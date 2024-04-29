Global Fashion Group SA is a Luxembourg-based Company. The Company operates as a fashion and lifestyle destination in growth markets across LATAM (Latin America), SEA (Southeast Asia) and ANZ (Australia and New Zealand). It provides a range of market-oriented products, such as apparel, accessories, sportswear and footwear, among others, with a particular focus on the customer experience. The Companyâs three e-commerce platforms include Dafiti, ZALORA and THE ICONIC connect an assortment of international, local and own brands to consumers from diverse cultures and lifestyles.

Sector Department Stores