Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Global Graphics PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLOG   GB00BYN5BY03

GLOBAL GRAPHICS PLC

(GLOG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Graphics : Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility (“PDMRs”)

05/25/2021 | 06:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cambridge (UK) 25 May 2021: The Company makes the following announcement and notification in respect of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Guido Van der Schueren
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chairman
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Global Graphics PLC
b) LEI 213800ZFW446QIHAB654
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary share

GB00BYN5BY03

b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price

EUR 4.40

Volume

10,000

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

10,000

EUR 44,000

e) Date of the transaction 20 May 2021
f) Place of the transaction Euronext Brussels

About Global Graphics PLC

Through its operating subsidiaries, Global Graphics PLC (Euronext Brussels: GLOG) is a leading developer of integrated hardware and software solutions for graphics and industrial inkjet printing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen and Mark Andy. Global Graphics PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are printing software developers Global Graphics Software; the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet; pre-press workflow developers Xitron and enterprise software developer HYBRID Software.

Contacts
Jill Taylor
Corporate Communications Director
Tel: +44 (0)1223 926489
Email: jill.taylor@globalgraphics.com

Graeme Huttley
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +44 (0)1223 926472
Email: graeme.huttley@globalgraphics.com

Disclaimer

Global Graphics plc published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 10:04:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBAL GRAPHICS PLC
06:05aGLOBAL GRAPHICS  : Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging..
PU
06:00aGLOBAL GRAPHICS PLC : Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharg..
AQ
04:39aGLOBAL GRAPHICS  : Automation of Digital Proof file generation
PU
05/21GLOBAL GRAPHICS  : Publication of transparency notification
PU
05/21GLOBAL GRAPHICS PLC : Publication of Transparency Notification
AQ
05/20GLOBAL GRAPHICS  : Agnostic VDP solution built around PDF
PU
05/19GLOBAL GRAPHICS  : Connecting print to the Smart Factory
PU
05/13GLOBAL GRAPHICS  : Compliance, compatibility, and why some tools are more forgiv..
PU
05/12GLOBAL GRAPHICS  : Agfa and HYBRID Software to partner
PU
05/11GLOBAL GRAPHICS  : Intelligent Flexo receives coveted 2021 FTA Award
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 22,5 M 27,6 M 27,6 M
Net income 2020 5,92 M 7,25 M 7,25 M
Net cash 2020 5,12 M 6,27 M 6,27 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,29x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 142 M 173 M 174 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,13x
EV / Sales 2020 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart GLOBAL GRAPHICS PLC
Duration : Period :
Global Graphics PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL GRAPHICS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Rottenborn Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Graeme Redgrave Huttley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Guido René van der Schueren Chairman
Neil Wylie Operations Director
Clare Findlay Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL GRAPHICS PLC17.39%173
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED-8.95%8 297
SYNNEX CORPORATION55.59%6 570
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION26.06%6 140
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-10.21%1 961
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED25.89%1 050