We reduced our inventory intake and closed 2022 with lower levels than a year before. This means we are in a much better position going into 2023. We reduced our costs across marketing, technology and admin and focused on optimizing sales (technical difficulty) and profits from our existing customers. We also adjusted our capital spend plan and investments into technology. Across the group, we took proactive steps to control all hiring, especially in G&A functions and targeted initiatives to redeploy or reduce the overall size of the workforce.

These actions have allowed us to navigate an uncertain environment and prioritized profitability and cash flow, whilst continuing to invest in our strategy so that we are well placed for when growth returns.

Let's now take a look at how this develops in the current year. Looking at our markets today, they all are facing an uncertain macro with worsening consumer sentiment. Inflation remains a feature running higher than what we have become accustomed to over the last few years. As a consequence, we will continue to manage inventory carefully and will look to increase marketplace share, which carries no balance sheet risk. We will continue to control costs, restricting capital expenditure and overhead and improving our marketing efficiency. These actions will allow us to continue on the path to profitability without relying on growth and associated cost leverage.

Let's now take a look at our full year results. We achieved EUR1.6 billion in net merchandise value, broadly in line with the prior year on a constant currency basis. Compared to 2019, the last normal comparative year, we have grown by 49%. Despite the volatile environment, we maintained a strong gross margin, supported by the expansion of platform services. Our adjusted EBITDA margin declined by 1.9 percentage points from deleverage across key areas, including fulfillment, which more than offset our improved marketing efficiency. Our active customer base was EUR11 million. Our customers make 28 million orders with an average order frequency of 2.5x.

Taking a look at Q4 performance. We achieved net merchandise value of EUR452 million. Looking back to Q4 2019, we have grown our NMV 40% on a constant currency basis. Our gross margin of 43% was broadly stable. Our adjusted EBITDA margin was impacted by cost deleverage and additional fulfillment center costs in Australia and New Zealand, leading to a 3.9 percentage point decline. Active customers and orders declined across all regions as a result of reduced marketing and software demand.

Let's now have a look at our progress against our strategic priorities in H2. We continue to deliver progress against our strategic priorities, which are to build the best-in-class customer experience to be the partner of choice for Global and local brands and finally, to be people and planet positive.

Let me walk you through a few updates on how we are executing in line with these priorities, starting with our LatAm investment plan. Similar to H1, we included the latest status update on our key LatAm initiative that we outlined a year ago. We've seen positive indicators across all initiatives. The fastest progress is evident in the areas in our direct control, such as improving service and delivery times, which quickly increased our NPS to its highest in the last 2 years. We also continue to progress the app by ensuring we're rolling out a top-quality interface across the region. Improving our unique and differentiated assortment is the area that will take the longest as the team needs to work season by season with key brands. Assortment continues to be critical to ensure we deliver a best-in-class experience.

On the right, you can see our value being recognized by large international brands, choosing to be available exclusively on Dafiti in Brazil. We recently added Mango, Topshop and Topman to our exclusive brand less. Beyond scaling our exclusive brand, the team has improved stock quality by growing our premium assortment and remains focused on expanding women's apparel. These