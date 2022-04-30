|
Global Gold : Annual Report - Financial Statements and Footnotes
GLOBAL GOLD CORPORATION
UNAUDITED
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDING
DECEMBER 31, 2021
Table of Contents
|
Page
|
Consolidated Balance Sheet
|
2
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
|
3
|
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Deficit
|
4
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
5
|
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
|
6
1
GLOBAL GOLD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
DECEMBER 31, 2021
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
$
|
242,552
|
566,670
|
59,139
|
-
|
7,987
|
876,348
|
467,161
|
1,048,518
|
$
|
2,392,027
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
$
|
7,112,772
|
Wages payable
|
216,797
|
Mine owners debt facilities
|
4,104,577
|
Notes payable to Directors and Officers
|
10,954,013
|
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
22,388,159
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
-
|
DEFICIT:
|
GLOBAL GOLD CORPORATION STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT:
|
Common stock $0.001 par, 1,000,000 shares authorized; 443,627 shares issued and outstanding
|
444
|
Additional paid-in-capital
|
45,155,279
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(66,851,712)
|
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|
(19,996,132)
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT
|
$
|
2,392,027
Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $2,360,881
Cash
Inventories
Tax refunds receivable
Receivable from sale, net of impairment of $16,868,570 Other current assets
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
Deposits on contracts and equipment
TOTAL ASSETS
LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
1,699,857
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.
2
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2021
|
REVENUES
$
|
-
|
|
OPERATING EXPENSES:
|
General and administrative
|
1,061,053
|
Mining and exploration costs
|
-
|
Depreciation expense
|
28,397
|
|
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
|
1,089,450
|
|
OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSES:
|
Gain from asset disposition
|
(117,106
|
)
|
Interest expense
|
418,662
|
|
TOTAL OTHER EXPENSE
|
301,556
|
|
Net loss applicable to Common Stockholders
|
(1,391,006
|
)
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
140,385
|
|
Comprehensive Net Loss applicable to Common Stockholders
|
$
|
(1,250,621
|
)
|
|
|
NET LOSS PER SHARE APPLICABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS - BASIC AND
DILUTED
|
$
(3.16
|
)
|
|
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC AND DILUTED
|
396,330
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.
3
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN DEFICIT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021
Common Stock
AccumulatedAdditionalShares
Paid-in Capital
Accumulated deficit
Other ComprehensiveAmount
IncomeTotal Deficit
|
Balance as of December 31, 2020
|
389,730
|
$
390
$
45,130,294
$
(65,460,706 )
$
1,559,472
|
$
(18,770,550 )
|
|
Stock compensation
|
3,897
4
35
-
-
|
39
|
Debt converted to stock
|
50,000
50
24,950
-
-
|
25,000
|
Net loss
|
-
-
-
(1,391,006 )
-
|
(1,391,006 )
Foreign currency translation adjusment
Balance as of December 31, 2021
-
-
-
-
140,385
443,627
$
444
$
45,155,279
$
(66,851,712 )
$
1,699,857
$
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.
140,385
(19,996,132 )
4
