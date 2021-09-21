Log in
    GLOG   GB00BYN5BY03

GLOBAL GRAPHICS PLC

(GLOG)
Global Graphics : connects label printing to the smart factory at Label Congress

09/21/2021 | 12:12pm EDT
At Label Congress (29-30 September, Chicago) all four Global Graphics group companies - Global Graphics Software, HYBRID Software, Meteor Inkjet and Xitron - are exhibiting together for the first time (booth 35) to present their full range of solutions for digital label printing, including their new SmartDFE™.

SmartDFE™ is the first product co-developed by all Global Graphics companies and provides everything needed to add labels and packaging printing to an industrial production environment. It is designed to be part of a fully automated manufacturing solution supporting Industry 4.0 telematics and MIS integration, plus connectivity with automated manufacturing lines via the OPC UA standard. Global Graphics is the only full stack supplier of all the critical software and hardware core technologies needed for inkjet, and SmartDFE™ brings all of these technologies together in one easy-to-integrate solution.

In addition:

Global Graphics Software will present Harlequin® and ScreenPro™, the fastest RIP and screening technology in the market, perfect for variable data printing where every label is different;

Meteor Inkjet will present its comprehensive range of industrial inkjet electronics, software, tools and services, spotlighting recently announced engines to drive printheads such as the Xerox W-series printheads, ideal for industrial label printing systems;

HYBRID Software will demonstrate its range of intelligent prepress and workflow products with PACKZ, STEPZ and CLOUDFLOW which provide a unified platform for digital and conventional label file preparation, editing, and workflow automation;

Xitron will be demonstrating the Navigator Flexo Suite for traditional label prepress work and the award-wining Navigator Digital Front End for the high-speed digital market.

"Global Graphics has an outstanding range of award-winning products," comments Mike Rottenborn, Global Graphics CEO. "Our innovative solutions provide our OEM and end-user customers with the best quality and performance, particularly when digital presses are getting faster and require print data to be delivered to the printheads at maximum possible speed. SmartDFE is the first example of us all working together to build something unique in the market, a full stack of software and printhead drive electronics that has the power to bring mass customization into the label factory at the same costs as mass production.

"We are looking forward to presenting our solutions to our customers and prospects at Label Congress, which will provide an excellent opportunity to network with industry peers for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Exhibiting as a group of companies offers an ideal opportunity for vendors and converters seeking innovative solutions to come to talk to us."

A conference runs alongside the exhibition and Mike will be appearing in a conference panel discussion: "How far can automation and Industry 4.0 go?", where topics under discussion will include lights-out manufacturing, the autonomous printing press, machine learning and the intelligent label press.

Ends

About Global Graphics PLC

Through its operating subsidiaries, Global Graphics PLC (Euronext: GLOG) is a leading developer of integrated software and hardware solutions for graphics and industrial inkjet printing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen, and hundreds of packaging printers, trade shops, and converters worldwide.

Global Graphics PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are printing software developers Global Graphics Software; the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet; pre-press workflow developers Xitron and enterprise software developer HYBRID Software.

Contact:

Jill Taylor, Corporate Communications Director | Tel: + 44 (0)1223 926489 | Jill.taylor@globalgraphics.com

Disclaimer

Global Graphics plc published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 16:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
