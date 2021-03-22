Log in
GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A.

(GFG)
  Report
DGAP-DD : Global Fashion Group S.A. english

03/22/2021 | 01:23pm EDT
Global Fashion Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial 
responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 
22.03.2021 / 18:21 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
   NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS 
                                             CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 
 
 
 
 1.            Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
 a)            Name^1                                     Christoph Barchewitz 
 
 
 
 2.            Reason for the notification 
 
 a)            Position / status^2                        Co-CEO and member of the management board 
 
 b)            Initial notification / amendment^3         Initial notification 
 
 
 
               Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
 3.            monitor 
 
 a)            Name^4                                     Global Fashion Group S.A. 
 
 b)            LEI^5                                      5493001035L29EQRO222 
 
 
 
               Details of the transaction(s) 
               section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; 
 4.            and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
               Description of the financial instrument,   Exercise of stock options under the Company's share 
               type of instrument ^6                      incentive plan dated 31 January 2015, as amended on 23 May 
 a)                                                       2017 and from time to time thereafter. 
 
               Identification code^7                      LU2010095458 
 
 b)            Nature of the transaction^8                Exercise of stock options 
 
               Price(s) and volume(s) ^9                                    Price(s)                      Volume(s) 
 
 c)                                                                           0.01                         127,940 
 
               Aggregated information 
 
               - Aggregated volume^10                     127,940 
 
 d)            - Price^11                                 EUR 1,279.40 
 
 e)            Date of the transaction^12                 19 March 2021 
 
 f)            Place of the transaction^13                Outside a trading venue 
 
 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

22.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Global Fashion Group S.A. 
              5, Heienhaff 
              L-1736 Senningerberg 
              Luxemburg 
Internet:     https://global-fashion-group.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

65089 22.03.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 22, 2021 13:22 ET (17:22 GMT)

