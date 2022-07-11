Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Global Fashion Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GFG   LU2010095458

GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A.

(GFG)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:13 2022-07-11 am EDT
1.409 EUR   -4.93%
07/07GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A. : Release according to article 11 section 6 of the luxembourg transparency law and section 40 paragraph 1 of the german securities trading act (wphg)
EQ
07/06GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A. : Release according to article 11 section 6 of the luxembourg transparency law and section 40 paragraph 1 of the german securities trading act (wphg)
EQ
07/06GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A. : Release according to article 11 section 6 of the luxembourg transparency law and section 40 paragraph 1 of the german securities trading act (wphg)
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Fashion Group S.A.: RELEASE ACCORDING TO ARTICLE 11 SECTION 6 OF THE LUXEMBOURG TRANSPARENCY LAW AND SECTION 40 PARAGRAPH 1 OF THE GERMAN SECURITIES TRADING ACT (WPHG)

07/11/2022 | 10:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Global Fashion Group S.A.
Global Fashion Group S.A.: RELEASE ACCORDING TO ARTICLE 11 SECTION 6 OF THE LUXEMBOURG TRANSPARENCY LAW AND SECTION 40 PARAGRAPH 1 OF THE GERMAN SECURITIES TRADING ACT (WPHG)

11.07.2022 / 16:54
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Standard form for notification of major holdings

 

Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the amended law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers (referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency Regulation')
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the CSSF)

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached
 
Global Fashion Group S.A.,
5, Heienhaff, L-1736 Senningerberg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg,
LEI 5493001035L29EQRO222
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
 
     An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X  An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
     An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
     Other (please specify):
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:
Name: City and country of registered office (if applicable):
UBS Group AG  Zurich, Switzerland

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):
 
The person is the same as the person subject to the notification (section 3)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
 
5 July 2022
 
6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.A) %of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.10 % 4.91 % 5.002 % 220,292,912
Position of previous notification (if applicable) Below Notifiable Threshold % Below Notifiable Threshold % Below Notifiable Threshold %  
7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A. Voting rights attached to shares
 
Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rights (ix) % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 8 of the
Transparency Law)		 indirect
(Art 9 of the
Transparency Law)		 Direct
(Art 8 of the
Transparency Law)		 Indirect
(Art 9 of the
Transparency Law)
LU2010095458      212,960       % 0.10 %
SUBTOTAL A (Direct & Indirect)   212,960   0.10%

 

B.1: Financial instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law  
Type of financial instrument Expiration date (x) Exercise/Conversion Period (xi) Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Right of Use over shares   At any time 8,187,973 3.72%
Right to recall lent shares   At any time 528,877 0.24%
SUBTOTAL B.1     8,716,850 3.96%
B.2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law
Type of financial instrument Expiration date (x) Exercise/ Conversion Period (xi) Physical or cash settlement (xii) Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Exchangeable Bond
(DE000A3KMT51)		 15/03/2028 26/04/2021- 05/01/2028 Physical 2,088,555 0.95%
SUBTOTAL B.2       2,088,555 0.95%

 

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: (please tick the applicable box)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer

X Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial      instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please provide a separate organisational chart in case of a complex structure):
 Number Name (xv) % of voting rights held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both Directly controlled by (use number(s) from 1st column)
      See attachment       %       %       %      

9. In case of proxy voting:
 
N/A

10. Additional information (xvi):
 
N/A
Done at Zürich, Switzerland  On 11/07/2022

 

 

Attachment to     8. (Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate
   controlling natural person or legal entity)
  % of voting rights held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of Both
UBS Group AG      
UBS AG - - -
UBS Switzerland AG      
       
UBS Group AG      
UBS AG - - -
UBS Asset Management AG      
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd      
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd      
UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited      
       
UBS Group AG      
UBS AG - - -
UBS Asset Management AG      
UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) SA      
       
UBS Group AG      
UBS AG - - -
UBS Asset Management AG      
UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG      
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG      
       
UBS Group AG      
UBS AG - - -
UBS Americas Holding LLC      
UBS Americas Inc.      
UBS Securities LLC      

 


11.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Global Fashion Group S.A.
5, Heienhaff
L-1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet: https://global-fashion-group.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1395463  11.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1395463&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A.
07/07GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A. : Release according to article 11 section 6 of the luxembourg tr..
EQ
07/06GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A. : Release according to article 11 section 6 of the luxembourg tr..
EQ
07/06GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A. : Release according to article 11 section 6 of the luxembourg tr..
EQ
07/06GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A. : Release according to article 11 section 6 of the luxembourg tr..
EQ
07/06GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A. : Release according to article 11 section 6 of the luxembourg tr..
EQ
07/06CORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 01/07/2 : 22 CET/CEST - Global Fashion Group S.A.: RELEASE AC..
EQ
07/01GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A. : Release according to article 11 section 6 of the luxembourg tr..
EQ
06/30GLOBAL FASHION GROUP : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
06/22GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A. : Release according to article 11 section 6 of the luxembourg tr..
EQ
06/1515/06/2022 - GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S. : Annual general meeting approves all resolutions on ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 647 M 1 677 M 1 677 M
Net income 2022 -121 M -123 M -123 M
Net cash 2022 131 M 134 M 134 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,78x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 326 M 332 M 332 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,12x
EV / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 15 480
Free-Float 71,2%
Chart GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
Global Fashion Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,48 €
Average target price 2,83 €
Spread / Average Target 91,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christoph Barchewitz Co-Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Schmidt Co-Chief Executive Officer
Matthew John Price Chief Financial Officer
Cynthia Alison Gordon Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karthik Subramanian Co-Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A.-66.67%332
AMAZON.COM, INC.-30.70%1 175 551
JD.COM, INC.-11.50%94 743
COUPANG, INC.-46.83%27 529
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.3.01%25 634
ETSY, INC.-59.46%11 282