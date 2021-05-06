Log in
    GLOG   GB00BYN5BY03

GLOBAL GRAPHICS PLC

(GLOG)
GLOBAL GRAPHICS: RESULT OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

05/06/2021 | 11:09am EDT
Cambridge (UK) 6 May 2021: Global Graphics PLC (Euronext: GLOG) announces the result of its Annual General Meeting ('AGM').

At the Company's Annual General Meeting held today, the resolutions proposed at the meeting were passed without amendment.

The results of the voting are as follows:

Resolution For Against Withheld Total Result
1 22,747,546 0 0 22,747,546 100.000% Pass
2 22,745,796 1,750 0 22,747,546 99.992% Pass
3 22,747,546 0 0 22,747,546 100.000% Pass
4 22,747,546 0 0 22,747,546 100.000% Pass
5 22,747,546 0 0 22,747,546 100.000% Pass
6 22,747,546 0 0 22,747,546 100.000% Pass
7 22,747,546 0 0 22,747,546 100.000% Pass
8 22,747,546 0 0 22,747,546 100.000% Pass
9 22,745,040 2,506 0 22,747,546 99.989% Pass
10 22,745,040 2,506 0 22,747,546 99.989% Pass
11 22,745,040 2,506 0 22,747,546 99.989% Pass
12 22,744,040 3,506 0 22,747,546 99.985% Pass
13 22,747,546 0 0 22,747,546 100.000% Pass

Details of the resolutions passed are available in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website at https://investor.globalgraphics.com/investors/shareholders-annual-general-meeting

Board of directors

Effective from the AGM on 6 May 2021, the board of directors is:

  • Guido Van der Schueren, Chairman
  • Michael Rottenborn, Chief Executive Officer
  • Graeme Huttley, Chief Financial Officer
  • Clare Findlay, non-executive director
  • Luc De Vos, non-executive director

About Global Graphics

Through its operating subsidiaries, Global Graphics PLC (Euronext Brussels: GLOG) is a leading developer of platforms for digital inkjet printing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen and Mark Andy. Global Graphics PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are printing software developers Global Graphics Software; the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet; and the pre-press software specialists Xitron.

Contacts

Jill Taylor
Corporate Communications Director
Tel: +44 (0)1223 926489
Email: jill.taylor@globalgraphics.com

Graeme Huttley
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +44 (0)1223 926472
Email: graeme.huttley@globalgraphics.com

Disclaimer

Global Graphics plc published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 15:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
