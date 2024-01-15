Global Education Communities Corp. reported earnings results for the first quarter ended November 30, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was CAD 6.56 million compared to CAD 4.95 million a year ago.

Revenue was CAD 22.13 million compared to CAD 18.33 million a year ago. Net income was CAD 3.55 million compared to net loss of CAD 1.4 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.05 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.02 a year ago.

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.05 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.02 a year ago.