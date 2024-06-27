Correction of a release from 08/05/2024, 21:30 CET/CEST - Global Fashion Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.06.2024 / 20:58 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Global Fashion Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
 
MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
       
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Christoph Barchewitz
 
2.Reasonforthenotification
 
a)		  
Position / status		  
Management Board Member and Chief Executive Officer
 
b)		  
Initial notification / amendment		  
Amended notification
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
monitor
a) Name Global Fashion Group S.A.  
b) LEI    
 
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) eachplacewheretransactionshavebeen conducted
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument  
Shares
  Identification code LU2010095458
b) Nature of the transaction Release of shares
 
c)		  
Price(s) and volume(s)		 Price(s) Volume(s)
EUR 0.238 108,516
  Aggregated information    
  Aggregated volume 108,516  
d) Price EUR 25,826.81  
e) Date of the transaction 30-Apr-24  
f) Place of the transaction Luxembourg  

 


Language: English
Company: Global Fashion Group S.A.
5, Heienhaff
L-1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet:https://global-fashion-group.com

 
