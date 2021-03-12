Log in
Global Fashion Group S.A.: RELEASE ACCORDING TO ARTICLE 11 SECTION 6 OF THE LUXEMBOURG TRANSPARENCY LAW AND SECTION 40 PARAGRAPH 1 OF THE GERMAN SECURITIES TRADING ACT (WPHG)

03/12/2021 | 12:37pm EST

03/12/2021 | 12:37pm EST
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Global Fashion Group S.A.
Global Fashion Group S.A.: RELEASE ACCORDING TO ARTICLE 11 SECTION 6 OF THE LUXEMBOURG TRANSPARENCY LAW AND SECTION 40 PARAGRAPH 1 OF THE GERMAN SECURITIES TRADING ACT (WPHG)

12.03.2021 / 18:36
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings

Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the amended law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers (referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency Regulation')
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the CSSF)
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:
Global Fashion Group S.A.
Address: 5, rue Heienhaff, L-1736 Senningerberg, Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg
LEI:5493001035L29EQRO222
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

?An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
?An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
?An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
?Other (please specify): First admission of the shares to be traded on a regulated market
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:
Name: Zerena GmbH (Grünwald, Federal Republic of Germany City and country of registered office (if applicable):
   
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):
Rocket Internet SE
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 08.03.2021
6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)		 Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 15,17% N/A% 15,17% 213,836,716
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 14,82% N/A% 14,82%  

 

7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 8 of the
Transparency Law)		 Indirect
(Art 9 of the
Transparency Law)		 Direct
(Art 8 of the
Transparency Law)		 Indirect
(Art 9 of the Transparency Law)
LU2010095458   32,449,662 % 15,17%
      % %
      % %
SUBTOTAL A
(Direct & Indirect)		 32,449,662 15,17%
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date		 Exercise/
Conversion Period		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted. % of voting rights
        %
    SUBTOTAL B.1   %
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date		 Exercise/
Conversion Period		 Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
          %
          %
          %
      SUBTOTAL B.2   %
 
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
(please tick the applicable box)

?Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

?Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity(please provide a separate organisational chart in case of a complex structure):
No Name % of voting rights held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable
threshold		 % of voting rights through financial instruments held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable
threshold		 Total of both Directly controlled by (use number(s) from 1st column)
  See attachment % % %  
    % % %  
    % % %  
    % % %  
    % % %  
    % % %  
           
 
9. In case of proxy voting:
The proxy holder named ????? will cease to hold ????? % and ????? number of voting rights as of .
 
10. Additional information:
 

 

Done at Grünwald On 11.03.2021
 

 

Attachment to Section 8 of the voting rights notification of Zerena GmbH

N? Name % of voting rights held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instrument held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both Directly controlled by (use number(s) from 1st column)
1 Zerena GmbH 15.17%   15.17%  
2 Rocata GmbH       1
3 Global Founders GmbH       2
4 Rocket Internet SE 14.93%   14.93% 3
5 Rocket Middle East GmbH Below 5%     4
 
1 Zerena GmbH 15.17%   15.17%  
2 Rocata GmbH       1
3 Global Founders GmbH       2
4 Rocket Internet SE 14.93%   14.93% 3
6 MKC Brillant Services GmbH Below 5%     4
 
1 Zerena GmbH 15.17%   15.17%  
2 Rocata GmbH       1
3 Global Founders GmbH       2
4 Rocket Internet SE 14.93%   14.93% 3
7 Bambino 53. V V GmbH Below 5%     4

12.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Global Fashion Group S.A.
5, Heienhaff
L-1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet: https://global-fashion-group.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1175382  12.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1175382&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 545 M 1 847 M 1 847 M
Net income 2021 -67,2 M -80,4 M -80,4 M
Net cash 2021 197 M 235 M 235 M
P/E ratio 2021 -39,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 634 M 3 145 M 3 148 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,58x
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 13 751
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
Global Fashion Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 15,00 €
Last Close Price 12,33 €
Spread / Highest target 62,3%
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christoph Barchewitz Co-Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Schmidt Co-Chief Executive Officer
Matthew John Price Chief Financial Officer
Cynthia Alison Gordon Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karthik Subramanian Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A.26.82%3 151
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.15.21%111 806
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.2.55%89 271
KERING SA-1.21%87 696
ROSS STORES, INC.-1.58%43 086
HENNES & MAURITZ AB25.87%42 288
