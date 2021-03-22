DGAP-DD : Global Fashion Group S.A. english

Global Fashion Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 22.03.2021 / 18:21 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name^1 Christoph Barchewitz 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status^2 Co-CEO and member of the management board b) Initial notification / amendment^3 Initial notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 3. monitor a) Name^4 Global Fashion Group S.A. b) LEI^5 5493001035L29EQRO222 Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; 4. and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Exercise of stock options under the Company's share type of instrument ^6 incentive plan dated 31 January 2015, as amended on 23 May a) 2017 and from time to time thereafter. Identification code^7 LU2010095458 b) Nature of the transaction^8 Exercise of stock options Price(s) and volume(s) ^9 Price(s) Volume(s) c) 0.01 127,940 Aggregated information - Aggregated volume^10 127,940 d) - Price^11 EUR 1,279.40 e) Date of the transaction^12 19 March 2021 f) Place of the transaction^13 Outside a trading venue -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

