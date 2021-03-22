Global Graphics : CLOUDFLOW – CERM Integration

Through the technology partnership of HYBRID Software and CERM, label and packaging printers receive further benefits and innovations including: avoidance of double data entry, reduction in error and time, and costs.

CLOUDFLOW's CERM integration allows for real time track of production across the whole business, as well as externally. Especially useful for customer approval cycles, the workflow is secure, easy-to-use, and comprehensive to fit your business requirements.

Watch the introduction video below!