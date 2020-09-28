Log in
ORI: Weekly information on the Share buy-back programme

09/28/2020 | 10:55am EDT

TO THE SPANISH NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION (CNMV)

GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS, S.A. (the "Company" or "Dominion"), pursuant to articles 227 and 228 of the Royal Legislative-Decree 4/2015, dated 23 October, approving the consolidated version of the Spanish Securities Market Act, articles 5 and 17 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on Market Abuse and the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation on market abuse with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, and other applicable regulations, hereby reports the following

NOTICE OF OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

As a continuation of the notice of other relevant information published on February 26, 2020 (registration number 303) relating to the establishment of a share buy-back programme, the Company hereby reports the transactions carried out over its own shares between 21 and 25 September 2020 (both inclusive), under the share buy-back programme approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in accordance with the authorization granted by the General Shareholders' Meeting.

Date

Security

Transaction

Trading

Number of

Weighted

Venue

shares

average price

21/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

44.940

3,4966

22/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

45.740

3,4721

23/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

44.094

3,5050

24/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

44.929

3,4268

25/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

46.123

3,4679

Detailed information of the transactions carried out within the referred period is attached as Annex.

Bilbao, September 28, 2020

José Ramón Berecíbar Mutiozábal

Secretary of the Board of Directors

1

Annex

Detailed information of all the transactions carried out within the context of the share buy-back programme between 21 and 25 September 2020.

Date

Security

Transaction

Trading

Number

Price

Broker

Venue

of shares

21/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

2.440

3,520

Norbolsa

21/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

2.500

3,515

Norbolsa

21/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

2.500

3,510

Norbolsa

21/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

6.500

3,505

Norbolsa

21/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

5.000

3,500

Norbolsa

21/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

6.944

3,495

Norbolsa

21/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

12.056

3,490

Norbolsa

21/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

3.000

3,485

Norbolsa

21/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

3.000

3,475

Norbolsa

21/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.000

3,480

Norbolsa

22/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

15.000

3,450

Norbolsa

22/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.740

3,445

Norbolsa

22/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.432

3,475

Norbolsa

22/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

9.000

3,480

Norbolsa

22/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

12.568

3,490

Norbolsa

22/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

6.000

3,485

Norbolsa

23/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

4.000

3,425

Norbolsa

23/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.000

3,495

Norbolsa

23/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.377

3,500

Norbolsa

23/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

2.500

3,505

Norbolsa

23/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

8.623

3,510

Norbolsa

23/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.500

3,530

Norbolsa

23/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.500

3,525

Norbolsa

23/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

3.000

3,520

Norbolsa

23/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

19.594

3,515

Norbolsa

23/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.000

3,490

Norbolsa

24/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

3.500

3,410

Norbolsa

24/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.429

3,395

Norbolsa

24/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

2.500

3,390

Norbolsa

24/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.500

3,380

Norbolsa

24/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

8.000

3,420

Norbolsa

24/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

6.000

3,435

Norbolsa

24/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

16.000

3,440

Norbolsa

24/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

2.000

3,430

Norbolsa

24/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

2.000

3,425

Norbolsa

24/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

2.000

3,455

Norbolsa

25/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

500

3,520

Norbolsa

2

Date

Security

Transaction

Trading

Number

Price

Broker

Venue

of shares

25/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

500

3,490

Norbolsa

25/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

2.000

3,495

Norbolsa

25/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

9.623

3,485

Norbolsa

25/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

2.000

3,480

Norbolsa

25/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

7.139

3,475

Norbolsa

25/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

3.000

3,465

Norbolsa

25/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

13.000

3,460

Norbolsa

25/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

4.500

3,455

Norbolsa

25/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.500

3,450

Norbolsa

25/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

2.288

3,410

Norbolsa

25/09/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

73

3,420

Norbolsa

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Global Dominion Access SA published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 14:54:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 928 M 1 083 M 1 083 M
Net income 2020 12,7 M 14,8 M 14,8 M
Net cash 2020 96,3 M 112 M 112 M
P/E ratio 2020 46,9x
Yield 2020 0,72%
Capitalization 581 M 675 M 678 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 9 129
Free-Float 60,5%
Chart GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Global Dominion Access, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4,69 €
Last Close Price 3,47 €
Spread / Highest target 44,1%
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mikel Félix Barandiarán Landín Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antón María Pradera Jáuregui Executive Chairman
Mikel Uriarte Albaina Chief Financial Officer
Jesus María Herrera Barandíarán Director
Fermín del Río Sanz de Acedo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS, S.A.-4.93%675
CINTAS CORPORATION21.59%34 532
TELEPERFORMANCE20.47%17 870
INTERTEK GROUP PLC8.61%12 994
GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED57.04%12 946
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC20.66%12 822
