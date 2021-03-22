DGAP-DD : Global Fashion Group S.A. english

Global Fashion Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial
responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
22.03.2021 / 18:21
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS
CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name^1 Christoph Barchewitz
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status^2 Co-CEO and member of the management board
b) Initial notification / amendment^3 Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
3. monitor
a) Name^4 Global Fashion Group S.A.
b) LEI^5 5493001035L29EQRO222
Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;
4. and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, Exercise of stock options under the Company's share
type of instrument ^6 incentive plan dated 31 January 2015, as amended on 23 May
a) 2017 and from time to time thereafter.
Identification code^7 LU2010095458
b) Nature of the transaction^8 Exercise of stock options
Price(s) and volume(s) ^9 Price(s) Volume(s)
c) 0.01 127,940
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume^10 127,940
d) - Price^11 EUR 1,279.40
e) Date of the transaction^12 19 March 2021
f) Place of the transaction^13 Outside a trading venue
Language: English
Company: Global Fashion Group S.A.
5, Heienhaff
L-1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet: https://global-fashion-group.com
65089 22.03.2021
March 22, 2021 13:22 ET (17:22 GMT)