GLOBAL GRAPHICS: RESULT OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Cambridge (UK) 6 May 2021: Global Graphics PLC (Euronext: GLOG) announces the result of its Annual General Meeting ('AGM').

At the Company's Annual General Meeting held today, the resolutions proposed at the meeting were passed without amendment.

The results of the voting are as follows:

Resolution For Against Withheld Total Result 1 22,747,546 0 0 22,747,546 100.000% Pass 2 22,745,796 1,750 0 22,747,546 99.992% Pass 3 22,747,546 0 0 22,747,546 100.000% Pass 4 22,747,546 0 0 22,747,546 100.000% Pass 5 22,747,546 0 0 22,747,546 100.000% Pass 6 22,747,546 0 0 22,747,546 100.000% Pass 7 22,747,546 0 0 22,747,546 100.000% Pass 8 22,747,546 0 0 22,747,546 100.000% Pass 9 22,745,040 2,506 0 22,747,546 99.989% Pass 10 22,745,040 2,506 0 22,747,546 99.989% Pass 11 22,745,040 2,506 0 22,747,546 99.989% Pass 12 22,744,040 3,506 0 22,747,546 99.985% Pass 13 22,747,546 0 0 22,747,546 100.000% Pass

Details of the resolutions passed are available in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website at https://investor.globalgraphics.com/investors/shareholders-annual-general-meeting

Board of directors

Effective from the AGM on 6 May 2021, the board of directors is:

Guido Van der Schueren, Chairman

Michael Rottenborn, Chief Executive Officer

Graeme Huttley, Chief Financial Officer

Clare Findlay, non-executive director

Luc De Vos, non-executive director

About Global Graphics

Through its operating subsidiaries, Global Graphics PLC (Euronext Brussels: GLOG) is a leading developer of platforms for digital inkjet printing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen and Mark Andy. Global Graphics PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are printing software developers Global Graphics Software; the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet; and the pre-press software specialists Xitron.

Contacts

Jill Taylor

Corporate Communications Director

Tel: +44 (0)1223 926489

Email: jill.taylor@globalgraphics.com

Graeme Huttley

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +44 (0)1223 926472

Email: graeme.huttley@globalgraphics.com