reduce excessive risk exposure and bring it into line with the company's objectives, values and long-term interests, which shall include, where appropriate, a reference to: measures envisaged to ensure that the remuneration policy takes into account the company's long-term results, measures ensuring an appropriate balance between fixed and variable remuneration, measures taken in relation to those categories of staff whose professional activities have a material impact on the risk profile of the organisation, recovery formulas or clauses to claim the reimbursement of the variable remuneration items based on results when such items were paid based on data the inaccuracy of which has subsequently been manifestly evidenced, and measures envisaged to avoid conflict of interest, if any. 2 / 24 ANNUAL DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION REPORT FOR DIRECTORS OF LISTED PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANIES Furthermore, state whether the company has established any period for the accrual or consolidation of certain variable remuneration items, in cash, shares or other financial instruments, any deferral period in the payment of amounts or the handover of accrued and consolidated financial instruments, or if any clause exists reducing the deferred remuneration or that obliges the director to return remuneration received, when such remuneration has been based on certain figures that have clearly been shown to be inaccurate has been agreed. The CEO is the sole member who benefits from a variable remuneration scheme. With regard to short-term remuneration components, as set forth in the remuneration policy approved by the General Shareholders' Meeting on 6 May 2020 and in force in the financial year in question, the Chief Executive Officer is entitled to receive annual variable remuneration of a maximum amount equivalent to their fixed remuneration. Receipt thereof depends on the extent of compliance with the EBITDA level established in the budget approved by the Board of Directors. It is the Nomination and Remuneration Committee's responsibility to inform the Board of Directors of the amount that may correspond to the Chief Executive Officer as annual variable remuneration within the aforementioned parameters. With regard to long-term remuneration components, once the term of the long-term incentive plan, approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders on 6 May 2020 (as will be indicated in section B) in which the Chief Executive Officer had been participating, has expired and, considering the importance that the Board of Directors attaches to the existence of remuneration components linked to the long term (to align interests, eliminate conﬂicts and ensure appropriate balances), the Nomination and Remuneration Committee is currently preparing a proposal for a long-term variable remuneration component for the Chief Executive Officer. The foregoing is being carried out in the context of the work on the proposed remuneration policy for the financial year 2023-2025, which is to be submitted to the General Meeting of Shareholders at its next ordinary meeting. As in the case of the ﬁnalised long-term incentive plan, a design will be sought to ensure an appropriate proportion with the other components of the remuneration mix and the company's and its group's circumstances, to reduce exposure to excessive risks, and to be in harmony with the company's and its group's strategic objectives and the creation of shareholder value in the long term. As in the case of the remuneration policy for the financial year 2023-2025, the proposal regarding the new short-term incentive plan will be submitted by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee to the Board of Directors prior to convening the next ordinary meeting of the General Meeting of Shareholders, to enable the latter to decide on both issues. A.1.3 The amount and nature of the fixed components that are expected to accrue for directors in the financial year in their roles. As set out in the remuneration policy approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders on 6 May 2020 and in force during the financial year in question, it is expected that: (i) the Chair of the Board of Directors will receive EUR 180 thousand fixed annual remuneration;

(ii) independent non-executive directors will each receive EUR 90 thousand fixed annual remuneration; and

(iii) the other directors in their status as such (except executive directors) will each receive EUR 60 thousand fixed annual remuneration. Notwithstanding the foregoing, as a result of the provisions described in section B.5. below, it is expected that during financial year 2022 the Directors will receive, in addition to the remuneration described in this section, the remuneration deficit not received in financial year 2021 as a result of the reasons described in that section. A.1.4 Amount and nature of fixed components that are due to be accrued during the year for the performance of senior management functions of executive directors. For carrying out his/her executive duties, the CEO receives the remuneration stipulated in the relevant contract, which includes a ﬁxed component. This fixed component will total EUR 520 thousand for the financial year in question. A.1.5 Amount and nature of any component of remuneration-in-kind that will accrue during the year, including, but not limited to, insurance premiums paid in favour of the director. There are no remunerations of this type. 3 / 24 ANNUAL DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION REPORT FOR DIRECTORS OF LISTED PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANIES A.1.6 Amount and nature of variable components, distinguishing between those established in the short and long term. Financial and non-financial, including social, environmental and climate change parameters selected to determine variable remuneration in the year in progress, explaining the extent to which these parameters are related to performance, both of the director and of the company, together with their risk profile, and the method, time required and techniques envisaged to determine, at year end, the actual degree of attainment of the parameters used in the design of variable remuneration, explaining the criteria and factors applied in terms of the time required and methods for verifying that the performance conditions or other conditions to which the vesting and accrual of each variable remuneration component was linked have been effectively met. It indicates, in monetary terms, the range of the various variable components in relation to the degree of compliance with established objectives and parameters, and any maximum monetary amount in absolute terms, if applicable. As set forth in the remuneration policy approved by the General Shareholders' Meeting on 6 May 2020 and in force in the financial year in question, the Chief Executive Officer is entitled to receive annual variable remuneration (short term) of a maximum amount equivalent to their fixed remuneration. Receipt thereof will depend on the extent of compliance with the EBITDA level established in the budget approved by the Board of Directors. It is the Nomination and Remuneration Committee's responsibility to inform the Board of Directors of the amount that may correspond to the Chief Executive Officer as annual variable remuneration within the aforementioned parameters. With regard to long-term variable remuneration, as indicated in section A.1.2, once the term of the long-term incentive plan, approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders on 6 May 2020 (as will be indicated in section B) in which the Chief Executive Officer had been participating, has expired and considering the importance that the Board of Directors attaches to the existence of remuneration components linked to the long term (to align interests, eliminate conﬂicts and ensure appropriate balances), the Nomination and Remuneration Committee is currently preparing a proposal for long-term variable remuneration for the Chief Executive Officer, in the context of the work on the proposed remuneration policy for the financial year 2023-2025, to be submitted to the General Meeting of Shareholders at its next ordinary meeting. A.1.7 Main characteristics of long-term savings schemes. Among other information, state the contingencies covered by the system, whether through defined contributions or benefits, the annual contribution that needs to be made to the established contribution systems, the benefits beneficiaries are entitled to in the event of established benefit systems, the conditions under which economic rights are consolidated for directors and their compatibility with any other type of payment or severance pay as a result of early termination or dismissal of the director, or as a result of the termination of the contractual relation, in the terms provided, between the company and the director. State if the accrual or consolidation of any of the long-term savings plans is associated with achieving certain objectives or parameters related to the short or long-term performance of the director. With regard to the CEO, there are provisions to make a contribution to a pension scheme for an amount of EUR 8 thousand per annum. In this regard, the CEO benefits from an established contribution pension scheme called PPS BETA DINÁMICO; this plan is a Voluntary Social Welfare Plan which is included in the employment system scheme, and is also part of the pension fund management organisation called NORPYME, EPSV de Empleo NORPYME, EPSV de Empleo, with Taxpayer's code V-48417497, with Registration no. 111-B, is domiciled in Bilbao (Biscay). The promoting member is Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. and the protection members are those companies that have requested that the various Social Welfare Plans included in it be set up. The administrator and depositary agency is Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. and the auditing agency is ATTEST CONSULTING, S.L. The pension fund management organisation comprises 11 employment system Social Welfare Plans requiring members to hold, or have held a labour agreement with the protection member for the following schemes: defined contribution and defined benefit. 4 / 24 ANNUAL DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION REPORT FOR DIRECTORS OF LISTED PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANIES The Statement of Investment Principles approved by the pension fund management organisation Governing Board states that the long-term goal will be to preserve the capital earmarked for retirement in real terms, as well as to obtain an additional return that does not affect the retirement benefit. A.1.8 Any type of payment or severance pay for early termination or dismissal of the director, or deriving from the termination of the contractual relation, in the terms provided, between the company and the director, whether voluntary resignation by the director or dismissal of the director by the company, as well as any type of agreement reached, such as exclusivity, post-contractual non-competition and permanence or loyalty, which entitle the director to any type of remuneration. In the event of early contract termination with the company, the CEO can receive compensation which is equivalent to double their yearly wage, at the time of said termination and pursuant to the terms of the contract. A.1.9 State the terms to be observed by agreements from those who perform senior management functions as executive directors. Among other items, information is to be provided concerning the term, limits on the amounts of compensation, permanence conditions, notice periods and payments in lieu of such notice period, and any other clauses regarding hiring bonuses, as well as compensation or "golden parachutes" for early termination of the contractual relationship between the company and the executive director. Include, among other items, covenants or agreements not to compete, exclusivity, permanence or loyalty and post-contractual non-competition, unless they have been explained in the previous section. With regard to the company's contract with the CEO, there are no agreements or circumstances other than those that are generally applicable or applicable by law, except with regard to section A.1.8. A.1.10The nature and estimated amount of any other supplementary remuneration accrued by directors in the year in progress in consideration for services rendered other than those inherent in their post. There are no remunerations of this type. A.1.11 Other remunerative items or by-products, as the case may be, of the company granting the director advance payments, loans, guarantees or any other remuneration. There is no such remuneration, notwithstanding that indicated in section B.13. A.1.12 The nature and estimated amount of any other planned supplementary remuneration accrued by the directors in the year in progress that is not included in the previous sections, whether payment is satisfied by the company or another group company. As regards life insurance premium payments, the group has taken out insurance policies for the CEO covering death and permanent disability. It is expected to result in the payment of an annual premium of EUR 4 and 6 thousand in the financial year in question. A.2. Explain any significant change in the remuneration policy applicable in the year in progress resulting from: a) A new policy or a modification of the policy already approved by the General Meeting.

b) Significant changes in the specific determinations established by the board for the year in progress regarding the remuneration policy in force with respect to those applied in the previous year. 5 / 24

