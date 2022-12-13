Advanced search
    GFG   LU2010095458

GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A.

(GFG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:12 2022-12-13 am EST
1.186 EUR   +6.27%
07:00aGlobal Fashion Group sells Moscow-based Lamoda business for 95 million euros
RE
12/12Global Fashion Group S.a. : GFG completes the sale of its CIS business Lamoda.
EQ
11/21Pvr : Global Fashion Group S.A.:RELEASE ACCORDING TO ARTICLE 11 SECTION 6 OF THE LUXEMBOURG TRANSPARENCY LAW AND SECTION 40 PARAGRAPH 1 OF THE GERMAN SECURITIES TRADING ACT (WPHG)
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Fashion Group sells Moscow-based Lamoda business for 95 million euros

12/13/2022 | 07:00am EST
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Global Fashion Group (GFG), a fashion retailer focused primarily on emerging markets, has completed the sale of its Moscow-based business, Lamoda, for at least 95 million euros ($100 million), it said late on Monday.

The deal makes GFG the latest foreign company to sell assets in Russia. Scores of Western firms have left the market over Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

"GFG received proceeds of 95 million euros (net of transaction costs) in addition to the cash held in the Lamoda business as at 30 September," GFG said in a statement.

GFG has sold Lamoda, an online retailer launched in 2011 that also operates in Belarus and Kazakhstan, to Yakov Panchenko, who owns Stockmann AG, which operates 11 department stores in Russia under the Stockmann brand.

"The company will continue its development without significant strategic and operational changes to the business," Yakov said in a joint statement with Lamoda. "We have no plans to merge the company with my other assets."

Yakov added that the management team would remain unchanged.

($1 = 0.9489 euros)

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A. 6.27% 1.186 Delayed Quote.-74.90%
STOCKMANN OYJ ABP 0.24% 2.065 Delayed Quote.-4.63%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.49% 63.207 Delayed Quote.-16.60%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 519 M 1 599 M 1 599 M
Net income 2022 -146 M -154 M -154 M
Net cash 2022 169 M 178 M 178 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,69x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 246 M 259 M 259 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,05x
EV / Sales 2023 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 14 056
Free-Float 72,2%
Chart GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
Global Fashion Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,12 €
Average target price 2,46 €
Spread / Average Target 120%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christoph Barchewitz Co-Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Schmidt Co-Chief Executive Officer
Matthew John Price Chief Financial Officer
Cynthia Alison Gordon Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karthik Subramanian Co-Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A.-74.90%259
AMAZON.COM, INC.-46.56%923 760
JD.COM, INC.-18.05%89 891
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.37.75%32 923
COUPANG, INC.-38.29%31 547
ETSY, INC.-42.09%16 279