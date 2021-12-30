|
Global Fashion Group S.A. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
|
Global Fashion Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
30.12.2021 / 16:48
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|
|
|
|
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name1
|Victor Herrero
|
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status2
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment3
|Initial Notification
|
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name4
|Global Fashion Group S.A.
|
|b)
|LEI5
|5493001035L29EQRO222
|
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
|Shares
|
|Identification code7
|LU2010095458
|b)
|Nature of the transaction8
|Purchase of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s) 9
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|4.48
|1,079
|4.48
|337
|4.48
|17
|4.48
|31
|4.48
|17
|4.48
|17
|4.48
|497
|4.48
|342
|4.48
|12
|4.48
|114
|4.48
|3,466
|4.48
|6,520
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|- Aggregated volume10
|12,449
|- Price11
|EUR 4.48
|e)
|Date of the transaction12
|29 December 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction13
|XFRA-FRANKFURT
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
1 525 M
1 729 M
1 729 M
|Net income 2021
|
-118 M
-134 M
-134 M
|Net cash 2021
|
294 M
333 M
333 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|-9,02x
|Yield 2021
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
965 M
1 092 M
1 094 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,44x
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,41x
|Nbr of Employees
|13 430
|Free-Float
|71,3%
|
