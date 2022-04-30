Log in
    GBGD   US37933T3086

GLOBAL GOLD CORPORATION

(GBGD)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  04/08 01:12:39 pm EDT
0.5875 USD   -21.67%
GLOBAL GOLD : Annual Report - Financial Statements and Footnotes
PU
Global Gold Corporation will Change its Ticker to GBGD.D from GBGD
CI
Global Gold Corporation Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
Global Gold : Annual Report - Financial Statements and Footnotes

04/30/2022 | 03:17pm EDT
GLOBAL GOLD CORPORATION

UNAUDITED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDING

DECEMBER 31, 2021

Table of Contents

Page

Consolidated Balance Sheet

2

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

3

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Deficit

4

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

5

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

6

1

GLOBAL GOLD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

DECEMBER 31, 2021

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS:

$

242,552

566,670

59,139

-

7,987

876,348

467,161

1,048,518

$

2,392,027

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

7,112,772

Wages payable

216,797

Mine owners debt facilities

4,104,577

Notes payable to Directors and Officers

10,954,013

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

22,388,159

Commitments and contingencies

-

DEFICIT:

GLOBAL GOLD CORPORATION STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT:

Common stock $0.001 par, 1,000,000 shares authorized; 443,627 shares issued and outstanding

444

Additional paid-in-capital

45,155,279

Accumulated deficit

(66,851,712)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

(19,996,132)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT

$

2,392,027

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $2,360,881

Cash

Inventories

Tax refunds receivable

Receivable from sale, net of impairment of $16,868,570 Other current assets

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

Deposits on contracts and equipment

TOTAL ASSETS

LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,699,857

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

2

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2021

REVENUES

$

-

OPERATING EXPENSES:

General and administrative

1,061,053

Mining and exploration costs

-

Depreciation expense

28,397

TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

1,089,450

OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSES:

Gain from asset disposition

(117,106

)

Interest expense

418,662

TOTAL OTHER EXPENSE

301,556

Net loss applicable to Common Stockholders

(1,391,006

)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

140,385

Comprehensive Net Loss applicable to Common Stockholders

$

(1,250,621

)

NET LOSS PER SHARE APPLICABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS - BASIC AND

DILUTED

$

(3.16

)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC AND DILUTED

396,330

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN DEFICIT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021

Common Stock

AccumulatedAdditionalShares

Paid-in Capital

Accumulated deficit

Other ComprehensiveAmount

IncomeTotal Deficit

Balance as of December 31, 2020

389,730

$

390

$

45,130,294

$

(65,460,706 )

$

1,559,472

$

(18,770,550 )

Stock compensation

3,897

4

35

-

-

39

Debt converted to stock

50,000

50

24,950

-

-

25,000

Net loss

-

-

-

(1,391,006 )

-

(1,391,006 )

Foreign currency translation adjusment

Balance as of December 31, 2021

-

-

-

-

140,385

443,627

$

444

$

45,155,279

$

(66,851,712 )

$

1,699,857

$

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

140,385

(19,996,132 )

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Global Gold Corp. published this content on 30 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2022 19:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
