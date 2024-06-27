

Correction of a release from 08/05/2024, 21:30 CET/CEST - Global Fashion Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.06.2024 / 21:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Global Fashion Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them Global Fashion Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. MANAGERIALRESPONSIBILITIESANDPERSONSCLOSELYASSOCIATEDWITHTHEM 1.Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personcloselyassociated a) Name Gunjan Tilakraj Soni 2.Reasonforthe notification a) Position / status Management Board Member and Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Amended notification 3.Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneeror auction monitor a) Name Global Fashion Group S.A. b) LEI

4.Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;(ii)eachtype of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Shares Identification code LU2010095458 b) Nature of the transaction Release of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) EUR 0.238 13,333 EUR 0.238 6,667 EUR 0.238 28,333 Aggregated information Aggregated volume 48,333 d) Price EUR 11,503.25 e) Date of the transaction 30-Apr-24 f) Place of the transaction Luxembourg

27.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

