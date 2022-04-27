Log in
    GFG   LU2010095458

GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A.

(GFG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/27 12:58:17 pm EDT
1.623 EUR   -1.52%
Global Fashion Group S.A.: Successful repurchase of portion of outstanding convertible bonds due 2028 (ISIN DE000A3KMT51)

04/27/2022 | 12:33pm EDT
DGAP-News: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Global Fashion Group S.A.: Successful repurchase of portion of outstanding convertible bonds due 2028 (ISIN DE000A3KMT51)

27.04.2022 / 18:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO, OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE "UNITED STATES") OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW

Global Fashion Group S.A.: Successful repurchase of portion of outstanding convertible bonds due 2028 (ISIN DE000A3KMT51)

Luxembourg, 27 April 2022 - Global Fashion Group S.A. ("GFG" or the "Company") hereby announces that it has successfully repurchased outstanding convertible bonds due 2028 issued by GFG, ISIN DE000A3KMT51 (the "Bonds"), via a modified Dutch auction procedure announced on 26 April 2022. At the close of the modified Dutch auction procedure, the Company has agreed to purchase Bonds representing EUR 95.1 million in aggregate principal amount (approximately 25 % of the outstanding principal amount).

The purchase price per EUR 100,000 nominal amount will be EUR 78,000. In addition, the Company will pay interest accrued on the Bonds from and including the immediately preceding interest payment date to but excluding the settlement date of the repurchase, which amounts to EUR 169.84 per Bond. Following the settlement of the repurchase which is expected to occur on or around 4 May 2022, an aggregate principal amount of the Bonds of EUR 279.9 million will be outstanding.

Media contact:
Press / Communications
Jovana Lakcevic, Head of PR & Communications
press@global-fashion-group.com

Investor Relations
Jo Britten, Investor Relations Director
investors@global-fashion-group.com

Disclaimer

This publication may not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly or indirectly, in the United States (including its territories and possessions) or any other jurisdiction where such an announcement would be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this document or other information referred to herein should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This publication is not an extension of a tender offer in the United States for securities of GFG. A tender offer for the sale of Bonds is not being made within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, persons located or resident in the United States.

In the United Kingdom, this document is only being distributed to and is only directed at persons who (i) are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order") or (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This document is directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.


27.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Global Fashion Group S.A.
5, Heienhaff
L-1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 691 20 56 54
E-mail: investorrelations@global-fashion-group.com
Internet: https://global-fashion-group.com
ISIN: LU2010095458
WKN: A2PLUG
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1337475

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1337475  27.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1337475&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
