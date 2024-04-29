Global Fashion S A : Company Presentation as of April 2024
April 29, 2024 at 07:13 am EDT
#1
FASHION &
LIFESTYLE DESTINATION IN LATAM, SEA & ANZ
COMPANY OVERVIEW
April 2024
TABLE OF CONTENTS
WHO WE ARE
3
THE OPPORTUNITY
15
OUR FINANCIALS
19
APPENDIX
29
2 COMPANY OVERVIEW: APRIL 2024
WHO WE ARE
3 COMPANY OVERVIEW: APRIL 2024
WE OPERATE 3 FASHION & LIFESTYLE ECOMMERCE PLATFORMS ACROSS 11 COUNTRIES
LATIN AMERICA
SOUTHEAST ASIA
AUSTRALIA NEW ZEALAND
BRAZIL
INDONESIA
AUSTRALIA
COLOMBIA
PHILIPPINES
NEW ZEALAND
CHILE
SINGAPORE
MALAYSIA
TAIWAN
HONG KONG
4 COMPANY OVERVIEW: APRIL 2024
OUR VISION IS
TO BE THE #1
FASHION AND LIFESTYLE DESTINATION IN LATAM, SEA & ANZ
OUR PURPOSE IS TO ENABLE TRUE SELF-EXPRESSION
5 COMPANY OVERVIEW: APRIL 2024
WE HAVE ESTABLISHED LEADING MARKET POSITIONS
GROUP
LATAM
SEA
ANZ
2023
NMV
1,279
408
336
536
(€M)
ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN
(6.9)
(11.0)
(0.7)
(0.8)
(%)
ORDERS
20.8
8.4
6.8
5.6
(M)
ACTIVE CUSTOMERS
8.8
4.4
2.4
2.0
(M)
NMV1
(€M)
+24%
1,143
1,279
2019
2023
MARKETPLACE SHARE OF NMV
+20ppt
38%
18%
2019
2023
Growth rate is in constant currency. Bars are a graphical representation of values on a constant currency basis.
6 COMPANY OVERVIEW: APRIL 2024
HOW WE WIN
BEST-IN-CLASS
PARTNER OF CHOICE FOR BRANDS
PEOPLE & PLANET POSITIVE
CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE
• Broad and relevant assortment
•
Unlocking complex markets
•
Climate action
•
Inspiring and seamless digital experience
•
Offering flexible business models
•
Circularity and conscious consumption
•
Fast and convenient delivery
•
Unrivalled platform services
• Fair and ethical sourcing
7 COMPANY OVERVIEW: APRIL 2024
WE OFFER CUSTOMERS A BROAD & RELEVANT ASSORTMENT
APPAREL
FOOTWEAR
SPORT
ACCESSORIES
OTHER
34%
13%
26%
13%
14%
6,000+
global and local brands
FASHION & LIFESTYLE
categories
OWN BRANDS
enrich the assortment
EXCLUSIVE
offerings
BROAD SEGMENTS
mainstream to premium
Note: Category mix represents % of FY2023 NMV excluding VAT / GST and delivery fees.
8 COMPANY OVERVIEW: APRIL 2024
APP FIRST STRATEGY DRIVES CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT
APP SHARE OF NMV
62%
57%
46%
33%
90%
78%
2019
2023
49%
35%
CURATED CONTENT AT SCALE
33M+ SOCIAL MEDIA FOLLOWERS1
Regional Developments
new app interfaces to
LATAM drive customer engagement
paid subscription SEA programme with
personalised app journeys
brand awareness
GFG
LATAM
SEA
ANZ
ANZ campaigns promoting app activity
(1) Social media follower count based on top five platforms across GFG markets.
9 COMPANY OVERVIEW: APRIL 2024
WE OFFER BRANDS FLEXIBLE BUSINESS MODELS
PLATFORM SALES
RETAIL
MARKETPLACE
Fulfilled by GFG
Cross-docking
Drop ship
PLATFORM
Connects a market of ~800m consumers to 6,000+ brands
PLATFORM SERVICES
OPERATIONS BY GFG
END-TO-END FULFILMENT SERVICES
Single Stock Solution, E-production, Customer Service
MARKETING⁰ BY GFG
BESPOKE 360 MARKETING SERVICES
Onsite & Performance Marketing, CRM, Social Media, Offline Events
DATA BY GFG
DATA-RICH, ACTIONABLE INSIGHTS
Competitive Benchmarks, Inventory, Customer & Product Analytics, Live Dashboards
10 COMPANY OVERVIEW: APRIL 2024
