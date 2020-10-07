Global Fashion S A : LAMODA LAUNCHES ONLINE WARDROBE SERVICE

Moscow:Lamoda, the leading online fashion & lifestyle destination in Russia & the CIS, launches a new Stylist service.

Lamoda Stylistprovides customers access to an online styling team.All the customer is required to do is complete a short questionnaire about themselves, their preferences and new wardrobe expectations.

The customer will then interact with the Lamoda Stylist team and receive a selection of items from Lamoda's catalogue, including a presentation of outfit possibilities. For orders that are placed, the Lamoda Stylist team is on-hand to support the fitting process in real-time. Customers will pay RUB 1,490 for this new service, but any orders placed before 30 October will receive a 15% discount.

'The launch of our online clothing selection service is another long-awaited step towards Lamoda becoming the customer's main inspiration, assistant and guide in the world of fashion. Stylist is currently in beta, but is a step towards giving everyone the opportunity to get personalised fashion selections and recommendations from a professional stylist and save time - without leaving home,' says Yulia Nikitina, Managing Director of Marketing and Product at Lamoda.

The service is now available online here.

About Lamoda

Lamoda was established in 2011. Today Lamoda is the leading online platform for fashion and lifestyle in Russia and the CIS, listing more than 6 million products from 3,000 international and local fashion brands to over 3 million active customers. Lamoda proudly employs over 7,000 people in Moscow, Minsk, Kyiv and Almaty, as well as a cutting-edge automated fulfilment center in Bykovo, a technology hub, and 3 call-centers in Volgograd, Zhytomyr and Chernigiv. Lamoda's delivery network is also one of the largest last-mile delivery services in Russia and CIS. Lamoda, is part of Global Fashion Group (GFG), the leading online fashion and lifestyle destination in growth markets.

For more information visit www.lamoda.ru

About Global Fashion Group

Global Fashion Group (GFG) is the leading fashion and lifestyle retail destination in LatAm, CIS, ANZ and SEA. We connect over 10,000 global, local and own brands to a market of more than one billion consumers through four established e-commerce platforms: dafiti, lamoda, THE ICONIC and ZALORA. Through an inspiring and seamless customer experience enabled by our own technology ecosystem and operational infrastructure, we are dedicated to being the #1 fashion and lifestyle destination in our markets. With 17 offices and 10 fulfilment centres across four continents, GFG proudly employs a dynamic and diverse team with deep local knowledge and expertise. In 2019, GFG delivered over 34.6 million orders to 13.1 million Active Customers. (ISIN: LU2010095458.)