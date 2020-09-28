ORI: Weekly information on the Share buy-back programme

TO THE SPANISH NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION (CNMV)

GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS, S.A. (the "Company" or "Dominion"), pursuant to articles 227 and 228 of the Royal Legislative-Decree 4/2015, dated 23 October, approving the consolidated version of the Spanish Securities Market Act, articles 5 and 17 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on Market Abuse and the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation on market abuse with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, and other applicable regulations, hereby reports the following

NOTICE OF OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

As a continuation of the notice of other relevant information published on February 26, 2020 (registration number 303) relating to the establishment of a share buy-back programme, the Company hereby reports the transactions carried out over its own shares between 21 and 25 September 2020 (both inclusive), under the share buy-back programme approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in accordance with the authorization granted by the General Shareholders' Meeting.

Date Security Transaction Trading Number of Weighted Venue shares average price 21/09/2020 DOMI.MC Purchase XMAD 44.940 3,4966 22/09/2020 DOMI.MC Purchase XMAD 45.740 3,4721 23/09/2020 DOMI.MC Purchase XMAD 44.094 3,5050 24/09/2020 DOMI.MC Purchase XMAD 44.929 3,4268 25/09/2020 DOMI.MC Purchase XMAD 46.123 3,4679

Detailed information of the transactions carried out within the referred period is attached as Annex.

Bilbao, September 28, 2020

José Ramón Berecíbar Mutiozábal

Secretary of the Board of Directors

