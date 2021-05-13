Global Dominion Access S A : DOMINION reports record net profit in the first quarter

DOMINION has achieved a net profit of € 9m, its best historical result in this period, and 33% higher than in 2019 before the Covid-19 scenario.

The company's turnover has reached € 253m, 19% more than in 2019. The rest of the indicators exceed the historical average growth and show a clear recovery of the company's characteristic operating leverage. EBITDA for this period was € 25m, 18% higher, and EBIT (or net operating result) € 14m, 32% more than in 2019.

The good results come at a time of profound business transformation.