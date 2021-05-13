Global Dominion Access S A : DOMINION reports record net profit in the first quarter
05/13/2021 | 05:22am EDT
We announced the results for the first quarter of the year that show a clear recovery in all of its business segments, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.
Share
Print
DOMINION has achieved a net profit of € 9m, its best historical result in this period, and 33% higher than in 2019 before the Covid-19 scenario.
The company's turnover has reached € 253m, 19% more than in 2019. The rest of the indicators exceed the historical average growth and show a clear recovery of the company's characteristic operating leverage. EBITDA for this period was € 25m, 18% higher, and EBIT (or net operating result) € 14m, 32% more than in 2019.
The good results come at a time of profound business transformation.
DOMINION continues to expand its backlog of projects for the coming years, improving its growth forecasts. It also highlights the recovery of its B2B Services segment, one of the most affected by the global lockdown measures, with a 15% growth in sales compared to the first quarter of 2020. Sales are mainly driven by awarded contracts in the Energy area, both in the renewable and utilities areas, which already account for 20% of the B2B activity.
In view of these results, DOMINION has updated upwards the guidelines for the current year, where it expects to grow above the objectives set in its strategic plan in all the figures and to maintain its financial health and strong generation of operating cash flow.
We are a global company that provides services and end-to-end projects. Our aim is to offer comprehensive solutions to maximize the efficiency of business processes by implementing innovative technology with a different approach.
Global Dominion Access SA published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 09:21:03 UTC.