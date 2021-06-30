Log in
Global Graphics : HP PageWide Industrial raises the bar with the Harlequin RIP

06/30/2021 | 09:09am EDT
[Link]The HP T1190 digital inkjet press

In this latest case study, Tom Bouman, worldwide workflow product marketing manager at HP PageWide Industrial, explains why the Harlequin RIP®, with its track record for high quality and speed and its ability to scale, was the obvious choice to use at the heart of its digital front end when the division was set up to develop presses for the industrial inkjet market back in 2008.

Today, the Harlequin RIP Core is at the heart of all the PageWide T-series presses, driving the HP Production Elite Print Server digital front end. Presses range from 20-inch for commercial printing, through to the large 110-inch (T1100 series) printers for high-volume corrugated pre-print, offering a truly scalable solution that sets the standard in performance and quality.

Read the full story here.

Further reading:

  1. Harlequin Core - the heart of your digital press
  2. What is a raster image processor
  3. Where is screening performed in the workflow
  4. What is halftone screening?
  5. Unlocking document potential


Disclaimer

Global Graphics plc published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 13:08:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
