Global Fashion S A : DAFITI ANNOUNCES NEW CTO FOR LATIN AMERICA

11/09/2020 | 04:06am EST

São Paulo - Dafiti, the largest fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform in Latin America, is announcing the appointment of André Piza as Chief Technology Officer.

André will be responsible for Technology and Product, which will be consolidated into a single team, accelerating Dafiti's technological transformation and the value delivered to customers.

Prior to joining Dafiti, André worked for companies such as Sotran Logística, C6Bank group, Redecard / Itáu, and UOL, amongst others.

André Piza, CTO Dafiti said: 'In more than 20 years of my professional journey, I have followed a career oriented towards creating collaborative environments where people feel comfortable contributing and seeking competitive advantages.

The focus on solving problems in an innovative way is also key, placing the consumer's vision at the center of decisions, with freedom to experiment and with a data driven culture to guide our search for results. I couldn't be more in line with the purpose and culture of the Dafiti Group to revolutionize the fashion ecosystem with intelligence - I'm super excited to be with everyone and contribute to this revolution.

In a year of reinterpretations and adaptations, the technology area has become even more strategic. I am focused on making a deep immersion in all existing projects in the group and continuing the initiatives already underway, especially leveraging the technological transformation of all the countries in which we operate, in addition to integrating two fronts that are moving in the same direction, generating even more value to the whole experience in the purchase journey of our consumers - from the portfolio to the after sales service '.

André completed his masters in Software Engineering at Unicamp, has a degree in Computer Science from UFG and completed his doctorate at USP-IME.

-ENDS-

About Dafiti

  • Office in 4 countries (Brasil, Argentina, Chile and Colombia) and 5 warehouses;
  • Universal mobile platform - tablets and smartphones - to iOS and Android;
  • To learn more, visit:
  • Institutional: https://www.dafitigroup.com

About Global Fashion Group

Global Fashion Group (GFG) is the leading fashion and lifestyle retail destination in LatAm, CIS, SEA and ANZ. We connect over 10,000 global, local and own brands to a market of more than one billion consumers through four established ecommerce platforms: dafiti, lamoda, ZALORA and THE ICONIC. Through an inspiring and seamless customer experience enabled by our own technology ecosystem and operational infrastructure, we are dedicated to being the #1 fashion and lifestyle destination in our markets. With 17 offices and 10 fulfilment centres across four continents, GFG proudly employs a dynamic and diverse team with deep local knowledge and expertise. In the twelve months to 30 June 2020, GFG delivered over 36.8 million orders to 14.6 million Active Customers. (ISIN: LU2010095458.)

For more information visit: www.global-fashion-group.com

Disclaimer

Global Fashion Group SA published this content on 03 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 09:05:09 UTC
