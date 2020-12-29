ORI: Weekly information on the Share buy-back programme
12/29/2020 | 03:17am EST
TO THE SPANISH NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION (CNMV)
GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS, S.A. (the "Company" or "Dominion"), pursuant to articles 227 and 228 of the Royal Legislative-Decree 4/2015, dated 23 October, approving the consolidated version of the Spanish Securities Market Act, articles 5 and 17 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on Market Abuse and the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation on market abuse with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, and other applicable regulations, hereby reports the following
NOTICE OF OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION
As a continuation of the notice of other relevant information published on February 26, 2020 (registration number 303) relating to the establishment of a share buy-back programme, the Company hereby reports the transactions carried out over its own shares between 21 December and 25 December 2020 (both inclusive), under the share buy-back programme approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in accordance with the authorization granted by the General Shareholders' Meeting.
Date
Security
Transaction
Trading
Number of
Weighted
Venue
shares
average price
21/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
39.868
3,5522
22/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
35.776
3,6307
23/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
43.112
3,7598
24/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
44.025
3,7002
Detailed information of the transactions carried out within the referred period is attached as Annex.
Bilbao, December 28, 2020
José Ramón Berecíbar Mutiozábal
Secretary of the Board of Directors
1
Annex
Detailed information of all the transactions carried out within the context of the share buy-back programme between 21 December and 25 December 2020.
Date
Security
Transaction
Trading
Number
Price
Broker
Venue
of shares
21/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
1.500
3,595
Norbolsa
21/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
3.000
3,590
Norbolsa
21/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
1.500
3,585
Norbolsa
21/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
7.000
3,575
Norbolsa
21/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
6.500
3,570
Norbolsa
21/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
2.018
3,565
Norbolsa
21/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
2.000
3,560
Norbolsa
21/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
537
3,525
Norbolsa
21/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
963
3,535
Norbolsa
21/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
1.500
3,530
Norbolsa
21/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
423
3,465
Norbolsa
21/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
2.892
3,490
Norbolsa
21/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
1.500
3,485
Norbolsa
21/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
1.500
3,515
Norbolsa
21/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
2.685
3,510
Norbolsa
21/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
1.500
3,505
Norbolsa
21/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
2.850
3,580
Norbolsa
22/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
2.070
3,605
Norbolsa
22/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
2.000
3,600
Norbolsa
22/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
2.166
3,590
Norbolsa
22/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
334
3,610
Norbolsa
22/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
3.545
3,615
Norbolsa
22/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
2.000
3,625
Norbolsa
22/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
1.430
3,620
Norbolsa
22/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
2.299
3,640
Norbolsa
22/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
3.999
3,635
Norbolsa
22/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
2.000
3,630
Norbolsa
22/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
11.408
3,645
Norbolsa
22/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
1.269
3,670
Norbolsa
22/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
1.256
3,665
Norbolsa
23/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
5.000
3,730
Norbolsa
23/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
1.500
3,715
Norbolsa
23/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
3.112
3,745
Norbolsa
23/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
4.500
3,750
Norbolsa
23/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
4.000
3,740
Norbolsa
23/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
1.500
3,735
Norbolsa
23/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
1.500
3,765
Norbolsa
23/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
1.500
3,760
Norbolsa
2
Date
Security
Transaction
Trading
Number
Price
Broker
Venue
of shares
23/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
5.000
3,790
Norbolsa
23/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
7.000
3,785
Norbolsa
23/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
3.500
3,780
Norbolsa
23/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
2.000
3,775
Norbolsa
23/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
3.000
3,755
Norbolsa
24/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
1.000
3,730
Norbolsa
24/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
10.500
3,695
Norbolsa
24/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
26.525
3,700
Norbolsa
24/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
1.500
3,690
Norbolsa
24/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
1.500
3,715
Norbolsa
24/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
1.500
3,710
Norbolsa
24/12/2020
DOMI.MC
Purchase
XMAD
1.500
3,705
Norbolsa
3
