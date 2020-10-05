Global Dominion Access S A : Dominion Corporate IR Presentation October 2020 0 10/05/2020 | 02:05pm EDT Send by mail :

D I S C L A I M E R This document has been prepared by Global Dominion Access, S.A. ("Dominion"), and is for information purposes only. No reliance may or should be placed for any purposes whatsoever on the information contained in this document or on its completeness, accuracy or fairness. This document and the information contained herein are strictly confidential and are being shown to you solely for your information. The information may not be copied, distributed, reproduced or passed on, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, or disclosed by any recipient, to any other person (whether within or outside such person's organization or firm) or published in whole or in part, for any purpose or under any circumstances.

This document is an advertisement and not a prospectus for the purposes of applicable measures implementing EU Directive 2003/71/EC (such Directive, together with any applicable implementing measures in the relevant home Member State under such Directive, the "Prospectus Directive") and as such does not constitute or form part of any offer to sell or issue or invitation to purchase or subscribe for, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities of Dominion or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries, nor shall it or any part of it nor the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision. Investors should not subscribe for or purchase any securities referred to in this advertisement except on the basis of the information contained in any prospectus eventually published in accordance with the Prospectus Directive. The information and opinions contained in this document are provided as at the date of the document and are subject to change.

This document is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States unless they are registered or are exempt from registration. No money, securities or other consideration is being solicited and, if sent in response to the information contained herein, will not be accepted. Copies of this document are not being, and should not be, distributed or sent into the United States. This document does not constitute an offer of securities to the public in the United Kingdom or in any other jurisdiction. The distribution of this document in other jurisdictions may also be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this document comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions.

This communication may contain forward-looking information and statements on Dominion, including financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, capital expenditures, synergies, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Although Dominion believes that the expectations included in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and shareholders are cautioned that forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond he control of Dominion, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements,

forward-looking information and statements on Dominion, including financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, capital expenditures, synergies, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Although Dominion believes that the expectations included in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and shareholders are cautioned that forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond he control of Dominion, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements, Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. Except as required by applicable law, Dominion foes not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

statements are not guarantees of future performance. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. Except as required by applicable law, Dominion foes not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The information and opinions contained in this document are provided as at the date of the document and are subject to verification, completion and change without notice. Neither Dominion nor any of its parent or subsidiary undertakings, or the subsidiary undertakings of any such parent undertakings, or any of such person's respective directors, officers, employees, agents, affiliates or advisers, undertakes any obligation to amend, correct or update this document or to provide the recipient with access to any additional information that may arise in connection with it. We are Dominion: equity story Activity examples Impact of Covid-19 and prospects for 2020 H1 2020 Results FY 2019 Results W E A R E D O M I N I O N : E Q U I T Y S T O R Y We are Dominion_ We are a global company that provides Services and end- to-endProjects, with almost 10,000 employees distributed in 35 countries. Our objective is to provide comprehensive solutions that maximize the efficiency of business processes by implementing innovative technology and a different approach. Our activity fields are Technology & Telecommunications, Industry and Energy. Our global revenue is more than 1,000 €m . We are a publicly listed company since 2016 (BME:DOM). C O U N T R I E S C L I E N T S E M P L O Y E E S >35 >1,000 > 9,500 AMERICA EUROPE & AFRICA ASIA & OCEANIA USA Ecuador UK Netherlands Australia Qatar Canada Haiti Germany Slovakia Philippines United Arab Mexico Honduras Italy Russia Indonesia Emirates Saudi Arabia Colombia El Salvador Denmark Morocco Vietnam Bahrein Peru Dominican Portugal Angola India Brazil Republic Poland South Africa Oman Argentina © Dominion 2020 W E A R E D O M I N I O N : E Q U I T Y S T O R Y More than 20 years diversifying by the hand of disruption _ 1 9 9 9 Our link to global trends and the evolution of our businesses have 2 0 2 0 lead us to develop multi-sector knowledge and to work in different activity fields Technology & Telecommunications Industry Energy B2C (1999-today) (2014-today) (2016-today) (2017-today) Disruptive paradigm Response Milestones/ projects Digital revolution and new technology developments In 1999 the investment group INSSEC committed for a technology project and set up Dominion Global At the same time, the group created CIE Automotive Turnkey projects in healthcare, education and alert systems In Spain : liberalization of the telco sector We position ourselves as an integrator and maintainer of networks We implement technology to respond to deflationary environment that is continually adjusting costs

O&M contracts with several telco operators • The industrial crisis • New global energy • The revolution of highlights the need for model personal services and restructuring and the internet-connected productive efficiency household We transfer our experience in We position ourselves in We develop our proposal to telco into the industrial evolving areas: be the integrator of all sector, in order to define a • Renewable energy personal and household value proposal based on • Electricity grids services technology and efficiency • Industrial infrastructures • Solar parks and wind farms • Smart House: technology • One-Stop-Shop O&M • Transmission lines and household services • Industry 4.0 projects • Charging stations © Dominion 2020 5 W E A R E D O M I N I O N : E Q U I T Y S T O R Y We are Dominion_ Business segments and key figures B2B _ B2C _ B2B Turnover (1) (2) Contribution Margin (1) (3) 18% 2% B2C B2C 50% 50% B2B_ B2B_ Services Services B2B Services B2B 360 Projects "Tier 1 supplier and digital expert capable of end-to-end execution of projects: from project design and management to subsequent O&M" • O&M outsourcing contracts • Major projects to create • Process improvement new infrastructures resulting from service contracts • Recurrent contracts • Project backlog • CM ≈ 10% • CM ≈ 15% D O M I N I O N Confidential © Dominion 2020 B2C "Multi-service supplier bringing together a full range of personal and household services in a single omnichannel platform" Energy and gas supply, telco and data services, insurances and others

Recurrent revenue

Key factors: number of clients and their Average Lifetime Value 32% 48% B2B_ B2B_ 360 Projects 360 Projects 75% 25% Free Cash Flow RONA (Return on Net Assets) (5) Conversion from EBITA (4) (1) Distribution for 1S 2020 (4) Free Operating Cash Flow: EBITDA -difference between (2) Adjusted turnover = Annual Accounts Turnover without CAPEX and Amortization -NWC variation -Net Financial revenues from sold devices Income -Tax payment; (acquisitions excluded) (3) Contribution Margin: EBITDA before corporate structure and (5) RONA: EBITA / (Total non-current assets -Deferred assets - 6 central administration costs Goodwill not associated to cash + PPAs amortization current year +Net WC ; excluded acquisitions of the year). W E A R E D O M I N I O N : E Q U I T Y S T O R Y Dominion: reasons to invest_ A different value proposition: end-to-end vision of the value chain in the B2B and B2C A management model and an experienced team; focused on value creation A recurrent generation of operating FCF : + €185 m generated since 2015 A profitable growth story: Turnover 16% CAGR, Net Income 23% CAGR (2015-2019) Ambitious objectives: to double the Net Income by 2023 ESG : committed to our stakeholders D O M I N I O N Confidential 7 © Dominion 2020 W E A R E D O M I N I O N : E Q U I T Y S T O R Y 1. A different value proposition_ B2B: Tier 1 supplier and digital expert capable of end-to-end execution of projects: from project design and management to subsequent O&M DOMINION B2B Tier 1 supplier and digital expert with capabilities to execute end-to-end projects Design, O & M Sector Digital Mgmt and knowledge expert B2B VALUE PROPOSITION Exection 1. END-TO-END MANAGEMENT EPC company Manages construction projects globally Specialised Engineering Designs and executes a specific part of the construction Service Company Manages an outsourced non- core process Process Set Up Process MGMT PROJECT DEDIGN, OPERATION AND PROCESS MGTM ADN FINANCE MAINTENANCE IMPROVEMENT EXECUTION 2. MULTI-SECTOR KNOWLEDGE IT Company 3. DIGITAL EXPERT Participates in specific phases of the Digital Transformation D O M I N I O N Confidential 8 © Dominion 2020 W E A R E D O M I N I O N : E Q U I T Y S T O R Y 1. A different value proposition_ B2C: Multi-service supplier bringing together a full range of personal and household services in a single omnichannel platform Service Operation DOMINION B2C A multi-service supplier with an omnichannel platform, (physical and digital). Manages the client Multi-serv. Digital Physical integrated distribution distribution Mgmt channels channel B2C VALUE PROPOSITION 1. END-TO-END CUSTOMER MANAGEMENT Retailer Distributes 3rd parties' products through a one-time client contact. Doesn't manage clients Operator Provides services to the client, normally limited to one type. Manages the client Multi-Serv. supplier Organizes several services for the client and provides a digital management platform OPERATOR MULTI-SERVICEOMNICHANNEL SUPPLIER PLATFORM 1 C O M P E T I T I V E A D V A N T A G E S Lower Higher LTV Outstanding acquisition costs (Life Time Value) service D O M I N I O N Confidential 9 © Dominion 2020 W E A R E D O M I N I O N : E Q U I T Y S T O R Y 2. A management model and an experienced team_ The 4 Ds, the 4 pillars of our management model to focus on value creation Digitalization Disruption: new ways of doing things to approach new challenges Technological focus and vitality: knowledge of available technology to apply it to our services and projects Cross-functional: platforms applicable to different industries and sectors Diversification Decentralization 3 segments: B2B services, B2B Entrepreneur-minded 360 projects and B2C management: management Activity fields: multi-sectorand independence over their business multi-technical approach areas/ divisions Geographies: 5 continents, > 35 Lean and flexible corporate countries structure: well measured central Clients: more than 1,000 services Operational Leverage Financial Discipline Profitability: ongoing evaluation and control of operations profitability ratios Cash flow: focus on FCF generation M&A and Capex: strict return discipline "It is not what we do, but how we do it" W E A R E D O M I N I O N : E Q U I T Y S T O R Y 3. A recurrent generation of operating FCF_ €185 m generated since 2015 Operating FCF (1) conversion from EBITA 2015-2019 (€m) EBITA Total FCF Operating FCF €185 m 43 36 31 37 2528 2015 2016 2017 64 54 Guidance FCF (1) /EBITA 75% 48 47 2018 2019 D O M I N I O N Confidential (1) Free Operating Cash Flow: before M&A and financial investments 1 1 © Dominion 2020 W E A R E D O M I N I O N : E Q U I T Y S T O R Y 4. A profitable growth story_ Operating leverage: strong organic growth and operational leverage Turnover (1) 2015-2019 (€m) Net Income (2) 2015-2019 (€m) 16% CAGR 9% CAGR 23% CAGR organic growth 947 831 39 719 33 613 26 525 22 17 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 D O M I N I O N Confidential (1) Adjusted turnover = Annual Accounts Turnover without revenues from sold devices 1 2 © Dominion 2020 (3) Net Income from Continuing Operations (recurrent), excluded discontinued operations W E A R E D O M I N I O N : E Q U I T Y S T O R Y 5. Ambitious objectives: our guidance for the 2019-2022 (+1) (1)_ Net Income x2 • Net Income x2 to reach €64m in 2022 (+1) TURNOVER EBITA Turnover >5% CAGR CAGR >5% CAGR >10% • • EBITA >10% CAGR • M&A as an accelerator • 1/3 of the net income • Distributed for the first time in 2020 • Free Cash Flow Conversion >75% EBITA • RONA >20% • DFN/EBITDA < x2 FREE CASH FLOW • Capex ≈ Amortization and steady WC RONA • Overhead cost ≈3% on Revenue CONVERSION >20% >75% EBITA Financial Discipline (1) Includes Covid-19 implacts 1 3 W E A R E D O M I N I O N : E Q U I T Y S T O R Y 6. ESG: committed to our stakeholders_ A P O S I T I V E F O O T P R I N T ENVIRONMENTAL W E T A K E C A R E O F P E O P L E SOCIAL A C O M M I T T E D G O V E R N A N C E GOVERNANCE 1 4 We are Dominion: equity story Activity examples Impact of Covid-19 and prospects for 2020 H1 2020 Results FY 2019 Results A C T I V I T Y E X A M P L E S Relevant examples of Dominion's activity_ 360 projects: from the design to the operation and maintenance Turnkey projects and O&M of renewable energy plants Kaixo solar plant (México) Dominion delivered a turnkey project to build the largest self-supply photovoltaic plant in Mexico (2017), with 65 MW installed capacity and more than 200.000 panels. Currently Dominion provides O&M services in the plant, which were included in the scope of the project. Technology integration and O&M in hospitals Antofagasta Hospital (Chile) Dominion managed the implementation and commissioning of the medical equipment and technological infrastructure in the Antofagasta hospital. Additionally, Dominion will be in charge of the O&M and the technology revamping for the next 15 years. The concession structure used in this hospital has been a successful case study and will be followed in the current investment plant of the country. Design, construction and O&M of industrial infrastructures Opole energy plant (PGE Group, Poland) Dominion designed and managed the construction of two 185m cooling towers in the expansion of the Opole power plant during 2017 and 2018. Dominion also provides O&M services for tall structures. This project was the largest infrastructure work in Poland in the last 25 years. A C T I V I T Y E X A M P L E S Relevant examples of Dominion's activity _ Services: O&M with technology as value added Deployment and O&M of electricity lines Distribution lines for Enel (Peru, Colombia and Chile) Dominion undertakes the deployment, commissioning and maintenance of electricity distribution lines (low and medium voltage) for ENEL in Peru, Colombia and Chile since 2019. The global capabilities of Dominion, which ensure the same quality and service level in every part of the world, are one of the key factors that the client values most. Industrial O&M service under One Stop Shop scheme Leading chemical producer (Spain) Dominion manages and centralizes a wide range of O&M services, including, among others, logistics management, electromechanics maintenance and the implementation of digital transformation improvements. Dominion provides these services in the Spanish plants of a leading chemical company. Digital transformation to achieve energy efficiency Gonvarri (International production plants) Dominion implemented and manages since 2016 an energy consumption control and monitoring solution for a leading automobile components manufacturer. Thanks to it, the client has maximized the energy efficiency of 17 production plants in 9 different countries. Dominion designs , implements and operates digital transformation solutions in this and other activity areas. We are Dominion: equity story Activity examples Impact of Covid-19 and prospects for 2020 H1 2020 Results FY 2019 Results I M P A C T O F C O V I D - 1 9 A N D P R O S P E C T S F O R 2 0 2 0 Prospects for 2020_ Faced with the effects of Covid-19, we have reacted fast and firmly. We have a team experienced in coping with crisis scenarios Rapid reaction in B2C and B2B Services Very limited impact on B2B 360 Projects Measures to contain Capex and overhead Costs Maximising possibilities of liquidity D O M I N I O N Confidential © Dominion 2020 I M P A C T O F C O V I D - 1 9 A N D P R O S P E C T S F O R 2 0 2 0 Prospects for 2020_ Our distinctive model is our best guarantee to emerge stronger from this extraordinary situation. FINANCIAL DIGITALISATION Accustomed to using online platforms that avoid the impacts of restrictions on mobility. DIVERSIFICATION Our earnings do not depend on the decisions of any single country, client or sector. DECENTRALISATION Lean structure and flexibility to adapt our cost structure. Local management to adapt to our different realities. DISCIPLINE High levels of generation of operating cash flow and low payment commitments in 2020. Maximising possibilities of liquidity. D O M I N I O N Confidential © Dominion 2020 I M P A C T O F C O V I D - 1 9 A N D P R O S P E C T S F O R 2 0 2 0 Prospects for 2020_ After analysing H1 2020 results, we reaffirm that in 2020 we will carry on creating value… We expect growth in sales and positive earnings; And a positive generation of operating cash flow(1); and in 2021 we will recover the level of activity and profitability we had before Covid-19, as well as the road to growth defined in our Strategic Plan .

Operating cash flow: operating profit - Maintenance capex - financial result - taxes D O M I N I O N Confidential © Dominion 2020 We are Dominion: equity story Activity examples Impact of Covid-19 and prospects for 2020 H1 2020 Results FY 2019 Results H 1 2 0 2 0 R E S U L T S 2020 H1 results_ (€m) H1 2019 % H1 2020 Turnover 525.5 -12% 464.0 Adjusted Turnover (1) 425.0 -5% 402.8 EBITDA (2) 45.7 -34% 30.0 % EBITDA on Turnover 10.7% 7.5% EBITA(2) 23.8 -58% 10.0 % EBITA on Turnover 5.6% 2.5% EBIT (2) 21.3 -64% 7.8 % EBIT on Turnover 5.0% 1.9% Net Income 14.5 -94% 0.9 % Net Income on Turnover 3.4% 0.2% *The H1 2020 consolidated perimeter differs from H1 2019 because: i) It includes 1 month of Bygging India and 2 months O of M Alterna I N I O that N Confiden were not ial integrated in H1 2019 ii) It does not include 6 months of non-strategic IT activities divested © Dominion during 2019 2020 (1) Adjusted turnover = Annual Accounts Turnover without revenues from sold devices 2 3 (2) EBITDA: Net Operating Income + Depreciation; EBITA: Net Operating Income + PPA's amortization; EBIT: Net Operating Income H 1 2 0 2 0 R E S U L T S Adjusted Turnover(1) distribution by segment_ B2C 18% 73 €m B2B 82% 329 €m H1 2019 % H1 2020 B2B_ 251.2 €m -19% 202.3 €m Services 50% B2B_ B2B_ Services 126.7 €m +0% 127.1 €m 360 Projects 32% B2B_ 360 Projects B2C 47.1 €m +56% 73.5 €m *The H1 2020 consolidated perimeter differs from H1 2019 because: i) It includes 1 month of Bygging India and 2 months of Alterna that were not integrated in H1 2019 ii) It does not include 6 months of non-strategic IT activities divested 2 5 during 2019 Adjusted turnover = Annual Accounts Turnover without revenues from sold devices H 1 2 0 2 0 R E S U L T S Contribution Margin(1) distribution by segment_ B2C 2% 0.7 €m B2B 98% 42.3 €m H1 2019 % H1 2020 B2B_ 28.1 €m -25% 21.6 €m Services 50% B2B_ B2B_ Services 20.5 €m +1% 20.8 €m 360 Projects 48% B2B_ 360 projects B2C 9.3 €m -92% 0.7 €m *The H1 2020 consolidated perimeter differs from H1 2019 because: i) It includes 1 month of Bygging India and 2 months of Alterna that were not integrated in H1 2019 ii) It does not include 6 months of non-strategic IT activities divested 2 6 during 2019 Contribution Margin: EBITDA before corporate structure and central administration costs H 1 2 0 2 0 R E S U L T S B2B Segment in detail_ B2B_ Services 10.7% CM/Turnover Covid-19 effect: Gradual recovery in the business activity after maximum falls of 70%, heading for a full recovery expected towards the end of the year.

Positive and negative one-offs = 0 for the semester. Turnover (1) by activity field Energy 378 €m +23% 329 €m 10% 14% Industry 46% 44% -16% B2B_ 360 Projects 16.4% CM/Turnover Covid-19 effect: Very low impact.

No cancelation of projects in execution nor in the backlog.

Occasional invoicing delays with no impact on margins. T&T 44% -17% 42% H1 2019 H1 2020 Adjusted turnover = Annual Accounts Turnover without revenues from sold devices D O M I N I O N Confidential 2 7 © Dominion 2020 H 1 2 0 2 0 R E S U L T S B2C Segment in detail_ Covid-19 effect: • Physical distribution channel: stores B2C_ were closed on 14/03/20 and they have progressively reopened since the second week of June. • Slow down of new clients acquisition: only through digital channels and affected by the temporary suspension of numbers portability between telco operators. • One-offs with a negative impact: clients' insolvency and stock provisions. Energy Telco 165 K 36 K Nº of services by type of supply Energy Services Telecommunications services 36,021 165,048 99,677 39,523 30/06 2018 30/06 2019 30/06 2020 D O M I N I O N Confidential 2 8 © Dominion 2020 H 1 2 0 2 0 R E S U L T S Balance sheet_ (€m) December 2019 June 2020 Fixed Assets 472.6 466.4 Net Working Capital (170.3) (172.8) Total Net Assets 302.3 293.6 Net Equity 353.7 329.5 Net Financial Debt (1) (113.4) (102.0) Other 62.1 66.1 Total Net Equity and Liabilities 302.3 293.6 Optimization of Working Capital , leading to a slight variation in the period .

Working Capital slight variation in the period Reduction of Capex.

Positive generation of operating cash flow .

operating cash flow Variation of net cash position explained by payments of compromised earn outs and transactions related to own company shares .

by payments of compromised earn outs and transactions related to own company shares The dividend to be paid on July is already deducted from Net Equity. Net financial debt = Debt with banks and other financial institutions minus cash and equivalents D O M I N I O N Confidential 2 9 © Dominion 2020 H 1 2 0 2 0 R E S U L T S 2020 Q2 results_ (€m) 2T 2019 % 2T 2020 Turnover 240.1 -18% 196.2 Adjusted Turnover (1) 212.4 -16% 178.2 EBITDA (2) 24.7 -51% 12.0 % EBITDA on Turnover 11.6% 6.8% EBITA(2) 12.1 -91% 1.1 % EBITA on Turnover 5.7% 0.6% EBIT (2) 10.9 -101% 0.0 % EBIT on Turnover 5.1% 0.0% Net Income 7.8 -138% -3.0 % Net Income on Turnover 3.7% -1.7% D O M I N I O N © Dominion 2020 * The consolidation perimeter differs from the Q2 2019 because it does not include 3 months of non-strategic IT activities divested during 2019 Confidential (1) Adjusted turnover = Annual Accounts Turnover without revenues from sold devices (2) EBITDA: Net Operating Income + Depreciation; EBITA: Net Operating Income + PPA's amortization; EBIT: Net 3 0 Operating Income We are Dominion: equity story Activity examples Impact of Covid-19 and prospects for 2020 H1 2020 Results FY 2019 Results F Y 2 0 1 9 R E S U L T S Key financial figures Adjusted Turnover (1) EBIT Net Income (3) before PPAs amortization (EBITA) (2) €947m €63m €39m (+14%) (+18%) (+20%) Free Operating Net Cash RONA Cash Flow(4) Position 75% o/EBITA €113m 25% (1) Adjusted turnover = Annual Accounts Turnover without revenues from sold devices (3) Net Income from Continuing Operations (recurrent), excluded discontinued operations 3 2 (2) EBITA: EBITA: Net Operating Income + PPA's (4) Free Operating Cash Flow: EBITDA - difference between CAPEX and Amortization - NWC variation - Net Financial Income - Tax payment; (acquisitions excluded) F Y 2 0 1 9 R E S U L T S Other relevant figures WORKFORCE (1) CORPORATE STRUCTURE BACKLOG (2) TOP 1 CLIENT EPS 9,630 €27m €609m <6% on Adjusted 0.194 € (35 countries) (2,9% on Adjusted Turnover (3) Turnover (3)) (1) End of the year data. (3) Adjusted turnover = Annual Accounts Turnover without revenues from sold devices (2) Includes only contracts from the "Solutions" segment 3 3 F Y 2 0 1 9 R E S U L T S "Turnover growth over 14%" Adjusted Turnover > 5% organic growth ORGANIC +8.5% BY SEGMENT B2C 7% B2B_360 PROJECTS 35% B2B_SERVICES 58% +14% 831 719 613 525 947 BY GEOGRAPHICAL AREA AMERICA EUROPE & ASIA & AFRICA OCEANIA 29 % (29%) 59% (60%) 12% (11%) 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 TOTAL GROWTH 14% (1) Adjusted turnover = Annual Accounts Turnover without revenues from sold devices 3 4 F Y 2 0 1 9 R E S U L T S "Net Income growth over 20%" EBITA > +10% organic growth +18% 63 54 6,7% 43 (3) 6,4% 36 31 6,0% 5,8% 5,8% 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 EBITA/Turnover (2)(3) The margin improvement continues in 2019. Bº NETO x2 at the end of the Strategic Plan +20% 39 (4) 33 (4) 4,1% 26 (4) 3,9% 22 3,6% 17 3,5% 3,2% 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Net Income/Turnover (2)(3) Continuous improvement of Net Income, thank to operating laverage (1) EBITA: EBITA: Net Operating Income + PPA's (3) Pro-Forma earnings to comply with IFRS 15 (according to CCAACC 2017) 3 5 (2) Adjusted turnover = Annual Accounts Turnover without revenues from sold devices (4) Net Income from Continuing Operations (recurrent), excluded discontinued operations F Y 2 0 1 9 R E S U L T S "Recurrent cash flow generation" FCF (2) Conversion > 75% EBITA FCF/EBITDA (1) >75% 64% 66% >60% >60% 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Recurrent high levels of Free Operating Cash Flow generation. 2015-2018 commitment: >60% del EBITDA From continuing operations NFD / EBITDA < 2x Caja Neta 122 113 102 (3) 106 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 -23.2 We maintain a permanent net cash position. The activity generates cash enough to undertake all payment obligations (earn outs, ….). RONA > 20% 24% 24% 25% 20% 20% 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Continuous high levels of Return-on-net-assets. 3 6 F Y 2 0 1 9 R E S U L T S Cash flow conversion Cash Flow conversion analysis 2019 (€m) EBITA (1) 63.1 Organic CAPEX - Amortization (3.6) WC organic variation 0.8 Net Financial Result (7.6) Taxes (6.5) Other variations 0.8 Net Operating Cash Flow (2) 47.1 Operating Net Cash Flow Conversion Rate (2) 75% Acquisitions 2019 (including acquired net debt) (13.7) Net WC from acquisitions (9.6) Payments related to past years acquisitions (earn outs) (10.8) Financial Investments (4.7) Dividends paid to minority interests (0.6) Free Cash Flow 7.7 Net Financial Debt 2018 (105.7) Net Financial Debt 2019 (113.4) Net Cash evolution breakdown (€m) +7.7 M€ (1) EBITA: EBITA: Net Operating Income + PPA's 3 7 (2) Free Operating Cash Flow: EBITDA - difference between CAPEX and Amortization - NWC variation - Net Financial Income - Tax payment; (acquisitions excluded) F Y 2 0 1 9 R E S U L T S B2B 360 Projects: global approach and further diversification G E O G R A P H I C A L E X P A N S I O N Expanding into Asia, within the Industrial activity field Acquisition of Bygging India in February 2019. Industrial activity field .

Strong add-ons to the backlog.

in February 2019. Industrial activity field Strong add-ons to the backlog. Projects in Asia-Oceania.

Asia-Oceania. Good performance in Australia and Middle East. D I V E R S I F I C A T I O N Growth in Energy activity field (x2 since 2017) The weight of Energy has doubled in the last 2 years.

in the last 2 years. Renewable projects in LATAM

A 67 MW solar plant in Dominican Rep. completed and O&M contract started. Started a 65 MW wind farm in México. First project on this technology.

Power transmission line in Angola : execution on track. D I G I T A L T R A N S F O R M A T I O N Digital partner of industrial companies Industry 4.0 projects - multiple projects in a wide range of technologies

multiple projects in a wide range of technologies Maximization of maintenance efficiency by implementing Smart

Data. Production process improvement based on Machine Learning in the steel sector. International real time assets monitoring for an equipment manufacturer.

F Y 2 0 1 9 R E S U L T S B2B Services: positioning as Tier 1 supplier P O S I T I O N I N G Strengthening our positions as a Tier 1 supplier One Stop Shop contracts that integrate different types of services

that integrate different types of services Mechanical and electrical maintenance, boiler and cooling systems maintenance, logistic services and industrial cleaning for a tyre manufacturer in Spain.

Contracts under "Managed services" scheme

"Managed services" Multi-service frame contract for a chemical company in Spain.

D I V E R S I F I C A T I O N Effective transition into power distribution lines First 2 power distribution lines O&M contracts in LATAM (approx. €20m/year):

3-year contract in Chile 3-year contract in Peru

New opportunities in LATAM and other regions with current clients. 3 9 F Y 2 0 1 9 R E S U L T S B2C: from retailer to an integrator of personal and household services Retailer (Pre-2017) B U S I N E S S M O D E L Activity: 3 rd parties' products sale.

parties' products sale. Clients ownership: 3 rd parties.

parties. Income: from customer acquisition (one-off). A C T I O N S I N 2 0 1 9 Product diversification to increase customer traffic in every distribution channel. Smart House (Post 2018) B U S I N E S S M O D E L Activity: integrated services provision.

Client ownership: Dominion.

Income: from operations (recurrent). A C T I O N S I N 2 0 1 9 Acquisition of an electricity and gas supplier.

Acquisition of a cash-back company.

cash-back company. Launch of our own telco services. F Y 2 0 1 9 R E S U L T S B2C: key KPIs of Smart House Smart House State of development Total No. of services T E L C O • Fibre • Fibre 26,000 • Mobile • Mobile lines (1) • TV < 10% E N E R G Y • Electricity of total • Electricity 145,000 • Gas • Gas Contribution Margin • Self-supply Test supplies (2) • Energy efficiency • Self-supply I N S U R A N C E S (*) • Electronic 259,000 • Electronic devices Seguros devices • Home Insurance contracts (3) • Vehicle • Home Test • Health Net new service- F I N T E C H Cash back (*) • Cash-back Test N/A contracts acquisitions • Consumer credits • Payments methods. in 2019 • Cash-Back +100,000 O T H E R S • Alarms Test • Alarms (*) • Household Test N/A • Household Services • Remote assistance services • … (*) Under development commercial brands (2) Electricity and gas supplies 4 1 (1) Fix lines, mobiles, ADSL. (3) Electronic device insurance contracts We help our clients transform to become more efficient. We apply technology to make this happen. We are Dominion. Headquarters Ibáñez de Bilbao, 28 8º A y B 48009 BILBAO (SPAIN) Phone: (+34) 944 793 787 dominion-global.com © Dominion 2020 4 2 Attachments Original document

