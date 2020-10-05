Global Dominion Access S A : Dominion Corporate IR Presentation October 2020

Log in
10/05/2020 | 02:05pm EDT

Company Presentation

O C T O B E R 2 0 2 0

We are Dominion: equity story

Activity examples

Impact of Covid-19 and prospects for 2020

H1 2020 Results

FY 2019 Results

W E A R E D O M I N I O N : E Q U I T Y S T O R Y

We are Dominion_

We are a global company that provides Services and end- to-endProjects, with almost 10,000 employees distributed in 35 countries.

Our objective is to provide comprehensive solutions that maximize the efficiency of business processes by implementing innovative technology and a different

approach.

Our activity fields are Technology & Telecommunications,

Industry and Energy.

Our global revenue is more than 1,000 €m .

We are a publicly listed company since 2016 (BME:DOM).

C O U N T R I E S

C L I E N T S

E M P L O Y E E S

>35

>1,000

> 9,500

AMERICA

EUROPE & AFRICA

ASIA & OCEANIA

USA

Ecuador

UK

Netherlands

Australia

Qatar

Canada

Haiti

Germany

Slovakia

Philippines

United Arab

Mexico

Honduras

Italy

Russia

Indonesia

Emirates

Saudi Arabia

Colombia

El Salvador

Denmark

Morocco

Vietnam

Bahrein

Peru

Dominican

Portugal

Angola

India

Brazil

Republic

Poland

South Africa

Oman

Argentina

© Dominion 2020

W E A R E D O M I N I O N : E Q U I T Y S T O R Y

More than 20 years diversifying by the hand of disruption _

1 9 9 9

Our link to global trends and the evolution of our businesses have

2 0 2 0

lead us to develop multi-sector knowledge and to work in

different activity fields

Technology & Telecommunications

Industry

Energy

B2C

(1999-today)

(2014-today)

(2016-today)

(2017-today)

Disruptive

paradigm

Response

Milestones/

projects

  • Digital revolution and new technology developments

In 1999 the investment group INSSEC committed for a technology project and set up Dominion Global

At the same time, the group created CIE Automotive

  • Turnkey projects in healthcare, education and alert systems
  • In Spain: liberalization of the telco sector

We position ourselves as an integrator and maintainer of networks

We implement

technology to respond to

    1. deflationary environment that is continually adjusting costs
  • O&M contracts with several telco operators

• The industrial crisis

New global energy

• The revolution of

highlights the need for

model

personal services and

restructuring and

the internet-connected

productive efficiency

household

We transfer our experience in

We position ourselves in

We develop our proposal to

telco into the industrial

evolving areas:

be the integrator of all

sector, in order to define a

Renewable energy

personal and household

value proposal based on

Electricity grids

services

technology and efficiency

Industrial infrastructures

Solar parks and wind farms

• Smart House: technology

One-Stop-Shop O&M

Transmission lines

and household services

Industry 4.0 projects

Charging stations

© Dominion 2020

5

W E A R E D O M I N I O N : E Q U I T Y S T O R Y

We are Dominion_

Business segments and key figures

B2B_B2C_

Turnover (1) (2)

Contribution Margin (1) (3)

18%

2%

B2C

B2C

50%

50%

B2B_

B2B_

Services

Services

B2B Services

B2B 360 Projects

"Tier 1 supplier and digital expert capable of end-to-end

execution of projects: from project design and

management to subsequent O&M"

O&M outsourcing contracts

• Major projects to create

Process improvement

new infrastructures

resulting from service

contracts

Recurrent contracts

Project backlog

CM ≈ 10%

CM ≈ 15%

D O M I N I O N Confidential

© Dominion 2020

B2C

"Multi-service supplier bringing together a full range of personal and household services in a single omnichannel platform"

  • Energy and gas supply, telco and data services, insurances and others
  • Recurrent revenue
  • Key factors: number of clients and their Average Lifetime Value

32%

48%

B2B_

B2B_

360 Projects

360 Projects

75%

25%

Free Cash Flow

RONA (Return on Net Assets) (5)

Conversion from EBITA (4)

(1)

Distribution for 1S 2020

(4) Free Operating Cash Flow: EBITDA -difference between

(2)

Adjusted turnover = Annual Accounts Turnover without

CAPEX and Amortization -NWC variation -Net Financial

revenues from sold devices

Income -Tax payment; (acquisitions excluded)

(3)

Contribution Margin: EBITDA before corporate structure and

(5) RONA: EBITA / (Total non-current assets -Deferred assets -

6

central administration costs

Goodwill not associated to cash + PPAs amortization current

year +Net WC ; excluded acquisitions of the year).

W E A R E D O M I N I O N : E Q U I T Y S T O R Y

Dominion: reasons to invest_

  1. A different value proposition: end-to-end vision of the value chain in the B2B and B2C
  2. A management model and an experienced team; focused on value creation
  3. A recurrent generation of operating FCF: + €185 m generated since 2015
  4. A profitable growth story: Turnover 16% CAGR, Net Income 23% CAGR (2015-2019)
  5. Ambitious objectives: to double the Net Income by 2023
  6. ESG: committed to our stakeholders

D O M I N I O N Confidential

7

© Dominion 2020

W E A R E D O M I N I O N : E Q U I T Y S T O R Y

1. A different value proposition_

B2B: Tier 1 supplier and digital expert capable of end-to-end execution of projects: from project design and management to subsequent O&M

DOMINION B2B

Tier 1 supplier and digital expert with capabilities to execute end-to-end projects

Design,

O & M

Sector

Digital

Mgmt and

knowledge

expert

B2B VALUE PROPOSITION

Exection

1. END-TO-END MANAGEMENT

EPC company

Manages construction projects globally

Specialised Engineering

Designs and executes a specific part of the construction

Service Company

Manages an outsourced non- core process

Process Set Up

Process MGMT

PROJECT

DEDIGN,

OPERATION AND PROCESS

MGTM ADN

FINANCE

MAINTENANCE IMPROVEMENT

EXECUTION

2. MULTI-SECTOR KNOWLEDGE

IT Company

3. DIGITAL EXPERT

Participates in specific phases

of the Digital Transformation

D O M I N I O N Confidential

8

© Dominion 2020

W E A R E D O M I N I O N : E Q U I T Y S T O R Y

1. A different value proposition_

B2C: Multi-service supplier bringing together a full range of personal and household services in a single omnichannel platform

Service

Operation

DOMINION B2C

A multi-service supplier with an omnichannel platform, (physical and digital). Manages the client

Multi-serv.

Digital

Physical

integrated

distribution

distribution

Mgmt

channels

channel

B2C VALUE PROPOSITION

1. END-TO-END CUSTOMER MANAGEMENT

Retailer

Distributes 3rd parties' products through a one-time client contact. Doesn't manage clients

Operator

Provides services to the client, normally limited to one type. Manages the client

Multi-Serv. supplier

Organizes several services for the client and provides a digital management platform

OPERATOR MULTI-SERVICEOMNICHANNEL

SUPPLIER PLATFORM

1

C O M P E T I T I V E A D V A N T A G E S

Lower

Higher LTV

Outstanding

acquisition costs

(Life Time Value)

service

D O M I N I O N Confidential

9

© Dominion 2020

W E A R E D O M I N I O N : E Q U I T Y S T O R Y

2. A management model and an experienced team_

The 4 Ds, the 4 pillars of our management model to focus on value creation

Digitalization

Disruption: new ways of doing things to approach new challenges

Technological focus and vitality: knowledge of available technology to apply it to our services and projects

Cross-functional: platforms applicable to different industries and sectors

Diversification

Decentralization

3 segments: B2B services, B2B

Entrepreneur-minded

360 projects and B2C

management: management

Activity fields: multi-sectorand

independence over their business

multi-technical approach

areas/ divisions

Geographies: 5 continents, > 35

Lean and flexible corporate

countries

structure: well measured central

Clients: more than 1,000

services

Operational Leverage

Financial Discipline

Profitability: ongoing evaluation and control of operations profitability ratios

Cash flow: focus on FCF generation

M&A and Capex: strict return discipline

"It is not what we do, but how we do it"

W E A R E D O M I N I O N : E Q U I T Y S T O R Y

3. A recurrent generation of operating FCF_

  • €185 m generated since 2015

Operating FCF (1) conversion from EBITA 2015-2019 (€m)

EBITA

Total FCF

Operating FCF

€185 m

43

36

31

37

2528

2015

2016

2017

64

54

Guidance FCF (1)

/EBITA

75%

48

47

2018

2019

D O M I N I O N Confidential

(1) Free Operating Cash Flow: before M&A and financial investments

1 1

© Dominion 2020

W E A R E D O M I N I O N : E Q U I T Y S T O R Y

4. A profitable growth story_

Operating leverage: strong organic growth and operational leverage

Turnover (1) 2015-2019 (€m)

Net Income (2) 2015-2019 (€m)

16% CAGR

9% CAGR

23% CAGR

organic growth

947

831

39

719

33

613

26

525

22

17

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

D O M I N I O N Confidential

(1)

Adjusted turnover = Annual Accounts Turnover without revenues from sold devices

1 2

© Dominion 2020

(3)

Net Income from Continuing Operations (recurrent), excluded discontinued operations

W E A R E D O M I N I O N : E Q U I T Y S T O R Y

5. Ambitious objectives: our guidance for the 2019-2022 (+1) (1)_

Net Income x2

Net Income x2 to reach €64m in 2022 (+1)

TURNOVER

EBITA

Turnover >5% CAGR

CAGR >5%

CAGR >10%

EBITA >10% CAGR

• M&A as an accelerator

• 1/3 of the net income

Distributed for the first time in 2020

Free Cash Flow Conversion >75% EBITA

RONA >20%

DFN/EBITDA < x2

FREE CASH FLOW

• Capex ≈ Amortization and steady WC

RONA

Overhead cost ≈3% on Revenue

CONVERSION

>20%

>75% EBITA

Financial Discipline

(1)

Includes Covid-19 implacts

1 3

W E A R E D O M I N I O N : E Q U I T Y S T O R Y

6. ESG: committed to our stakeholders_

A P O S I T I V E F O O T P R I N T

ENVIRONMENTAL

W E T A K E C A R E O F P E O P L E

SOCIAL

A C O M M I T T E D G O V E R N A N C E

GOVERNANCE

1 4

We are Dominion: equity story

Activity examples

Impact of Covid-19 and prospects for 2020

H1 2020 Results

FY 2019 Results

A C T I V I T Y E X A M P L E S

Relevant examples of Dominion's activity_

360 projects: from the design to the operation and maintenance

Turnkey projects and O&M of renewable energy plants

Kaixo solar plant (México)

Dominion delivered a turnkey project to build the largest self-supply photovoltaic plant in Mexico (2017), with 65 MW installed capacity and more than 200.000 panels.

Currently Dominion provides O&M services in the plant, which were included in the scope of the project.

Technology integration and O&M in hospitals

Antofagasta Hospital (Chile)

Dominion managed the implementation and commissioning of the medical equipment and technological infrastructure in the Antofagasta hospital. Additionally, Dominion will be in charge of the O&M and the technology revamping for the next 15 years.

The concession structure used in this hospital has been a successful case study and will be followed in the current investment plant of the country.

Design, construction and O&M of industrial infrastructures

Opole energy plant (PGE Group, Poland)

Dominion designed and managed the construction of two 185m cooling towers in the expansion of the Opole power plant during 2017 and 2018. Dominion also provides O&M services for tall structures.

This project was the largest infrastructure work in Poland in the last 25 years.

A C T I V I T Y E X A M P L E S

Relevant examples of Dominion's activity _

Services: O&M with technology as value added

Deployment and O&M of electricity lines

Distribution lines for Enel (Peru, Colombia and Chile)

Dominion undertakes the deployment, commissioning and maintenance of electricity distribution lines (low and medium voltage) for ENEL in Peru, Colombia and Chile since 2019.

The global capabilities of Dominion, which ensure the same quality and service level in every part of the world, are one of the key factors that the client values most.

Industrial O&M service under One Stop Shop scheme

Leading chemical producer (Spain)

Dominion manages and centralizes a wide range of O&M services, including, among others, logistics management, electromechanics maintenance and the implementation of digital transformation improvements.

Dominion provides these services in the Spanish plants of a leading chemical company.

Digital transformation to achieve energy efficiency

Gonvarri (International production plants)

Dominion implemented and manages since 2016 an energy consumption control and monitoring solution for a leading automobile components manufacturer. Thanks to it, the client has maximized the energy efficiency of 17 production plants in 9 different countries.

Dominion designs , implements and operates digital transformation solutions in this and other activity areas.

We are Dominion: equity story

Activity examples

Impact of Covid-19 and prospects for 2020

H1 2020 Results

FY 2019 Results

I M P A C T O F C O V I D - 1 9 A N D P R O S P E C T S F O R 2 0 2 0

Prospects for 2020_

Faced with the effects of Covid-19, we have reacted fast and firmly.

We have a team experienced in coping with crisis scenarios

Rapid reaction in B2C and B2B Services

Very limited impact on B2B 360 Projects

Measures to contain Capex and overhead Costs

Maximising possibilities of liquidity

D O M I N I O N Confidential © Dominion 2020

I M P A C T O F C O V I D - 1 9 A N D P R O S P E C T S F O R 2 0 2 0

Prospects for 2020_

Our distinctive model is our best guarantee to emerge stronger from this extraordinary situation.

FINANCIAL

DIGITALISATION

Accustomed to using online platforms that avoid the impacts of restrictions on mobility.

DIVERSIFICATION

Our earnings do not depend on the decisions of any single country, client or sector.

DECENTRALISATION

Lean structure and flexibility to adapt our cost structure.

Local management to adapt to our different realities.

DISCIPLINE

High levels of generation of operating cash flow and low payment commitments in 2020.

Maximising possibilities of liquidity.

D O M I N I O N Confidential © Dominion 2020

I M P A C T O F C O V I D - 1 9 A N D P R O S P E C T S F O R 2 0 2 0

Prospects for 2020_

After analysing H1 2020 results, we reaffirm that in 2020 we will carry on creating value…

We expect growth in sales and positive earnings;

And a positive generation of operating cash flow(1);

    • and in 2021 we will recover the level of activity and profitability we had before Covid-19, as well as the road to growth defined in our Strategic Plan.
  • Operating cash flow: operating profit - Maintenance capex - financial result - taxes

D O M I N I O N Confidential © Dominion 2020

We are Dominion: equity story

Activity examples

Impact of Covid-19 and prospects for 2020

H1 2020 Results

FY 2019 Results

H 1 2 0 2 0 R E S U L T S

2020 H1 results_

(€m)

H1 2019

%

H1 2020

Turnover

525.5

-12%

464.0

Adjusted Turnover (1)

425.0

-5%

402.8

EBITDA (2)

45.7

-34%

30.0

% EBITDA on Turnover

10.7%

7.5%

EBITA(2)

23.8

-58%

10.0

% EBITA on Turnover

5.6%

2.5%

EBIT (2)

21.3

-64%

7.8

% EBIT on Turnover

5.0%

1.9%

Net Income

14.5

-94%

0.9

% Net Income on Turnover

3.4%

0.2%

*The H1 2020 consolidated perimeter differs from H1 2019 because: i) It includes 1 month of Bygging India and 2 months

  1. O ofM AlternaI N I O thatN Confidenwere notialintegrated in H1 2019 ii) It does not include 6 months of non-strategic IT activities divested © Dominionduring 20192020

(1)

Adjusted turnover = Annual Accounts Turnover without revenues from sold devices

2 3

(2)

EBITDA: Net Operating Income + Depreciation; EBITA: Net Operating Income + PPA's amortization; EBIT: Net

Operating Income

H 1 2 0 2 0 R E S U L T S

Adjusted Turnover(1) distribution by segment_

B2C

18%

73 €m

B2B

82%

329 €m

H1 2019

%

H1 2020

B2B_

251.2 €m

-19%

202.3 €m

Services

50%

B2B_

B2B_

Services

126.7 €m

+0%

127.1 €m

360 Projects

32%

B2B_

360 Projects

B2C

47.1 €m

+56%

73.5 €m

*The H1 2020 consolidated perimeter differs from H1 2019 because: i) It includes 1 month of Bygging India and 2 months of Alterna that were not integrated in H1 2019 ii) It does not include 6 months of non-strategic IT activities divested

2 5

during 2019

  1. Adjusted turnover = Annual Accounts Turnover without revenues from sold devices

H 1 2 0 2 0 R E S U L T S

Contribution Margin(1) distribution by segment_

B2C

2%

0.7 €m

B2B

98%

42.3 €m

H1 2019

%

H1 2020

B2B_

28.1 €m

-25%

21.6 €m

Services

50%

B2B_

B2B_

Services

20.5 €m

+1%

20.8 €m

360 Projects

48%

B2B_

360 projects

B2C

9.3 €m

-92%

0.7 €m

*The H1 2020 consolidated perimeter differs from H1 2019 because: i) It includes 1 month of Bygging India and 2 months of Alterna that were not integrated in H1 2019 ii) It does not include 6 months of non-strategic IT activities divested

2 6

during 2019

  1. Contribution Margin: EBITDA before corporate structure and central administration costs

H 1 2 0 2 0 R E S U L T S

B2B Segment in detail_

B2B_ Services

10.7%

CM/Turnover

Covid-19 effect:

  • Gradual recovery in the business activity after maximum falls of 70%, heading for a full recovery expected towards the end of the year.
  • Positive and negative one-offs= 0 for the semester.

Turnover (1) by activity field

Energy

378 €m

+23%

329 €m

10%

14%

Industry

46%

44%

-16%

B2B_

360 Projects

16.4%

CM/Turnover

Covid-19 effect:

  • Very low impact.
  • No cancelation of projects in execution nor in the backlog.
  • Occasional invoicing delays with no impact on margins.

T&T

44%

-17%

42%

H1 2019

H1 2020

  1. Adjusted turnover = Annual Accounts Turnover without revenues from sold devices

D O M I N I O N Confidential

2 7

© Dominion 2020

H 1 2 0 2 0 R E S U L T S

B2C Segment in detail_

Covid-19 effect:

• Physical distribution channel: stores

B2C_

were closed on 14/03/20 and they

have progressively reopened since

the second week of June.

• Slow down of new clients acquisition:

only through digital channels and

affected by the temporary

suspension of numbers portability

between telco operators.

One-offs with a negative impact:

clients' insolvency and stock

provisions.

Energy

Telco

165 K

36 K

Nº of services by type of supply

Energy Services

Telecommunications services

36,021

165,048

99,677

39,523

30/06 2018

30/06 2019

30/06 2020

D O M I N I O N Confidential

2 8

© Dominion 2020

H 1 2 0 2 0 R E S U L T S

Balance sheet_

(€m)

December 2019

June 2020

Fixed Assets

472.6

466.4

Net Working Capital

(170.3)

(172.8)

Total Net Assets

302.3

293.6

Net Equity

353.7

329.5

Net Financial Debt (1)

(113.4)

(102.0)

Other

62.1

66.1

Total Net Equity and Liabilities

302.3

293.6

  • Optimization of Working Capital, leading to a slight variation in the period.
  • Reduction of Capex.
  • Positive generation of operating cash flow.
  • Variation of net cash position explained by payments of compromised earn outs and transactions related to own company shares.
  • The dividend to be paid on July is already deducted from Net Equity.
  1. Net financial debt = Debt with banks and other financial institutions minus cash and equivalents

D O M I N I O N Confidential

2 9

© Dominion 2020

H 1 2 0 2 0 R E S U L T S

2020 Q2 results_

(€m)

2T 2019

%

2T 2020

Turnover

240.1

-18%

196.2

Adjusted Turnover (1)

212.4

-16%

178.2

EBITDA (2)

24.7

-51%

12.0

% EBITDA on Turnover

11.6%

6.8%

EBITA(2)

12.1

-91%

1.1

% EBITA on Turnover

5.7%

0.6%

EBIT (2)

10.9

-101%

0.0

% EBIT on Turnover

5.1%

0.0%

Net Income

7.8

-138%

-3.0

% Net Income on Turnover

3.7%

-1.7%

D O M I N I O N © Dominion 2020

* The consolidation perimeter differs from the Q2 2019 because it does not include 3 months of non-strategic IT activities divested during 2019

Confidential

(1)

Adjusted turnover = Annual Accounts Turnover without revenues from sold devices

(2)

EBITDA: Net Operating Income + Depreciation; EBITA: Net Operating Income + PPA's amortization; EBIT: Net

3 0

Operating Income

We are Dominion: equity story

Activity examples

Impact of Covid-19 and prospects for 2020

H1 2020 Results

FY 2019 Results

F Y 2 0 1 9 R E S U L T S

Key financial figures

Adjusted Turnover (1)

EBIT

Net Income (3)

before PPAs amortization (EBITA)

(2)

€947m

€63m

€39m

(+14%)

(+18%)

(+20%)

Free Operating

Net Cash

RONA

Cash Flow(4)

Position

75% o/EBITA

€113m

25%

(1)

Adjusted turnover = Annual Accounts Turnover without revenues from sold devices

(3) Net Income from Continuing Operations (recurrent), excluded discontinued operations

3 2

(2)

EBITA: EBITA: Net Operating Income + PPA's

(4) Free Operating Cash Flow: EBITDA - difference between CAPEX and Amortization - NWC variation -

Net Financial Income - Tax payment; (acquisitions excluded)

F Y 2 0 1 9 R E S U L T S

Other relevant figures

WORKFORCE (1)

CORPORATE STRUCTURE

BACKLOG (2)

TOP 1 CLIENT

EPS

9,630

€27m

€609m

<6% on Adjusted

0.194 €

(35 countries)

(2,9% on Adjusted

Turnover (3)

Turnover (3))

(1)

End of the year data.

(3) Adjusted turnover = Annual Accounts Turnover without revenues from sold devices

(2)

Includes only contracts from the "Solutions" segment

3 3

F Y 2 0 1 9 R E S U L T S

"Turnover growth over 14%"

Adjusted Turnover > 5% organic growth

ORGANIC

+8.5%

BY SEGMENT

B2C

7%

B2B_360 PROJECTS

35%

B2B_SERVICES

58%

+14%

831

719

613

525

947

BY GEOGRAPHICAL

AREA

AMERICA

EUROPE &

ASIA &

AFRICA

OCEANIA

29 % (29%)

59% (60%)

12% (11%)

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

TOTAL GROWTH 14%

(1) Adjusted turnover = Annual Accounts Turnover without revenues from sold devices

3 4

F Y 2 0 1 9 R E S U L T S

"Net Income growth over 20%"

EBITA > +10% organic growth

+18%

63

54

6,7%

43 (3)

6,4%

36

31

6,0%

5,8%

5,8%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

EBITA/Turnover (2)(3)

The margin improvement continues in 2019.

Bº NETO x2 at the end of the Strategic Plan

+20%

39 (4)

33 (4)

4,1%

26 (4)

3,9%

22

3,6%

17

3,5%

3,2%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Net Income/Turnover (2)(3)

Continuous improvement of Net Income, thank to operating laverage

(1)

EBITA: EBITA: Net Operating Income + PPA's

(3) Pro-Forma earnings to comply with IFRS 15 (according to CCAACC 2017)

3 5

(2)

Adjusted turnover = Annual Accounts Turnover without revenues from sold devices

(4) Net Income from Continuing Operations (recurrent), excluded discontinued operations

F Y 2 0 1 9 R E S U L T S

"Recurrent cash flow generation"

FCF (2)

Conversion > 75% EBITA

FCF/EBITDA (1)

>75%

64%

66%

>60%

>60%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Recurrent high levels of Free Operating Cash Flow generation.

  1. 2015-2018commitment: >60% del EBITDA
  2. From continuing operations

NFD / EBITDA < 2x

Caja Neta

122

113

102 (3)

106

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

-23.2

We maintain a permanent net cash position. The activity generates cash enough to undertake all payment obligations (earn outs, ….).

RONA > 20%

24%

24%

25%

20%

20%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Continuous high levels of Return-on-net-assets.

3 6

F Y 2 0 1 9 R E S U L T S

Cash flow conversion

Cash Flow conversion analysis

2019

(€m)

EBITA (1)

63.1

Organic CAPEX - Amortization

(3.6)

WC organic variation

0.8

Net Financial Result

(7.6)

Taxes

(6.5)

Other variations

0.8

Net Operating Cash Flow (2)

47.1

Operating Net Cash Flow Conversion Rate (2)

75%

Acquisitions 2019 (including acquired net debt)

(13.7)

Net WC from acquisitions

(9.6)

Payments related to past years acquisitions (earn outs)

(10.8)

Financial Investments

(4.7)

Dividends paid to minority interests

(0.6)

Free Cash Flow

7.7

Net Financial Debt 2018

(105.7)

Net Financial Debt 2019

(113.4)

Net Cash evolution breakdown

(€m)

+7.7 M€

(1)

EBITA: EBITA: Net Operating Income + PPA's

3 7

(2)

Free Operating Cash Flow: EBITDA - difference between CAPEX and Amortization - NWC variation - Net Financial Income - Tax payment; (acquisitions excluded)

F Y 2 0 1 9 R E S U L T S

B2B 360 Projects: global approach and further diversification

G E O G R A P H I C A L E X P A N S I O N

Expanding into Asia, within the Industrial activity field

  • Acquisition of Bygging India in February 2019. Industrial activity field.
    Strong add-ons to the backlog.
  • Projects in Asia-Oceania.
  • Good performance in Australia and Middle East.

D I V E R S I F I C A T I O N

Growth in Energy activity field (x2 since 2017)

  • The weight of Energy has doubled in the last 2 years.
  • Renewable projects in LATAM
    • A 67 MW solar plant in Dominican Rep. completed and O&M contract started.
    • Started a 65 MW wind farm in México. First project on this technology.
  • Power transmission line in Angola: execution on track.

D I G I T A L T R A N S F O R M A T I O N

Digital partner of

industrial companies

  • Industry 4.0 projects -multiple projects in a wide range of technologies
    • Maximization of maintenance efficiency by implementing Smart
      Data.
    • Production process improvement based on Machine Learning in the steel sector.
    • International real time assets monitoring for an equipment manufacturer.

F Y 2 0 1 9 R E S U L T S

B2B Services: positioning as Tier 1 supplier

P O S I T I O N I N G

Strengthening our positions as a Tier 1 supplier

  • One Stop Shop contracts that integrate different types of services
    • Mechanical and electrical maintenance, boiler and cooling systems maintenance, logistic services and industrial cleaning for a tyre manufacturer in Spain.
  • Contracts under "Managed services" scheme
    • Multi-serviceframe contract for a chemical company in Spain.

D I V E R S I F I C A T I O N

Effective transition into

power distribution lines

  • First 2 power distribution lines O&M contracts in LATAM (approx. €20m/year):
    • 3-yearcontract in Chile
    • 3-yearcontract in Peru
  • New opportunities in LATAM and other regions with current clients.

3 9

F Y 2 0 1 9 R E S U L T S

B2C: from retailer to an integrator of personal and household services

Retailer (Pre-2017)

B U S I N E S S M O D E L

  • Activity: 3rd parties' products sale.
  • Clients ownership: 3rd parties.
  • Income: from customer acquisition (one-off).

A C T I O N S I N 2 0 1 9

  • Product diversification to increase customer traffic in every distribution channel.

Smart House

(Post 2018)

B U S I N E S S M O D E L

  • Activity: integrated services provision.
  • Client ownership: Dominion.
  • Income: from operations (recurrent).

A C T I O N S I N 2 0 1 9

  • Acquisition of an electricity and gas supplier.
  • Acquisition of a cash-back company.
  • Launch of our own telco services.

F Y 2 0 1 9 R E S U L T S

B2C: key KPIs of Smart House

Smart House

State of development

Total No. of services

T E L C O

Fibre

Fibre

26,000

Mobile

Mobile

lines (1)

TV

< 10%

E N E R G Y

Electricity

of total

Electricity

145,000

Gas

Gas

Contribution Margin

Self-supply

Test

supplies (2)

Energy efficiency

Self-supply

I N S U R A N C E S

(*)

Electronic

259,000

Electronic devices

Seguros

devices

Home

Insurance contracts (3)

Vehicle

Home

Test

Health

Net new service-

F I N T E C H

Cash back

(*)

Cash-back

Test

N/A

contracts acquisitions

Consumer credits

Payments methods.

in 2019

Cash-Back

+100,000

O T H E R S

Alarms

Test

Alarms

(*)

Household

Test

N/A

Household Services

Remote assistance

services

(*) Under development commercial brands

(2)

Electricity and gas supplies

4 1

(1) Fix lines, mobiles, ADSL.

(3) Electronic device insurance contracts

We help our clients transform to become more efficient.

We apply technology to make this happen.

We are Dominion.

Headquarters

Ibáñez de Bilbao, 28 8º A y B 48009 BILBAO (SPAIN) Phone: (+34) 944 793 787

dominion-global.com

© Dominion 2020

4 2

