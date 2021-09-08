Global Graphics : Meteor celebrates growth with significant expansion of facilities

Meteor Inkjet Ltd, leading supplier of electronics, software, tools and services for industrial inkjet, expands office, lab and manufacturing space to meet strong market demand for its products and services.

With headquarters situated amongst one of the largest industrial inkjet clusters in the world, Meteor is pleased to have secured significant, additional floor space adjoining the company's existing facility. This extra room will allow Meteor to boost research, manufacturing, quality and customer support efforts while accommodating its growing workforce.

Since Meteor's acquisition by Global Graphics PLC in 2016, the company has experienced spectacular growth. Known for industrial inkjet technical expertise and innovation, Meteor's global customer base serves a wide variety of markets including ceramic tiles, packaging, labelling, commercial print, textiles, direct-to-shape product decoration and 3D/additive manufacturing.

Clive Ayling, Meteor's managing director, comments, 'Meteor's new space provides a comfortable environment for our growing team as well as offering purpose-built facilities to fuel our continued prosperity and pave the way for future innovation. This expansion is an important milestone for Meteor and we were pleased to celebrate with our employees as well as with honoured guests from the Global Graphics Group of companies.'

Meteor's contact details remain the same. The company is actively recruiting.

About Meteor Inkjet

Headquartered in Cambridge UK, Meteor Inkjet Ltd is a leading supplier of industrial inkjet electronics, software, tools and services. Working closely with major industrial inkjet printhead manufacturers, Meteor offers production-ready solutions to printer OEMs world-wide. Meteor is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Global Graphics PLC (Euronext: GLOG), a developer of integrated software and hardware solutions for graphics and industrial inkjet printing through its operating subsidiaries Global Graphics Software, Meteor Inkjet Ltd, Xitron and HYBRID Software.

Contact

Tracey Brown

Director of Strategy & Marketing

Meteor Inkjet Ltd

+44 34 584 40012

marketing@meteorinkjet.com