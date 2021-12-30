Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Global Fashion Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GFG   LU2010095458

GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A.

(GFG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Global Fashion Group S.A. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

12/30/2021 | 10:50am EST
Global Fashion Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.12.2021 / 16:48
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
       
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name1 Victor Herrero
 
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status2 Member of the Supervisory Board
b) Initial notification / amendment3 Initial Notification
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name4 Global Fashion Group S.A.  
b) LEI5 5493001035L29EQRO222
 
4. Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Shares
  Identification code7 LU2010095458
b) Nature of the transaction8 Purchase of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s) 9 Price(s) Volume(s)
4.48 1,079
4.48 337
4.48 17
4.48 31
4.48 17
4.48 17
4.48 497
4.48 342
4.48 12
4.48 114
4.48 3,466
4.48 6,520
d) Aggregated information  
- Aggregated volume10 12,449
- Price11 EUR 4.48
e) Date of the transaction12 29 December 2021
f) Place of the transaction13 XFRA-FRANKFURT
 

30.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Global Fashion Group S.A.
5, Heienhaff
L-1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet: https://global-fashion-group.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

71855  30.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1263666&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Analyst Recommendations on GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A.
Financials
Sales 2021 1 525 M 1 729 M 1 729 M
Net income 2021 -118 M -134 M -134 M
Net cash 2021 294 M 333 M 333 M
P/E ratio 2021 -9,02x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 965 M 1 092 M 1 094 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 13 430
Free-Float 71,3%
Chart GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
Global Fashion Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 4,45 €
Average target price 12,70 €
Spread / Average Target 186%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christoph Barchewitz Co-Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Schmidt Co-Chief Executive Officer
Matthew John Price Chief Financial Officer & Director
Cynthia Alison Gordon Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karthik Subramanian Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A.-53.70%1 144
INDITEX8.26%99 379
KERING18.35%98 082
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-28.98%58 476
ROSS STORES, INC.-8.67%39 629
HENNES & MAURITZ AB3.41%32 558