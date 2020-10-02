Global Fashion S A : GROUP ANNOUNCES H&M LAUNCH ON ZALORA PHILIPPINES

Luxembourg, 1 October 2020:Global Fashion Group (GFG), the leading online fashion & lifestyle destination in growth markets announces the launch of a two-month partnership between H&M and ZALORA Philippines. ZALORA is the first e-commerce platform H&M has worked with in the region.

The two-month partnership with global fashion brand, H&M will be available from 1 October to 30 November 2020 on the ZALORA Philippines website (www.zalora.com.ph) where customers can shop a diverse range of H&M apparel, shoes, bags and accessories ranging from Ladies, Young Ladies, Men and Kids.

'We are delighted to collaborate with ZALORA on this new journey that we are exploring in the Philippines. For us to meet new and existing customers where they are and when they want is something we have been looking forward to. They will be happy to find stylish and basic essentials that are affordable and friendly to our planet, true to our business idea of offering all our customers fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way. ZALORA's values and culture align well with ours and we admire their commitment to providing good and trustworthy customer experience, something that we deeply commit to at H&M,' shares Sylvain Crouzat, Country Sales Manager for H&M Philippines.

This partnership is not only ZALORA's biggest brand launch in 2020 to date, but also broadens access to innovative options for the conscious shopper. H&M's Ladies Fall Collection will feature sustainable pieces built around recycled materials-giving new life to old PET bottles, old garments, or textile off-cuts. All the pieces from the Kids Category are also made with 100% sustainably sourced cotton and zero harmful chemicals. Shoppers may easily search for these sustainable finds by using ZALORA's Earth Editfilter on the website and app.

'In true ZALORA style, we are kicking off the final quarter of the year with a bang through this very exciting partnership with H&M. Since we launched ZALORA, H&M has been among the most sought-after brands by our customers so we're excited to allow them to conveniently shop their favorite brand from the safety of their homes, especially during this time,' shares ZALORA Co-Founder and CEO, Paulo Campos III. 'As advancements in technology continue to push fashion to more progressive heights, H&M and ZALORA are at the forefront of this endeavor. The collaboration reflects how both brands are committed to expand opportunities and options for shoppers in the digital age,' he adds.

H&M is now available on ZALORA at zalora.com.ph/hm with prices starting at PHP 299.

ABOUT ZALORA GROUP:

ZALORA is Asia's online fashion destination. Founded in 2012, the company has a presence in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia & Brunei, the Philippines, Hong Kong and Taiwan. ZALORA is part of Global Fashion Group, the world's leader in online fashion for emerging markets. ZALORA offers an extensive collection of top international and local brands and products across apparel, shoes, accessories, and beauty categories for men and women. Offering up to 30-day free returns, speedy deliveries as fast as 3 hours in some markets, free delivery over a certain spend, and multiple payment methods including cash-on-delivery, ZALORA is the online shopping destination with endless fashion possibilities.

ABOUT GLOBAL FASHION GROUP:

Global Fashion Group is the leading fashion and lifestyle retail destination in Asia Pacific, Latin America and CIS. We connect over 10,000 global, local and own brands to a market of more than one billion consumers through four established e-commerce platforms: THE ICONIC, ZALORA, dafiti and lamoda. Through an inspiring and seamless customer experience enabled by our own technology ecosystem and operational infrastructure, we are dedicated to being the #1 fashion and lifestyle destination in our markets. With 17 offices and 10 fulfilment centres across four continents, GFG proudly employs a dynamic and diverse team with deep local knowledge and expertise. In 2019, GFG delivered over 34.6 million orders to 13.1 million Active Customers. (ISIN: LU2010095458.)

For more information visit: www.global-fashion-group.com

ABOUT H&M GROUP:

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in Sweden in 1947 and is quoted on Nasdaq Stockholm. H&M's business idea is to offer fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way. In addition to H&M, the group includes the brands COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, H&M HOME and ARKET as well as Afound. The H&M group has 51 online markets and more than 5,000 stores in 74 markets including franchise markets. In 2019, net sales were SEK 233 billion. The number of employees amounts to more than 179,000. For further information, visit hmgroup.com.