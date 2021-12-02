Log in
    GLOG   GB00BYN5BY03

GLOBAL GRAPHICS PLC

(GLOG)
Global Graphics : Thorsten Braun Wins the 2021 Joe Clarke Innovator Award for Software Technology

12/02/2021
RHEINE, GERMANY - ColorLogic GmbH, part of Hybrid Software Group, is proud to announce Thorsten Braun, Chief Technology Officer of ColorLogic GmbH, is the 2021 recipient of the Joe Clarke Innovator Award in the category for Business Innovation and Software Technology. The recipients of this prestigious award have exhibited the Joe Clarke spirit of innovation through inventing or renovating existing products, processes, or methodologies that have improved the print industry.

A virtual event was held on November 10, 2021 to welcome the newest inductees to the prestigious Academy of Screen and Digital Printing Technologies (ASDPT) and award the 2020 and 2021 recipients of the Joe Clarke Innovator Awards. Award recipients were selected by the Academy of Screen and Digital Print Technologies.

"I am truly honored to receive this award," states Thorsten Braun, CTO of ColorLogic GmbH. "Color management is my passion for over 25 years and it feels amazing to see that our industry recognizes the impact of this technology."

This is the third award ColorLogic GmbH has won in 2021 from the PRINTING United Alliance.

About Thorsten Braun: Thorsten Braun leads the development team at ColorLogic GmbH in designing award-winning color management software for the printing industry. Thorsten was an early developer of ICC based color management and focuses on breakthrough color management technology. He has worked at LOGO GmbH & Co. KG and GretagMacbeth AG, where he focused on the development of algorithms for color transformation and developed the well-known ProfileMaker. For 30 years, Thorsten's experience has landed him on advisory committees to establish international print standards with the latest being Expanded Gamut Printing in a CMYK working space.

About ColorLogic GmbH:ColorLogic GmbHis an award-winning, global company committed to providing the most advanced software technology in color management. Their suite of products includes ColorAnt, CoPrA, and ZePrA, which offer an unparalleled range of color management technology with a high level of automation possibilities. ColorLogic GmbH is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hybrid Software Group PLC(Euronext: HYSG).

Hybrid Software Group plc published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 16:20:03 UTC.


