ORI: Weekly information on the Share buy-back programme
09/22/2020 | 02:50am EDT
TO THE SPANISH NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION (CNMV)
GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS, S.A. (the "Company" or "Dominion"), pursuant to articles 227 and 228 of the Royal Legislative-Decree 4/2015, dated 23 October, approving the consolidated version of the Spanish Securities Market Act, articles 5 and 17 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on Market Abuse and the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation on market abuse with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, and other applicable regulations, hereby reports the following
NOTICE OF OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION
As a continuation of the notice of other relevant information published on February 26, 2020 (registration number 303) relating to the establishment of a share buy-back programme, the Company hereby reports the transactions carried out over its own shares between 14 and 18 September 2020 (both inclusive), under the share buy-back programme approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in accordance with the authorization granted by the General Shareholders' Meeting.
Date
Security
Transaction
Trading
Number of
Weighted
Venue
shares
average price
14/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
35.267
3,5197
15/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
38.370
3,5538
16/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
42.170
3,5113
17/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
44.395
3,5537
18/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
37.964
3,6101
Detailed information of the transactions carried out within the referred period is attached as Annex.
Bilbao, September 21, 2020
José Ramón Berecíbar Mutiozábal
Secretary of the Board of Directors
Annex
Detailed information of all the transactions carried out within the context of the share buy-back programme between 14 and 18 September 2020.
Date
Security
Transaction
Trading
Number
Price
Broker
Venue
of shares
14/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
2.000
3,500
Norbolsa
14/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
2.267
3,515
Norbolsa
14/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
1.500
3,510
Norbolsa
14/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
4.685
3,520
Norbolsa
14/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
16.815
3,530
Norbolsa
14/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
1.500
3,525
Norbolsa
14/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
1.500
3,490
Norbolsa
14/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
5.000
3,505
Norbolsa
15/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
1.370
3,520
Norbolsa
15/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
7.000
3,535
Norbolsa
15/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
1.200
3,530
Norbolsa
15/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
6.500
3,550
Norbolsa
15/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
1.512
3,545
Norbolsa
15/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
300
3,540
Norbolsa
15/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
10.500
3,565
Norbolsa
15/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
1.488
3,560
Norbolsa
15/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
1.000
3,555
Norbolsa
15/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
7.500
3,570
Norbolsa
16/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
1.000
3,565
Norbolsa
16/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
1.500
3,560
Norbolsa
16/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
1.170
3,555
Norbolsa
16/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
2.500
3,540
Norbolsa
16/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
1.500
3,535
Norbolsa
16/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
1.000
3,520
Norbolsa
16/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
7.500
3,505
Norbolsa
16/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
4.500
3,500
Norbolsa
16/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
7.500
3,490
Norbolsa
16/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
1.000
3,480
Norbolsa
16/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
6.500
3,510
Norbolsa
16/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
2.500
3,495
Norbolsa
16/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
3.000
3,525
Norbolsa
16/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
1.000
3,515
Norbolsa
17/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
8.500
3,550
Norbolsa
17/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
4.395
3,555
Norbolsa
17/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
1.500
3,565
Norbolsa
17/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
8.500
3,560
Norbolsa
Date
Security
Transaction
Trading
Number
Price
Broker
Venue
of shares
17/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
13.355
3,535
Norbolsa
17/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
1.500
3,540
Norbolsa
17/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
3.500
3,590
Norbolsa
17/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
3.145
3,585
Norbolsa
18/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
6.183
3,600
Norbolsa
18/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
10.535
3,610
Norbolsa
18/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
8.281
3,605
Norbolsa
18/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
465
3,590
Norbolsa
18/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
10.500
3,620
Norbolsa
18/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
2.000
3,615
Norbolsa
