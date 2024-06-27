Correction of a release from 08/05/2024, 21:30 CET/CEST - Global Fashion Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.06.2024 / 21:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Global Fashion Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
 
MANAGERIALRESPONSIBILITIESANDPERSONSCLOSELYASSOCIATEDWITHTHEM
       
1.Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personcloselyassociated
a) Name Gunjan Tilakraj Soni
 
2.Reasonforthe notification
a) Position / status Management Board Member and Chief Operating Officer
b) Initial notification / amendment Amended notification
 
3.Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneeror auction monitor
a) Name Global Fashion Group S.A.  
b) LEI    
 
 
4.Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;(ii)eachtype of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 
 
a)		  
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument		  
 
Shares
  Identification code LU2010095458
b) Nature of the transaction Release of shares
 
c)		  
Price(s) and volume(s)		 Price(s) Volume(s)
EUR 0.238 13,333
    EUR 0.238 6,667
    EUR 0.238 28,333
  Aggregated information    
  Aggregated volume 48,333  
d) Price EUR 11,503.25  
e) Date of the transaction 30-Apr-24  
f) Place of the transaction Luxembourg  

 


Language: English
Company: Global Fashion Group S.A.
5, Heienhaff
L-1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet:https://global-fashion-group.com

 
