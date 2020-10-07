Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Global Fashion Group S.A.    GFG   LU2010095458

GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A.

(GFG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/07 04:19:08 am
5.699 EUR   +1.53%
03:45aGLOBAL FASHION S A : Lamoda launches online wardrobe service
PU
10/02GLOBAL FASHION S A : Group announces h&m launch on zalora philippines
PU
09/29GLOBAL FASHION GROUP : Berenberg gives a Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Global Fashion S A : LAMODA LAUNCHES ONLINE WARDROBE SERVICE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 03:45am EDT

Moscow:Lamoda, the leading online fashion & lifestyle destination in Russia & the CIS, launches a new Stylist service.

Lamoda Stylistprovides customers access to an online styling team.All the customer is required to do is complete a short questionnaire about themselves, their preferences and new wardrobe expectations.

The customer will then interact with the Lamoda Stylist team and receive a selection of items from Lamoda's catalogue, including a presentation of outfit possibilities. For orders that are placed, the Lamoda Stylist team is on-hand to support the fitting process in real-time. Customers will pay RUB 1,490 for this new service, but any orders placed before 30 October will receive a 15% discount.

'The launch of our online clothing selection service is another long-awaited step towards Lamoda becoming the customer's main inspiration, assistant and guide in the world of fashion. Stylist is currently in beta, but is a step towards giving everyone the opportunity to get personalised fashion selections and recommendations from a professional stylist and save time - without leaving home,' says Yulia Nikitina, Managing Director of Marketing and Product at Lamoda.

The service is now available online here.

- ENDS -

About Lamoda

Lamoda was established in 2011. Today Lamoda is the leading online platform for fashion and lifestyle in Russia and the CIS, listing more than 6 million products from 3,000 international and local fashion brands to over 3 million active customers. Lamoda proudly employs over 7,000 people in Moscow, Minsk, Kyiv and Almaty, as well as a cutting-edge automated fulfilment center in Bykovo, a technology hub, and 3 call-centers in Volgograd, Zhytomyr and Chernigiv. Lamoda's delivery network is also one of the largest last-mile delivery services in Russia and CIS. Lamoda, is part of Global Fashion Group (GFG), the leading online fashion and lifestyle destination in growth markets.

For more information visit www.lamoda.ru

About Global Fashion Group

Global Fashion Group (GFG) is the leading fashion and lifestyle retail destination in LatAm, CIS, ANZ and SEA. We connect over 10,000 global, local and own brands to a market of more than one billion consumers through four established e-commerce platforms: dafiti, lamoda, THE ICONIC and ZALORA. Through an inspiring and seamless customer experience enabled by our own technology ecosystem and operational infrastructure, we are dedicated to being the #1 fashion and lifestyle destination in our markets. With 17 offices and 10 fulfilment centres across four continents, GFG proudly employs a dynamic and diverse team with deep local knowledge and expertise. In 2019, GFG delivered over 34.6 million orders to 13.1 million Active Customers. (ISIN: LU2010095458.)

Disclaimer

Global Fashion Group SA published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2020 07:44:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A.
03:45aGLOBAL FASHION S A : Lamoda launches online wardrobe service
PU
10/02GLOBAL FASHION S A : Group announces h&m launch on zalora philippines
PU
09/29GLOBAL FASHION GROUP : Berenberg gives a Buy rating
MD
09/14GLOBAL FASHION S A : Dafiti Launches Credit Card
PU
09/09GLOBAL FASHION S A : Lamoda TV Launches New Season
PU
09/03Wacker Chemie, Shop Apotheke Europe to Enter German Index MDAX
DJ
09/02GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the Wp..
EQ
09/02GLOBAL FASHION GROUP : Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
09/01GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A. : half-yearly earnings release
09/01GLOBAL FASHION S A : THE ICONIC launches new way to shop
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 333 M 1 564 M 1 564 M
Net income 2020 -101 M -118 M -118 M
Net cash 2020 105 M 123 M 123 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 107 M 1 304 M 1 299 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,75x
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 13 018
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
Global Fashion Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6,50 €
Last Close Price 5,61 €
Spread / Highest target 42,5%
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christoph Barchewitz Co-Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Schmidt Co-Chief Executive Officer
Cynthia Alison Gordon Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthew John Price Chief Financial Officer
Karthik Subramanian Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A.141.94%1 304
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-22.38%89 244
KERING SA-0.65%85 941
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.2.62%64 539
ROSS STORES, INC.-18.71%34 561
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-15.71%29 898
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group