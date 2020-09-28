ORI: Weekly information on the Share buy-back programme
0
09/28/2020 | 10:55am EDT
TO THE SPANISH NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION (CNMV)
GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS, S.A. (the "Company" or "Dominion"), pursuant to articles 227 and 228 of the Royal Legislative-Decree 4/2015, dated 23 October, approving the consolidated version of the Spanish Securities Market Act, articles 5 and 17 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on Market Abuse and the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation on market abuse with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, and other applicable regulations, hereby reports the following
NOTICE OF OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION
As a continuation of the notice of other relevant information published on February 26, 2020 (registration number 303) relating to the establishment of a share buy-back programme, the Company hereby reports the transactions carried out over its own shares between 21 and 25 September 2020 (both inclusive), under the share buy-back programme approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in accordance with the authorization granted by the General Shareholders' Meeting.
Date
Security
Transaction
Trading
Number of
Weighted
Venue
shares
average price
21/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
44.940
3,4966
22/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
45.740
3,4721
23/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
44.094
3,5050
24/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
44.929
3,4268
25/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
46.123
3,4679
Detailed information of the transactions carried out within the referred period is attached as Annex.
Bilbao, September 28, 2020
José Ramón Berecíbar Mutiozábal
Secretary of the Board of Directors
1
Annex
Detailed information of all the transactions carried out within the context of the share buy-back programme between 21 and 25 September 2020.
Date
Security
Transaction
Trading
Number
Price
Broker
Venue
of shares
21/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
2.440
3,520
Norbolsa
21/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
2.500
3,515
Norbolsa
21/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
2.500
3,510
Norbolsa
21/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
6.500
3,505
Norbolsa
21/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
5.000
3,500
Norbolsa
21/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
6.944
3,495
Norbolsa
21/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
12.056
3,490
Norbolsa
21/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
3.000
3,485
Norbolsa
21/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
3.000
3,475
Norbolsa
21/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
1.000
3,480
Norbolsa
22/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
15.000
3,450
Norbolsa
22/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
1.740
3,445
Norbolsa
22/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
1.432
3,475
Norbolsa
22/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
9.000
3,480
Norbolsa
22/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
12.568
3,490
Norbolsa
22/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
6.000
3,485
Norbolsa
23/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
4.000
3,425
Norbolsa
23/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
1.000
3,495
Norbolsa
23/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
1.377
3,500
Norbolsa
23/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
2.500
3,505
Norbolsa
23/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
8.623
3,510
Norbolsa
23/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
1.500
3,530
Norbolsa
23/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
1.500
3,525
Norbolsa
23/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
3.000
3,520
Norbolsa
23/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
19.594
3,515
Norbolsa
23/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
1.000
3,490
Norbolsa
24/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
3.500
3,410
Norbolsa
24/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
1.429
3,395
Norbolsa
24/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
2.500
3,390
Norbolsa
24/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
1.500
3,380
Norbolsa
24/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
8.000
3,420
Norbolsa
24/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
6.000
3,435
Norbolsa
24/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
16.000
3,440
Norbolsa
24/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
2.000
3,430
Norbolsa
24/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
2.000
3,425
Norbolsa
24/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
2.000
3,455
Norbolsa
25/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
500
3,520
Norbolsa
2
Date
Security
Transaction
Trading
Number
Price
Broker
Venue
of shares
25/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
500
3,490
Norbolsa
25/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
2.000
3,495
Norbolsa
25/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
9.623
3,485
Norbolsa
25/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
2.000
3,480
Norbolsa
25/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
7.139
3,475
Norbolsa
25/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
3.000
3,465
Norbolsa
25/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
13.000
3,460
Norbolsa
25/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
4.500
3,455
Norbolsa
25/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
1.500
3,450
Norbolsa
25/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
2.288
3,410
Norbolsa
25/09/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
73
3,420
Norbolsa
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Global Dominion Access SA published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 14:54:02 UTC