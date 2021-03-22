Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Global Graphics PLC

GLOBAL GRAPHICS PLC

(GLOG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Graphics : CLOUDFLOW – CERM Integration

03/22/2021 | 11:19pm EDT
Through the technology partnership of HYBRID Software and CERM, label and packaging printers receive further benefits and innovations including: avoidance of double data entry, reduction in error and time, and costs.

CLOUDFLOW's CERM integration allows for real time track of production across the whole business, as well as externally. Especially useful for customer approval cycles, the workflow is secure, easy-to-use, and comprehensive to fit your business requirements.

Watch the introduction video below!

Disclaimer

Global Graphics plc published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2021 03:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
