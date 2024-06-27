

Correction of a release from 08/05/2024, 21:30 CET/CEST - Global Fashion Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.06.2024 / 20:59 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Global Fashion Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIALRESPONSIBILITIESANDPERSONSCLOSELYASSOCIATEDWITHTHEM

1.Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personcloselyassociated a) Name Gunjan Tilakraj Soni 2.Reasonforthenotification

a)

Position / status Management Board Member and Chief Operating Officer

b) Initial notification /

amendment

Amended notification 3.Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name Global Fashion

Group S.A. b) LEI 4.Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;(ii)each type of transaction;(iii) each date; and (iv)each place where transactions have been

conducted



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Shares Identification code LU2010095458 b) Nature of the transaction Release of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) EUR 0.238 11,965 EUR 0.238 3,988 EUR 0.238 14,863 Aggregated information Aggregated volume 30,816 d) Price EUR 7,334.20 e) Date of the transaction 30-Apr-24 f) Place of the transaction Luxembourg

