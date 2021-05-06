GLOBAL GRAPHICS: RESULT OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Effective from the AGM on 6 May 2021, the board of directors is:
Guido Van der Schueren, Chairman
Michael Rottenborn, Chief Executive Officer
Graeme Huttley, Chief Financial Officer
Clare Findlay, non-executive director
Luc De Vos, non-executive director
About Global Graphics
Through its operating subsidiaries, Global Graphics PLC (Euronext Brussels: GLOG) is a leading developer of platforms for digital inkjet printing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen and Mark Andy. Global Graphics PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are printing software developers Global Graphics Software; the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet; and the pre-press software specialists Xitron.
Contacts
Jill Taylor
Corporate Communications Director
Tel: +44 (0)1223 926489
Email: jill.taylor@globalgraphics.com