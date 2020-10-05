Global Dominion Access S A : Dominion Corporate IR Presentation October 2020
W E A R E D O M I N I O N : E Q U I T Y S T O R Y
We are Dominion_
We are a global company that provides Servicesand end-to-endProjects, with almost 10,000 employees distributed in 35 countries.
Our objective is to provide comprehensive solutions that maximize the efficiency of business processes by implementing innovative technology and a different
approach.
Our activity fields are Technology & Telecommunications,
Industry and Energy.
Our global revenue is more than 1,000 €m .
We are a publicly listed company since 2016 (BME:DOM).
Net Income from Continuing Operations (recurrent), excluded discontinued operations
W E A R E D O M I N I O N : E Q U I T Y S T O R Y
5. Ambitious objectives: our guidance for the 2019-2022 (+1) (1)_
Net Income x2
• Net Income x2 to reach €64m in 2022 (+1)
TURNOVER
EBITA
Turnover >5% CAGR
CAGR >5%
CAGR >10%
•
•
EBITA >10% CAGR
• M&A as an accelerator
• 1/3 of the net income
• Distributed for the first time in 2020
• Free Cash Flow Conversion >75% EBITA
•
RONA >20%
•
DFN/EBITDA < x2
FREE CASH FLOW
• Capex ≈ Amortization and steady WC
RONA
•
Overhead cost ≈3% on Revenue
CONVERSION
>20%
>75% EBITA
Financial Discipline
(1)
Includes Covid-19 implacts
1 3
W E A R E D O M I N I O N : E Q U I T Y S T O R Y
6. ESG: committed to our stakeholders_
A P O S I T I V E F O O T P R I N T
ENVIRONMENTAL
W E T A K E C A R E O F P E O P L E
SOCIAL
A C O M M I T T E D G O V E R N A N C E
GOVERNANCE
1 4
A C T I V I T Y E X A M P L E S
Relevant examples of Dominion's activity_
360 projects: from the design to the operation and maintenance
Turnkey projects and O&M of renewable energy plants
Kaixo solar plant (México)
Dominion delivered a turnkey project to build the largest self-supply photovoltaic plant in Mexico (2017), with 65 MW installed capacity and more than 200.000 panels.
Currently Dominion provides O&M services in the plant, which were included in the scope of the project.
Technology integration and O&M in hospitals
Antofagasta Hospital (Chile)
Dominion managed the implementation and commissioning of the medical equipment and technological infrastructure in the Antofagasta hospital. Additionally, Dominion will be in charge of the O&M and the technology revamping for the next 15 years.
The concession structure used in this hospital has been a successful case study and will be followed in the current investment plant of the country.
Design, construction and O&M of industrial infrastructures
Opole energy plant (PGE Group, Poland)
Dominion designed and managed the construction of two 185m cooling towers in the expansion of the Opole power plant during 2017 and 2018. Dominion also provides O&M services for tall structures.
This project was the largest infrastructure work in Poland in the last 25 years.
A C T I V I T Y E X A M P L E S
Relevant examples of Dominion's activity _
Services: O&M with technology as value added
Deployment and O&M of electricity lines
Distribution lines for Enel (Peru, Colombia and Chile)
Dominion undertakes the deployment, commissioning and maintenance of electricity distribution lines (low and medium voltage) for ENEL in Peru, Colombia and Chile since 2019.
The global capabilities of Dominion, which ensure the same quality and service level in every part of the world, are one of the key factors that the client values most.
Industrial O&M service under One Stop Shop scheme
Leading chemical producer (Spain)
Dominion manages and centralizes a wide range of O&M services, including, among others, logistics management, electromechanics maintenance and the implementation of digital transformation improvements.
Dominion provides these services in the Spanish plants of a leading chemical company.
Digital transformation to achieve energy efficiency
Gonvarri (International production plants)
Dominion implemented and manages since 2016 an energy consumption control and monitoring solution for a leading automobile components manufacturer. Thanks to it, the client has maximized the energy efficiency of 17 production plants in 9 different countries.
Dominion designs , implements and operates digital transformation solutions in this and other activity areas.
I M P A C T O F C O V I D - 1 9 A N D P R O S P E C T S F O R 2 0 2 0
Prospects for 2020_
Faced with the effects of Covid-19, we have reacted fast and firmly.
We have a team experienced in coping with crisis scenarios
Adjusted turnover = Annual Accounts Turnover without revenues from sold devices
2 3
(2)
EBITDA: Net Operating Income + Depreciation; EBITA: Net Operating Income + PPA's amortization; EBIT: Net
Operating Income
H 1 2 0 2 0 R E S U L T S
Adjusted Turnover(1) distribution by segment_
B2C
18%
73 €m
B2B
82%
329 €m
H1 2019
%
H1 2020
B2B_
251.2 €m
-19%
202.3 €m
Services
50%
B2B_
B2B_
Services
126.7 €m
+0%
127.1 €m
360 Projects
32%
B2B_
360 Projects
B2C
47.1 €m
+56%
73.5 €m
*The H1 2020 consolidated perimeter differs from H1 2019 because: i) It includes 1 month of Bygging India and 2 months of Alterna that were not integrated in H1 2019 ii) It does not include 6 months of non-strategic IT activities divested
2 5
during 2019
Adjusted turnover = Annual Accounts Turnover without revenues from sold devices
H 1 2 0 2 0 R E S U L T S
Contribution Margin(1) distribution by segment_
B2C
2%
0.7 €m
B2B
98%
42.3 €m
H1 2019
%
H1 2020
B2B_
28.1 €m
-25%
21.6 €m
Services
50%
B2B_
B2B_
Services
20.5 €m
+1%
20.8 €m
360 Projects
48%
B2B_
360 projects
B2C
9.3 €m
-92%
0.7 €m
*The H1 2020 consolidated perimeter differs from H1 2019 because: i) It includes 1 month of Bygging India and 2 months of Alterna that were not integrated in H1 2019 ii) It does not include 6 months of non-strategic IT activities divested
2 6
during 2019
Contribution Margin: EBITDA before corporate structure and central administration costs
H 1 2 0 2 0 R E S U L T S
B2B Segment in detail_
B2B_ Services
10.7%
CM/Turnover
Covid-19 effect:
Gradual recovery in the business activity after maximum falls of 70%, heading for afull recovery expected towards the end of the year.
Positive and negativeone-offs= 0 for the semester.
Turnover (1) by activity field
Energy
378 €m
+23%
329 €m
10%
14%
Industry
46%
44%
-16%
B2B_
360 Projects
16.4%
CM/Turnover
Covid-19 effect:
Very lowimpact.
No cancelation of projects in execution nor in the backlog.
Occasional invoicing delays withno impact on margins.
T&T
44%
-17%
42%
H1 2019
H1 2020
Adjusted turnover = Annual Accounts Turnover without revenues from sold devices
