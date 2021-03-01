Global Fashion S A : GROUP LAUNCHES LARGEST FASHION ECOMMERCE FULFILMENT CENTRE IN LATIN AMERICA

Luxembourg: On its ten-year anniversary, Global Fashion Group (GFG), the leading online fashion and lifestyle destination in growth markets, has launched full operations at the largest automated fashion ecommerce fulfilment centre in Latin America. The facility, a €50 million investment, will serve more than five million customers across Brazil and over 1,000 brand partners with greater speed and efficiency than ever.

The built-to-suit facility, called 'LEAP', has the potential to revolutionise Brazil's fashion ecommerce ecosystem and further boost the growth of Dafiti, GFG's business in Latin America. Situated near Sao Paulo, Brazil, it is the largest fulfilment centre in the region with significant room to increase its capacity over time. It also houses the largest AutoStore fulfilment automation solution in the world.

With capacity to store more than eight million items, LEAP is situated in an area the size of 30 soccer fields. Its state-of-the-art AutoStore system features around 300 robots and 450,000 bins, powered by software that leverages artificial intelligence and predictive analysis technology to maximise efficiency. With the ability to sort items into 5,000 bins per hour, the AutoStore system also sorts and picks items on average three times faster than the last-generation fulfilment system.

GFG's innovations in logistics and technology have for ten years been central to ensuring a seamless experience for customers in 17 countries around the world. Ongoing investment in its best-in-class fulfilment infrastructure and deep local expertise have helped to cement the market leadership of GFG's business in Latin America.

Christoph Barchewitz, Co-CEO of Global Fashion Group, said: 'After a decade of exciting growth, the launch of the LEAP facility marks a milestone for GFG's business in Latin America and the Group. We remain the only online fashion and lifestyle-focused platform operating at scale in our markets. LEAP houses the largest fulfilment automation solution of its kind in the world and is the Group's largest operational project to date. Its scale and sophistication speaks to the transformational growth of the fashion ecommerce industry and will help to propel our next ten years of growth in the region.'

Philipp Povel, Co-Founder and CEO, Dafiti said: 'Dafiti has played a leading role in shaping the online fashion ecosystem in Latin America since the industry's nascent days in 2011. Now, on our tenth anniversary, we are ready to accelerate our growth and further strengthen our role in the ecosystem. Our ambition is to become the starting point for fashion in Latin America, by leveraging the scale of our platform, our customer base and our brand partnerships. The launch of LEAP is a critical enabler of this vision, and provides the infrastructure for us to capture the significant growth potential that remains for fashion and lifestyle ecommerce in Brazil.'

Global Fashion Group (GFG) is the leading fashion and lifestyle retail destination in LatAm, CIS, SEA and ANZ. We connect over 10,000 global, local and own brands to a market of more than one billion consumers through four established ecommerce platforms: dafiti, lamoda, ZALORA and THE ICONIC. Through an inspiring and seamless customer experience enabled by our own technology ecosystem and operational infrastructure, we are dedicated to being the #1 fashion and lifestyle destination in our markets. With 17 offices and nine fulfilment centres across four continents, GFG proudly employs a dynamic and diverse team with deep local knowledge and expertise. In the twelve months to 30 September 2020, GFG delivered 39.1 million orders to 15.4 million Active Customers.

