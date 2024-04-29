#1

FASHION &

LIFESTYLE DESTINATION IN LATAM, SEA & ANZ

COMPANY OVERVIEW

April 2024

TABLE OF CONTENTS

WHO WE ARE

3

THE OPPORTUNITY

15

OUR FINANCIALS

19

APPENDIX

29

2 COMPANY OVERVIEW: APRIL 2024

WHO WE ARE

3 COMPANY OVERVIEW: APRIL 2024

WE OPERATE 3 FASHION & LIFESTYLE ECOMMERCE PLATFORMS ACROSS 11 COUNTRIES

LATIN AMERICA

SOUTHEAST ASIA

AUSTRALIA NEW ZEALAND

BRAZIL

INDONESIA

AUSTRALIA

COLOMBIA

PHILIPPINES

NEW ZEALAND

CHILE

SINGAPORE

MALAYSIA

TAIWAN

HONG KONG

4 COMPANY OVERVIEW: APRIL 2024

OUR VISION IS

TO BE THE #1

FASHION AND LIFESTYLE DESTINATION IN LATAM, SEA & ANZ

OUR PURPOSE IS TO ENABLE TRUE SELF-EXPRESSION

5 COMPANY OVERVIEW: APRIL 2024

WE HAVE ESTABLISHED LEADING MARKET POSITIONS

GROUP

LATAM

SEA

ANZ

2023

NMV

1,279

408

336

536

(€M)

ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN

(6.9)

(11.0)

(0.7)

(0.8)

(%)

ORDERS

20.8

8.4

6.8

5.6

(M)

ACTIVE CUSTOMERS

8.8

4.4

2.4

2.0

(M)

NMV1

(€M)

+24%

1,143

1,279

2019

2023

MARKETPLACE SHARE OF NMV

+20ppt

38%

18%

2019

2023

  1. Growth rate is in constant currency. Bars are a graphical representation of values on a constant currency basis.

6 COMPANY OVERVIEW: APRIL 2024

HOW WE WIN

BEST-IN-CLASS

PARTNER OF CHOICE FOR BRANDS

PEOPLE & PLANET POSITIVE

CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

• Broad and relevant assortment

Unlocking complex markets

Climate action

Inspiring and seamless digital experience

Offering flexible business models

Circularity and conscious consumption

Fast and convenient delivery

Unrivalled platform services

• Fair and ethical sourcing

7 COMPANY OVERVIEW: APRIL 2024

WE OFFER CUSTOMERS A BROAD & RELEVANT ASSORTMENT

APPAREL

FOOTWEAR

SPORT

ACCESSORIES

OTHER

34%

13%

26%

13%

14%

6,000+

global and local brands

FASHION & LIFESTYLE

categories

OWN BRANDS

enrich the assortment

EXCLUSIVE

offerings

BROAD SEGMENTS

mainstream to premium

Note: Category mix represents % of FY2023 NMV excluding VAT / GST and delivery fees.

8 COMPANY OVERVIEW: APRIL 2024

APP FIRST STRATEGY DRIVES CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT

APP SHARE OF NMV

62%

57%

46%

33%

90%

78%

2019

2023

49%

35%

CURATED CONTENT AT SCALE

33M+ SOCIAL MEDIA FOLLOWERS1

Regional Developments

new app interfaces to

LATAM drive customer engagement

paid subscription SEA programme with

personalised app journeys

brand awareness

GFG

LATAM

SEA

ANZ

ANZ campaigns promoting app activity

(1) Social media follower count based on top five platforms across GFG markets.

9 COMPANY OVERVIEW: APRIL 2024

WE OFFER BRANDS FLEXIBLE BUSINESS MODELS

PLATFORM SALES

RETAIL

MARKETPLACE

Fulfilled by GFG

Cross-docking

Drop ship

PLATFORM

Connects a market of ~800m consumers to 6,000+ brands

PLATFORM SERVICES

OPERATIONS BY GFG

END-TO-END FULFILMENT SERVICES

Single Stock Solution, E-production, Customer Service

MARKETING BY GFG

BESPOKE 360 MARKETING SERVICES

Onsite & Performance Marketing, CRM, Social Media, Offline Events

DATA BY GFG

DATA-RICH, ACTIONABLE INSIGHTS

Competitive Benchmarks, Inventory, Customer & Product Analytics, Live Dashboards

10 COMPANY OVERVIEW: APRIL 2024

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Global Fashion Group SA published this content on 29 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2024 11:12:29 UTC.