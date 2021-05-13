Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Global Dominion Access, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOM   ES0105130001

GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS, S.A.

(DOM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Global Dominion Access S A : DOMINION reports record net profit in the first quarter

05/13/2021 | 05:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
We announced the results for the first quarter of the year that show a clear recovery in all of its business segments, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.
Share
Print

DOMINION has achieved a net profit of € 9m, its best historical result in this period, and 33% higher than in 2019 before the Covid-19 scenario.

The company's turnover has reached € 253m, 19% more than in 2019. The rest of the indicators exceed the historical average growth and show a clear recovery of the company's characteristic operating leverage. EBITDA for this period was € 25m, 18% higher, and EBIT (or net operating result) € 14m, 32% more than in 2019.

The good results come at a time of profound business transformation.

Our experience improving the efficiency of our clients' processes puts us in a position to take advantage of the business trends such as digitization and sustainability, that has only accelerated with the arrival of the pandemic. After the hardest months of the health crisis, we are growing for the second consecutive quarter and this tailwind will continue driving our growth in the future.

Mikel Barandiaran

| CEO of DOMINION

DOMINION continues to expand its backlog of projects for the coming years, improving its growth forecasts. It also highlights the recovery of its B2B Services segment, one of the most affected by the global lockdown measures, with a 15% growth in sales compared to the first quarter of 2020. Sales are mainly driven by awarded contracts in the Energy area, both in the renewable and utilities areas, which already account for 20% of the B2B activity.

In view of these results, DOMINION has updated upwards the guidelines for the current year, where it expects to grow above the objectives set in its strategic plan in all the figures and to maintain its financial health and strong generation of operating cash flow.

Download - 1Q 2021 Results
Transformation. Technology. Efficiency.

We are a global company that provides services and end-to-end projects. Our aim is to offer comprehensive solutions to maximize the efficiency of business processes by implementing innovative technology with a different approach.

Disclaimer

Global Dominion Access SA published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 09:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS, S.A.
05:22aGLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS S A  : DOMINION reports record net profit in the first qu..
PU
02/04GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS S A  : FY 2020 results & conference call announcement
PU
02/03GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS S A  : Santander Iberian Conference Presentation
PU
02/03GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS S A  : Presentación Santander Iberian Conference 2021
PU
01/25ORI : Weekly information on the Share buy-back programme
PU
01/19ORI : Weekly information on the Share buy-back programme
PU
2020ORI : Weekly information on the Share buy-back programme
PU
2020ORI : Weekly Information on the Share buy-back programme
PU
2020ORI : Weekly information on the Share buy-back programme
PU
2020ORI : Weekly information on the Share buy-back programme
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 053 M 1 274 M 1 274 M
Net income 2021 37,4 M 45,3 M 45,3 M
Net cash 2021 111 M 134 M 134 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,6x
Yield 2021 1,30%
Capitalization 710 M 858 M 859 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 9 543
Free-Float 58,5%
Chart GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Global Dominion Access, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 5,23 €
Last Close Price 4,33 €
Spread / Highest target 41,6%
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mikel Félix Barandiarán Landín Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mikel Uriarte Albaina Chief Financial Officer
Antón María Pradera Jáuregui Executive Chairman
Juan Tomás Hernani Burzaco Independent Director
José María Bergareche Busquet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS, S.A.15.16%858
CINTAS CORPORATION-2.74%36 113
TELEPERFORMANCE SE14.01%21 940
LG CORP.44.57%19 582
EDENRED-1.06%13 638
BUREAU VERITAS SA13.24%13 374