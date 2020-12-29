Log in
ORI: Weekly information on the Share buy-back programme

12/29/2020
TO THE SPANISH NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION (CNMV)

GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS, S.A. (the "Company" or "Dominion"), pursuant to articles 227 and 228 of the Royal Legislative-Decree 4/2015, dated 23 October, approving the consolidated version of the Spanish Securities Market Act, articles 5 and 17 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on Market Abuse and the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation on market abuse with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, and other applicable regulations, hereby reports the following

NOTICE OF OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

As a continuation of the notice of other relevant information published on February 26, 2020 (registration number 303) relating to the establishment of a share buy-back programme, the Company hereby reports the transactions carried out over its own shares between 21 December and 25 December 2020 (both inclusive), under the share buy-back programme approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in accordance with the authorization granted by the General Shareholders' Meeting.

Date

Security

Transaction

Trading

Number of

Weighted

Venue

shares

average price

21/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

39.868

3,5522

22/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

35.776

3,6307

23/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

43.112

3,7598

24/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

44.025

3,7002

Detailed information of the transactions carried out within the referred period is attached as Annex.

Bilbao, December 28, 2020

José Ramón Berecíbar Mutiozábal

Secretary of the Board of Directors

1

Annex

Detailed information of all the transactions carried out within the context of the share buy-back programme between 21 December and 25 December 2020.

Date

Security

Transaction

Trading

Number

Price

Broker

Venue

of shares

21/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.500

3,595

Norbolsa

21/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

3.000

3,590

Norbolsa

21/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.500

3,585

Norbolsa

21/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

7.000

3,575

Norbolsa

21/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

6.500

3,570

Norbolsa

21/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

2.018

3,565

Norbolsa

21/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

2.000

3,560

Norbolsa

21/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

537

3,525

Norbolsa

21/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

963

3,535

Norbolsa

21/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.500

3,530

Norbolsa

21/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

423

3,465

Norbolsa

21/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

2.892

3,490

Norbolsa

21/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.500

3,485

Norbolsa

21/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.500

3,515

Norbolsa

21/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

2.685

3,510

Norbolsa

21/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.500

3,505

Norbolsa

21/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

2.850

3,580

Norbolsa

22/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

2.070

3,605

Norbolsa

22/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

2.000

3,600

Norbolsa

22/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

2.166

3,590

Norbolsa

22/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

334

3,610

Norbolsa

22/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

3.545

3,615

Norbolsa

22/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

2.000

3,625

Norbolsa

22/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.430

3,620

Norbolsa

22/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

2.299

3,640

Norbolsa

22/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

3.999

3,635

Norbolsa

22/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

2.000

3,630

Norbolsa

22/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

11.408

3,645

Norbolsa

22/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.269

3,670

Norbolsa

22/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.256

3,665

Norbolsa

23/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

5.000

3,730

Norbolsa

23/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.500

3,715

Norbolsa

23/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

3.112

3,745

Norbolsa

23/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

4.500

3,750

Norbolsa

23/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

4.000

3,740

Norbolsa

23/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.500

3,735

Norbolsa

23/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.500

3,765

Norbolsa

23/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.500

3,760

Norbolsa

2

Date

Security

Transaction

Trading

Number

Price

Broker

Venue

of shares

23/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

5.000

3,790

Norbolsa

23/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

7.000

3,785

Norbolsa

23/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

3.500

3,780

Norbolsa

23/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

2.000

3,775

Norbolsa

23/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

3.000

3,755

Norbolsa

24/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.000

3,730

Norbolsa

24/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

10.500

3,695

Norbolsa

24/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

26.525

3,700

Norbolsa

24/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.500

3,690

Norbolsa

24/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.500

3,715

Norbolsa

24/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.500

3,710

Norbolsa

24/12/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.500

3,705

Norbolsa

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Global Dominion Access SA published this content on 28 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2020 08:16:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
