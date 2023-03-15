CORPORATE PARTICPANTS
Good day, and welcome to the Global Fashion Group Q4 Results 2022 Conference Call. Please note this call is being recorded. I'll hand over to Christoph Barchewitz (technical difficulty) go ahead.
Christoph Barchewitz - Global Fashion Group S.A. - CEO & Member of Management Board
Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Global Fashion Group's Q4 and Full Year Results Presentation. I am Christoph Barchewitz, CEO of Global Fashion Group, and I'm joined today by our CFO, Matthew Price; and our new COO, Gunjan Soni.
Last month, we announced a leadership transition. After 10 years with our business and 5 years as co-CEO, Patrick stepped down from the Management Board. I want to thank him for his substantial contribution to building our Global team and business over these years. As part of our succession planning, Gunjan, CEO of our SEA business, Zalora, has taken on additional responsibilities as group COO and joined the Management Board. During her tenure, she has built a strong platform business, which she will be talking about later today in our Capital Markets Day presentation. I'm really happy to have her expertise on the Management Board.
Back to the results. I will start with the second half business update. Matthew will then take us through the group and regional metrics and outlook for the year. After that, we'll open it up for Q&A. Taking a step back to the start of 2022, we are really excited about the year ahead and expect it to continue on our trajectory of delivering strong double-digit growth. We, therefore, invested accordingly across technology, inventory and marketing. The year played out very differently as geopolitical factors and macro headwinds converged with sector-specific pressures. This required us to adapt and refocus the group.
The most significant impact to our business was from the war in Ukraine. We worked hard to support our colleagues there during this challenging time. As the conflict made operating a business in CIS very uncertain, we chose to exit the region, successfully selling the business in the last quarter of 2022. We wish the new owner and our former colleagues, all the best and thank them for their dedication over the last 11 years.
Through the year, we experienced the weakening of consumer sentiment and demand in all our markets due to a combination of inflationary pressures, political uncertainties, rising interest rates, as well as the continuous shift back to physical retail. As our experienced team has done before, we took action to adapt and I am proud of how we have faced these challenges.
We reduced our inventory intake and closed 2022 with lower levels than a year before. This means we are in a much better position going into 2023. We reduced our costs across marketing, technology and admin and focused on optimizing sales (technical difficulty) and profits from our existing customers. We also adjusted our capital spend plan and investments into technology. Across the group, we took proactive steps to control all hiring, especially in G&A functions and targeted initiatives to redeploy or reduce the overall size of the workforce.
These actions have allowed us to navigate an uncertain environment and prioritized profitability and cash flow, whilst continuing to invest in our strategy so that we are well placed for when growth returns.
Let's now take a look at how this develops in the current year. Looking at our markets today, they all are facing an uncertain macro with worsening consumer sentiment. Inflation remains a feature running higher than what we have become accustomed to over the last few years. As a consequence, we will continue to manage inventory carefully and will look to increase marketplace share, which carries no balance sheet risk. We will continue to control costs, restricting capital expenditure and overhead and improving our marketing efficiency. These actions will allow us to continue on the path to profitability without relying on growth and associated cost leverage.
Let's now take a look at our full year results. We achieved EUR1.6 billion in net merchandise value, broadly in line with the prior year on a constant currency basis. Compared to 2019, the last normal comparative year, we have grown by 49%. Despite the volatile environment, we maintained a strong gross margin, supported by the expansion of platform services. Our adjusted EBITDA margin declined by 1.9 percentage points from deleverage across key areas, including fulfillment, which more than offset our improved marketing efficiency. Our active customer base was EUR11 million. Our customers make 28 million orders with an average order frequency of 2.5x.
Taking a look at Q4 performance. We achieved net merchandise value of EUR452 million. Looking back to Q4 2019, we have grown our NMV 40% on a constant currency basis. Our gross margin of 43% was broadly stable. Our adjusted EBITDA margin was impacted by cost deleverage and additional fulfillment center costs in Australia and New Zealand, leading to a 3.9 percentage point decline. Active customers and orders declined across all regions as a result of reduced marketing and software demand.
Let's now have a look at our progress against our strategic priorities in H2. We continue to deliver progress against our strategic priorities, which are to build the best-in-class customer experience to be the partner of choice for Global and local brands and finally, to be people and planet positive.
Let me walk you through a few updates on how we are executing in line with these priorities, starting with our LatAm investment plan. Similar to H1, we included the latest status update on our key LatAm initiative that we outlined a year ago. We've seen positive indicators across all initiatives. The fastest progress is evident in the areas in our direct control, such as improving service and delivery times, which quickly increased our NPS to its highest in the last 2 years. We also continue to progress the app by ensuring we're rolling out a top-quality interface across the region. Improving our unique and differentiated assortment is the area that will take the longest as the team needs to work season by season with key brands. Assortment continues to be critical to ensure we deliver a best-in-class experience.
On the right, you can see our value being recognized by large international brands, choosing to be available exclusively on Dafiti in Brazil. We recently added Mango, Topshop and Topman to our exclusive brand less. Beyond scaling our exclusive brand, the team has improved stock quality by growing our premium assortment and remains focused on expanding women's apparel. These
initiatives have led to stronger management of our retail budget, which improved our stock position as we enter 2023. We remain committed to executing our investment plan.
Moving on to what makes us the partner of choice for brands. We continue to offer flexible business models to help our brands reach more customers. Most of our top 30 brands take advantage of this and operate on both our retail and marketplace offerings. Our marketplace participation remained stable in H2 at 34%. While SEA grew marketplace materially and that success with their higher-margin own brands resulted in a slight decrease in share. In LatAm, we deliberately rationalized our marketplace sellers to the larger operators to offer a better customer experience. Demand from our brand partners for our fulfillment services remains strong, with a 10 percentage point increase in the number of items Fulfilled by GFG and cross-docking. As a reminder, for cross-docking, we collect, consolidate and provide last mile delivery, while storage is managed by the brand. In the Fulfilled by GFG model, we covered the entire fulfillment cycle, including storage.
Let's now look at the progress of our people and planet positive agenda. Our commitment to our people and planet positive agenda remains steadfast. In a time of continued uncertainty, we remain committed to prioritizing the well-being of all our people, our greatest asset. We aspire for all our team members to be happy, healthy and engaged at work as reflected in our continuous high levels of employee engagement and inclusion as seen on the left. On the planet positive side, our carbon accounting process has undergone a significant transformation via the introduction of unraveled carbon in AI-based tool. This tool provides more real-time information to enable greater access speed and faster decision-making to drive reduction in our footprint. We are happy to report that we've reduced our total emissions by at least 36% since 2019, while growing NMV by 49%. Our 2022 people and planet positive report will be published on the 4th of April. Now, I will hand it over to Matthew to take you through our financial performance.
Matthew Price - Global Fashion Group S.A. - CFO & Member of Management Board
Thanks, Christoph. Good morning, everyone.
Starting with the group KPIs. We reduced customer acquisition spend during a period of lower demand, and this meant our active customers came down 17% to EUR11 million. We also saw a typical level of churn within our recent cohorts as e-commerce adoption normalized after the pandemic. And our order frequency was up slightly to 2.5x, and we continue to see a significant opportunity to grow this.
In Q4, NMV was down 7%, driven by lower order volumes. Looking at the full year, NMV was largely stable, coming in at EUR1.6 billion. The number of orders declined in line with active customers, offsetting the full year by the 16% increase in order value. This increase in order value has 4 components: customers ordering more items in each order, country mix, category mix, including premiumization and price inflation net of discounting. Each of these components makes a broadly equal contribution to the overall increase.
Let's now look at our key financial metrics. In Q4, revenue declined 8.5%, and our gross margin was solid, just 0.5% lower than last year. Looking at adjusted EBITDA, the group fell to a loss of EUR4 million in the quarter. Both ANZ and SEA remained profitable, whilst LatAm was loss-making. Profitability in ANZ reduced as fulfillment costs increased in the quarter. Looking at the full year performance, our revenue was EUR1.1 billion, broadly the same as last year. We were able to maintain a relatively stable gross margin at 43% with the benefit of our developing platform services. Our retail margin was weaker with price investment in ANZ and in LatAm. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the year was negative 3.7%. The adjusted EBITDA margin declined more than gross margin as lower order volumes resulted in fixed cost deleverage.
3
Let's now turn to the longer-term trends in our margins and our operating costs. This slide looks at our track record on cost. With the disruption from COVID, it's helpful to look at a 4-year trend. We look at these cost metrics as a percentage of NMV. Our fulfillment costs reduced as we delivered scale efficiencies in 2020 and '21, and we experienced a step back in 2022 as throughput fell. In 2022, we moved our marketing costs down to a level last seen at the start of COVID by implementing more efficient strategies across the group. As a result, our marketing spend as a percent of NMV is at the lower end of our normal run rate, which is typically around 7%. Our tech and admin costs have reduced to scale improved fixed cost leverage and we deliver efficiency programs. In 2022, we chose to protect investment in technology to support our future growth strategy, especially for those central products that power marketplace and platform services.
Let's now take a look at our cash position. The cash flow presented on this page excludes the CIS business for both years, which is different to the IFRS cash flow statement in our annual report, where CIS cash flow was recorded up until we completed the sale. The left of the slide shows our normalized free cash flow. This is our measure of the operational cash invested in the business, excluding funding interest and other non-operating items like exceptional items and one-off tax payments. During the year, we spent EUR41 million to fund our adjusted EBITDA loss, and we improved working capital management to generate EUR7 million of cash inflow from working capital.We focused on reducing inventory in the face of lower demand. Excluding currency movements, our inventory is EUR12 million lower than last year. And within this, older inventory represents just over 20% of our balance. Finance lease payments increased slightly for minor fulfillment center projects in ANZ and SEA. We spent EUR44 million on CapEx with 1/3 related to technology, mainly from capitalized payroll. The other cash outflows include operating tax payments and interest on working capital facilities. Our normalized free cash outflow for the year was EUR111 million. That's a EUR34 million improvement on 2021.
We closed the year with EUR562 million of pro forma cash and a net pro forma cash position of EUR265 million. This net value takes account of our convertible bond.
Now, let's take a look at our regional performance in the next slide.
In LatAm, we continue to execute our investment plan. Our focus on marketing efficiency is evident in the NMV and the active customer decline. Gross margin saw a 2 percentage point reduction from pricing activity. In SEA we continue to manage marketing investment very carefully, resulting in a 20% reduction in active customers and an 8% drop in NMV. We're cautious about the acquisition of broader affluence customer cohorts at the moment. And so, we are focusing on our core more affluent groups. Gross margin improved 1.7 percentage points to 42%, supported by increasing marketplace participation and additional platform service revenue. In ANZ, our active customers grew despite reduced marketing spend. We [upweighted] our promotional activity in the quarter, reflecting more cautious consumer sentiment, and this slightly reduced gross margin to 45%.
Now, let's move on to the full year financial performance across the regions. In LatAm, despite the significant improvements in the customer proposition, our full year NMV declined by 12%. LatAm profitability stepped back by EUR8 million in the year. We are executing well against the backdrop of a challenging environment for our customers. Returning the LatAm business to profitable growth is a primary focus. SEA mitigated the impact of the reduced top line on profitability through improved gross margin and cost control, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA improvement of EUR2.1 million. ANZ grew NMV robustly, delivering 16% growth. Adjusted EBITDA stepped back by EUR4 million. This reflects higher discounting levels throughout the year to reduce inventory and to respond to the market, compounded by higher fulfillment costs. The economic environment became more challenging through 2022, and the group responded strongly, reducing inventories and costs.
4
Now, I'll walk you through the outlook for 2023. Before outlining the guidance, I will explain how we're thinking about the business and its priorities for the year ahead. The group will continue to adapt to the current demand-constrained environment, prioritizing cash flow and profit ahead of growth. Practically, this means we will continue to manage and improve our inventory efficiency using the marketplace lever if demand surprises on the upside. Marketplace enables us to offer our customers a great assortment and also derisks our balance sheet. We are taking a disciplined approach to customer acquisition focused on lifetime value, and we're driving cost efficiencies to offset the impact of inflation across our cost base. We are optimistic about future growth potential and continue to invest thoughtfully in our technology. We will innovate for our customers and develop our marketplace and platform service offering for our brand partners. We are impacted by external factors outside of our control. The economic outlook remains highly uncertain. We expect weaker consumer sentiment alongside higher interest rates to dampen demand in ANZ.
So what does this mean for guidance? Taking NMV first, we're not managing the group for growth in 2023. On a constant currency basis, we expect NMV growth between negative 5% and flat year-on-year, which equates to around EUR1.5 billion to EUR1.6 billion. Revenue is expected to be around EUR1 billion. We continue to carefully manage our gross margin, and we are focused on driving cost actions. We expect to deliver an adjusted EBITDA margin of negative 3% to negative 1% for the year. We are planning CapEx of around EUR35 million for the year, with the majority of that going on technology. And then looking further ahead, we expect to deliver adjusted EBITDA breakeven in 2024. In the absence of significant growth in the near term, we can deliver this with cost and margin action alone. After achieving this, cash flow breakeven is an important milestone. I'll explain how we intend to meet this ambition more fully at our Capital Markets Day later today, but we see this occurring when we've grown NMV by 40% to 50% to EUR2.2 billion to EUR2.5 billion. In the first 2 months of the year, we've seen a continuation of Q4 trading trends. We expect these trends should start to reverse in the second half of the year. The actions we've taken to set the business up to trade in the current demand environment give us the opportunity to make year-on-year gains in gross margin and adjusted EBITDA across H2. In addition to this, we have plans to expand third-party volumes in some of our fulfillment centers, which will improve fixed cost leverage.
I'll close this presentation by reiterating that we come into 2023 with strong liquidity, meaning that we are able to navigate the current environment and keep investing carefully so that we are well placed for future growth. We'll now open the call up to your questions. If you'd like to submit a written question, please click on the speech bubble at the bottom of the screen and type it in. Thank you.
QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS
(Operator) We'll take the first question from Nicolas Katsapas from BNP Paribas Exane.
Nicolas Katsapas - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division - Research Analyst
I have 2 to start with. The first one is on the shape of growth throughout the year. It sounds like you're anticipating a weaker H1, but then possibly a return of growth in H2. And that -- if demand does surprise that you'd lean on your marketplace inventory, can you just explain sort of what gives you that kind of outlook for an improved H2 in a bit more detail? And why you think the marketplace partners will be there when growth -- if growth does return? Should I carry on with my second question or...
Christoph Barchewitz - Global Fashion Group S.A. - CEO & Member of Management Board
Yes, sure. Why don't you finish up and then we'll take them one by one.
5
