Global Gold : Annual Report - Financial Statements and Footnotes

GLOBAL GOLD CORPORATION

UNAUDITED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDING

DECEMBER 31, 2021

Table of Contents

Page Consolidated Balance Sheet 2 Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss 3 Consolidated Statements of Changes in Deficit 4 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 5 Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements 6

GLOBAL GOLD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

DECEMBER 31, 2021

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS:

$ 242,552 566,670 59,139 - 7,987 876,348 467,161 1,048,518 $ 2,392,027 CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 7,112,772 Wages payable 216,797 Mine owners debt facilities 4,104,577 Notes payable to Directors and Officers 10,954,013 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 22,388,159 Commitments and contingencies - DEFICIT: GLOBAL GOLD CORPORATION STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT: Common stock $0.001 par, 1,000,000 shares authorized; 443,627 shares issued and outstanding 444 Additional paid-in-capital 45,155,279 Accumulated deficit (66,851,712) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT (19,996,132) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT $ 2,392,027 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $2,360,881

Cash

Inventories

Tax refunds receivable

Receivable from sale, net of impairment of $16,868,570 Other current assets

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

Deposits on contracts and equipment

TOTAL ASSETS

LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT

Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,699,857

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2021

REVENUES $ - OPERATING EXPENSES: General and administrative 1,061,053 Mining and exploration costs - Depreciation expense 28,397 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 1,089,450 OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSES: Gain from asset disposition (117,106 ) Interest expense 418,662 TOTAL OTHER EXPENSE 301,556 Net loss applicable to Common Stockholders (1,391,006 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment 140,385 Comprehensive Net Loss applicable to Common Stockholders $ (1,250,621 ) NET LOSS PER SHARE APPLICABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS - BASIC AND DILUTED $ (3.16 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC AND DILUTED 396,330

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN DEFICIT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021

Common Stock

AccumulatedAdditionalShares

Paid-in Capital

Accumulated deficit

Other ComprehensiveAmount

IncomeTotal Deficit

Balance as of December 31, 2020 389,730 $ 390 $ 45,130,294 $ (65,460,706 ) $ 1,559,472 $ (18,770,550 ) Stock compensation 3,897 4 35 - - 39 Debt converted to stock 50,000 50 24,950 - - 25,000 Net loss - - - (1,391,006 ) - (1,391,006 ) Foreign currency translation adjusment

Balance as of December 31, 2021

443,627

444

45,155,279

(66,851,712 )

1,699,857

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

(19,996,132 )

4