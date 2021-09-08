Log in
Global Graphics : Meteor celebrates growth with significant expansion of facilities

09/08/2021 | 05:32am EDT
Meteor Inkjet Ltd, leading supplier of electronics, software, tools and services for industrial inkjet, expands office, lab and manufacturing space to meet strong market demand for its products and services.

With headquarters situated amongst one of the largest industrial inkjet clusters in the world, Meteor is pleased to have secured significant, additional floor space adjoining the company's existing facility. This extra room will allow Meteor to boost research, manufacturing, quality and customer support efforts while accommodating its growing workforce.

Since Meteor's acquisition by Global Graphics PLC in 2016, the company has experienced spectacular growth. Known for industrial inkjet technical expertise and innovation, Meteor's global customer base serves a wide variety of markets including ceramic tiles, packaging, labelling, commercial print, textiles, direct-to-shape product decoration and 3D/additive manufacturing.

Clive Ayling, Meteor's managing director, comments, 'Meteor's new space provides a comfortable environment for our growing team as well as offering purpose-built facilities to fuel our continued prosperity and pave the way for future innovation. This expansion is an important milestone for Meteor and we were pleased to celebrate with our employees as well as with honoured guests from the Global Graphics Group of companies.'

Meteor's contact details remain the same. The company is actively recruiting.

About Meteor Inkjet
Headquartered in Cambridge UK, Meteor Inkjet Ltd is a leading supplier of industrial inkjet electronics, software, tools and services. Working closely with major industrial inkjet printhead manufacturers, Meteor offers production-ready solutions to printer OEMs world-wide. Meteor is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Global Graphics PLC (Euronext: GLOG), a developer of integrated software and hardware solutions for graphics and industrial inkjet printing through its operating subsidiaries Global Graphics Software, Meteor Inkjet Ltd, Xitron and HYBRID Software.

Contact
Tracey Brown
Director of Strategy & Marketing
Meteor Inkjet Ltd
+44 34 584 40012
marketing@meteorinkjet.com

Disclaimer

Global Graphics plc published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 09:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 22,5 M 26,6 M 26,6 M
Net income 2020 5,92 M 7,00 M 7,00 M
Net cash 2020 5,12 M 6,05 M 6,05 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,29x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 156 M 184 M 184 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,13x
EV / Sales 2020 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart GLOBAL GRAPHICS PLC
Duration : Period :
Global Graphics PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL GRAPHICS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Rottenborn Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Graeme Redgrave Huttley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Guido René van der Schueren Chairman
Neil Wylie Operations Director
Clare Findlay Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL GRAPHICS PLC28.80%184
TD SYNNEX56.74%12 253
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED19.27%10 691
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION45.13%7 015
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-8.93%2 021
EIZO CORPORATION19.37%850