ORI: Weekly information on the Share buy-back programme

09/22/2020 | 02:50am EDT

TO THE SPANISH NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION (CNMV)

GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS, S.A. (the "Company" or "Dominion"), pursuant to articles 227 and 228 of the Royal Legislative-Decree 4/2015, dated 23 October, approving the consolidated version of the Spanish Securities Market Act, articles 5 and 17 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on Market Abuse and the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation on market abuse with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, and other applicable regulations, hereby reports the following

NOTICE OF OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

As a continuation of the notice of other relevant information published on February 26, 2020 (registration number 303) relating to the establishment of a share buy-back programme, the Company hereby reports the transactions carried out over its own shares between 14 and 18 September 2020 (both inclusive), under the share buy-back programme approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in accordance with the authorization granted by the General Shareholders' Meeting.

Date

Security

Transaction

Trading

Number of

Weighted

Venue

shares

average price

14/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

35.267

3,5197

15/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

38.370

3,5538

16/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

42.170

3,5113

17/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

44.395

3,5537

18/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

37.964

3,6101

Detailed information of the transactions carried out within the referred period is attached as Annex.

Bilbao, September 21, 2020

José Ramón Berecíbar Mutiozábal

Secretary of the Board of Directors

1

Annex

Detailed information of all the transactions carried out within the context of the share buy-back programme between 14 and 18 September 2020.

Date

Security

Transaction

Trading

Number

Price

Broker

Venue

of shares

14/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

2.000

3,500

Norbolsa

14/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

2.267

3,515

Norbolsa

14/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.500

3,510

Norbolsa

14/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

4.685

3,520

Norbolsa

14/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

16.815

3,530

Norbolsa

14/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.500

3,525

Norbolsa

14/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.500

3,490

Norbolsa

14/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

5.000

3,505

Norbolsa

15/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.370

3,520

Norbolsa

15/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

7.000

3,535

Norbolsa

15/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.200

3,530

Norbolsa

15/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

6.500

3,550

Norbolsa

15/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.512

3,545

Norbolsa

15/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

300

3,540

Norbolsa

15/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

10.500

3,565

Norbolsa

15/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.488

3,560

Norbolsa

15/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.000

3,555

Norbolsa

15/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

7.500

3,570

Norbolsa

16/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.000

3,565

Norbolsa

16/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.500

3,560

Norbolsa

16/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.170

3,555

Norbolsa

16/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

2.500

3,540

Norbolsa

16/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.500

3,535

Norbolsa

16/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.000

3,520

Norbolsa

16/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

7.500

3,505

Norbolsa

16/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

4.500

3,500

Norbolsa

16/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

7.500

3,490

Norbolsa

16/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.000

3,480

Norbolsa

16/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

6.500

3,510

Norbolsa

16/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

2.500

3,495

Norbolsa

16/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

3.000

3,525

Norbolsa

16/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.000

3,515

Norbolsa

17/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

8.500

3,550

Norbolsa

17/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

4.395

3,555

Norbolsa

17/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.500

3,565

Norbolsa

17/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

8.500

3,560

Norbolsa

2

Date

Security

Transaction

Trading

Number

Price

Broker

Venue

of shares

17/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

13.355

3,535

Norbolsa

17/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.500

3,540

Norbolsa

17/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

3.500

3,590

Norbolsa

17/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

3.145

3,585

Norbolsa

18/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

6.183

3,600

Norbolsa

18/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

10.535

3,610

Norbolsa

18/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

8.281

3,605

Norbolsa

18/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

465

3,590

Norbolsa

18/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

10.500

3,620

Norbolsa

18/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

2.000

3,615

Norbolsa

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Global Dominion Access SA published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 06:49:02 UTC
