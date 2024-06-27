Correction of a release from 08/05/2024, 21:30 CET/CEST - Global Fashion Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.06.2024 / 20:59 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIALRESPONSIBILITIESANDPERSONSCLOSELYASSOCIATEDWITHTHEM
       
 
1.Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personcloselyassociated
a) Name Gunjan Tilakraj Soni
 
2.Reasonforthenotification
 
a)		  
Position / status		 Management Board Member and Chief Operating Officer
 
b)		 Initial notification /
amendment		  
Amended notification
 
3.Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneer or auction monitor
 
a)		  
Name		 Global Fashion
Group S.A.		  
b) LEI    
 
4.Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;(ii)each type of transaction;(iii) each date; and (iv)each place where transactions have been
conducted
 
 
a)		 Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument  
 
Shares
  Identification code LU2010095458
b) Nature of the transaction Release of shares
 
c)		  
Price(s) and volume(s)		 Price(s) Volume(s)
EUR 0.238 11,965
    EUR 0.238 3,988
    EUR 0.238 14,863
  Aggregated information    
  Aggregated volume 30,816  
d) Price EUR 7,334.20  
e) Date of the transaction 30-Apr-24  
f) Place of the transaction Luxembourg  

 


Language: English
Company: Global Fashion Group S.A.
5, Heienhaff
L-1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet:https://global-fashion-group.com

 
