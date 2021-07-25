Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Global Energy Ventures Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GEV   AU000000GEV8

GLOBAL ENERGY VENTURES LTD.

(GEV)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Edison Investment Research Limited : Global Energy Ventures (GEV): Initiation - Emission-free green hydrogen and H2 transport

07/25/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Edison Investment Research Limited 
Edison Investment Research Limited: Global Energy Ventures (GEV): Initiation - Emission-free green hydrogen and H2 
transport 
25-Jul-2021 / 22:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
London, UK, 26 July 2021 
 
Global Energy Ventures (GEV): Initiation - Emission-free green hydrogen and H2 transport 
Global Energy Ventures (GEV) is one of the first transport companies to offer the prospect of genuinely emission-free 
hydrogen production and inter-regional hydrogen transport solutions. Its innovative C-H2 Ship design has been approved 
and is in the early stages of development and construction prior to an expected launch in 2026, most likely serving 
markets in South-East Asia, but with exciting applications in offshore energy production in Europe too. Our scenario 
models suggest IRRs of between 10% and 19%. 
Our modelling suggests potentially attractive IRRs from a range of scenarios. We have modelled a deflationary scenario 
and a flat pricing scenario for a fleet of 430t vessels and a fleet of more efficient 2,000t vessels. In the 430t fleet 
size, the IRR comes in at 9.7% in the deflationary scenario, rising to 14.2% in the flat pricing scenario. The larger 
vessel fleet benefits from scale and indicates IRRs of 13.8% and 18.7% in the respective scenarios. However, there are 
considerable risks to achieving these returns including funding, hydrogen availability, hydrogen pricing, the fact that 
the hydrogen market is at an early stage of development and that the vessel design is novel and therefore untested. 
Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published. 
 
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website 
www.edisongroup.com 
About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the 
widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, 
family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the 
darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. 
Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. 
Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in 
Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. 
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. 
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not 
solicitations to buy or sell any securities. 
For more information, please contact Edison: 
Andy Murphy +44 (0)20 3077 5700 industrials@edisongroup.com 
Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 
LinkedIn        https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ 
Twitter           www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res 
YouTube       www.youtube.com/edisonitv 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1221381 25-Jul-2021

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1221381&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 25, 2021 17:00 ET (21:00 GMT)

All news about GLOBAL ENERGY VENTURES LTD.
05:01pEDISON INVESTMENT RESEARCH LIMITED : Global Energy Ventures (GEV): Initiation - ..
DJ
07/11GLOBAL ENERGY VENTURES : Adopts World Economic Forum's New ESG Framework; Shares..
MT
06/28GLOBAL ENERGY METALS : Applies to Trade on the OTCQB to Increase Visibility of i..
AQ
06/23GLOBAL ENERGY VENTURES : Partners with Wärtsilä to Develop Electric Drive Propul..
MT
06/23Global Energy Ventures Ltd Enters into Memorandum of Understanding with Wärts..
CI
06/09GASLOG LTD. : Announces Closing of Take Private Transaction with BlackRock's Glo..
AQ
06/06GLOBAL ENERGY VENTURES : Begins Developing Cargo Ship With 430 Tonnes of Hydroge..
MT
05/30GLOBAL ENERGY VENTURES : Seals MOU to Develop Hydrogen Projects in Europe, Austr..
MT
05/30Global Energy Ventures Ltd Enters into Memorandum of Understanding with ILF B..
CI
05/28GLOBAL ENERGY VENTURES : Names New Managing Director and CEO; Shares Rise 4%
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,10 M 0,07 M 0,07 M
Net income 2021 -4,10 M -3,02 M -3,02 M
Net cash 2021 6,50 M 4,79 M 4,79 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,39x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 28,0 M 20,7 M 20,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 215x
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart GLOBAL ENERGY VENTURES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Global Energy Ventures Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,06 AUD
Average target price 0,27 AUD
Spread / Average Target 335%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Carolan Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Emma Connor Chief Financial Officer
Fletcher Maurice Brand Non-Executive Chairman
Garry John Frank Triglavcanin Executive Director & Chief Development Officer
Andrew Pickering Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL ENERGY VENTURES LTD.-23.46%24
CONOCOPHILLIPS38.38%82 733
CNOOC LIMITED12.67%52 923
EOG RESOURCES, INC.45.40%51 153
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED33.87%43 709
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY24.64%40 294