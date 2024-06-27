

Correction of a release from 08/05/2024, 21:30 CET/CEST - Global Fashion Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.06.2024 / 20:58 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1.Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personcloselyassociated a) Name Christoph Barchewitz 2.Reasonforthenotification

a)

Position / status

Management Board Member and Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Amended notification 3.Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneerorauction

monitor a) Name Global Fashion Group S.A. b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) eachplacewheretransactionshavebeen conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Shares Identification code LU2010095458 b) Nature of the transaction Release of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) EUR 0.238 108,516 Aggregated information Aggregated volume 108,516 d) Price EUR 25,826.81 e) Date of the transaction 30-Apr-24 f) Place of the transaction Luxembourg

27.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

