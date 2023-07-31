Global Food and Ingredients Ltd. reported earnings results for the full year ended March 31, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was CAD 123.26 million compared to CAD 124.42 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 10.41 million compared to CAD 4.36 million a year ago.

Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.14 compared to CAD 0.47 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.14 compared to CAD 0.47 a year ago. Basic loss per share was CAD 0.17 compared to CAD 0.47 a year ago.

Diluted loss per share was CAD 0.17 compared to CAD 0.47 a year ago.

