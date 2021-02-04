Log in
Global Dominion Access S A : FY 2020 results & conference call announcement

02/04/2021 | 06:11am EST
TO THE NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE COMMISSION

GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS, S.A. (the "Company" or "Dominion"), pursuant to article 17 of the Regulation (UE) no. 596/2014 on Market Abuse and articles 227 and 228 of the Royal Legislative- Decree 4/2015, dated 23 October, approving the consolidated version of the Securities Market Act, discloses the following

NOTICE OF OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

The Company announces that the Annual Financial Report corresponding to the financial year 2020 will be released on Wednesday February 24, 2021.

In addition to the above, a conference call has been scheduled on Wednesday February 24, 2021 at

4.00 pm (CET)in order to present and comment the Annual Financial Report corresponding to the to the financial year 2020.

Any interested party may join the conference call through the following details:

Contact numbers:

Access Code:

Spain (Local) 919 01 16 44

374525

- English

United Kingdom (Local) 020 3936 2999

763181

- Spanish

United States (Local) 1 646 664 1960

Other locations +44 20 3936 2999

The supporting documents to be referred to during the conference call shall be disclosed in the corporate web page (www. dominion-global.com) before the conference call starts.

If you have any comment or query, please contact the Investor Relations Department (ir@dominion- global.com).

Bilbao, 4 February 2021.

Jose Ramon Berecibar Mutiozábal.

Secretary of the Board of Directors.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Global Dominion Access SA published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 11:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
