GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A.    GFG   LU2010095458

GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A.

(GFG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-PVR : Global Fashion Group S.A.: RELEASE -2-

03/12/2021 | 12:37pm EST
               GmbH 
 
 
 
 1             Zerena   15.17%                                                                     15.17% 
               GmbH 
 
 2             Rocata                                                                                     1 
               GmbH 
 
 3             Global                                                                                     2 
               Founders 
               GmbH 
 
 4             Rocket   14.93%                                                                     14.93% 3 
               Internet 
               SE 
 
 7             Bambino  Below 5%                                                                          4 
               53. V V 
               GmbH 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-03-12 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Global Fashion Group S.A. 
              5, Heienhaff 
              L-1736 Senningerberg 
              Luxemburg 
Internet:     https://global-fashion-group.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1175382 2021-03-12

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 12, 2021 12:36 ET (17:36 GMT)

12:37pDGAP-PVR  : Global Fashion Group S.A.: RELEASE -2-
DJ
12:37pGLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A. : Release according to article 11 section 6 of the lux..
EQ
03/11GLOBAL FASHION S A  : Group raises eur 375 million to support growth ambitions
PU
03/11GLOBAL FASHION S A  : 11/03/2021 - Global Fashion Group S.A. Statutory Annual Ac..
PU
03/08GLOBAL FASHION GROUP  : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
03/05DGAP-DD  : Global Fashion Group S.A. english
DJ
03/04GLOBAL FASHION GROUP  : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03/04GLOBAL FASHION S A  : Group delivers first adj. ebitda positive year, q4 nmv up ..
PU
03/04PRESS RELEASE  : Global Fashion Group S.A.: -2-
DJ
03/04PRESS RELEASE  : Global Fashion Group S.A.: successfully places EUR 375 million ..
DJ
Financials
Sales 2021 1 545 M 1 847 M 1 847 M
Net income 2021 -67,2 M -80,4 M -80,4 M
Net cash 2021 197 M 235 M 235 M
P/E ratio 2021 -39,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 634 M 3 145 M 3 148 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,58x
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 13 751
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
Global Fashion Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 15,00 €
Last Close Price 12,33 €
Spread / Highest target 62,3%
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christoph Barchewitz Co-Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Schmidt Co-Chief Executive Officer
Matthew John Price Chief Financial Officer
Cynthia Alison Gordon Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karthik Subramanian Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A.26.82%3 151
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.15.21%111 806
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.2.55%89 271
KERING SA-1.21%87 696
ROSS STORES, INC.-1.58%43 086
HENNES & MAURITZ AB25.87%42 288
