MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Global Graphics PLC    GLOG   GB00BYN5BY03

GLOBAL GRAPHICS PLC

(GLOG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Graphics : What are the advantages of Intelligent Flexo?

03/20/2021 | 03:03am EDT
Intelligent Flexo Overview
Intelligent Flexo is HYBRID Software's innovative solution for improving print quality and reducing ink usage. It is a post-RIP screening module and designed to boost the quality of Flexo output. Intelligent Flexo automates the optimization of problem areas, such as flat paints, rasters, barcodes, text or borders, that used to be applied in a time-consuming editing step manually before.

How does it work?
Intelligent Flexo applies patterns on your prepress files to control the ink distribution and ensure that no bleeding occurs. By improving the way the ink is transferred on the press, the density is not only boosted but our customers can attain great results in a repeatable and consistent way. Since our software is open, our customers can easily integrate the module into their existing systems without a hassle. Our users can test their files, and improve results, with room for flexibility!

Benefits

  • Exists within the CLOUDFLOW ecosystem, with a multi-user, browser accessible tool
  • Agnostic solution, works independently of CTP, plate material, and RIP vendors, either TIFF or LEN
  • Unlocks the untapped potential of existing equipment, both hardware and software, without costly investments

Intelligent Flexo removes issues at the horizontal edges

Disclaimer

Global Graphics plc published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2021 07:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 22,5 M 26,8 M 26,8 M
Net income 2020 5,92 M 7,04 M 7,04 M
Net cash 2020 5,12 M 6,09 M 6,09 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,29x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 119 M 142 M 142 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,13x
EV / Sales 2020 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 41,3%
Chart GLOBAL GRAPHICS PLC
Duration : Period :
Global Graphics PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL GRAPHICS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Rottenborn Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Graeme Redgrave Huttley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Guido René van der Schueren Chairman
Neil Wylie Operations Director
Clare Findlay Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL GRAPHICS PLC-1.09%50
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED-5.13%8 729
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION21.88%6 219
SYNNEX CORPORATION27.16%5 415
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.10.56%2 375
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED32.74%1 342
