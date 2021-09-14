Global Graphics : presents at Amsterdam Midcap Event

Cambridge (UK), 14 September, 2021: Global Graphics PLC (Euronext: GLOG) will be presenting to potential investors at the Amsterdam Midcap Event that will take place on 20 and 21 September as a fully digital event, organised by CF&B Communication.

The investor relations team will take the opportunity to present the new face of Global Graphics to investors following the acquisition of HYBRID Software in January 2021 and the publication of the combined Group's first set of half year figures.

Global Graphics develops enterprise software for industrial inkjet printing. A growing part of the manufacturing sector, industrial inkjet is when printing technology is used in broader manufacturing processes such as ceramic tile production, textiles and wall coverings, 3D printing and packaging.

Chairman Guido Van der Schueren comments, 'This is an exciting time for the Group. We hold an unrivalled competitive position being the only full stack supplier of all the critical core technologies required for inkjet printing. Our strategic markets - textiles, ceramics, packaging and 3D - are all demonstrating significant growth potential. We look forward to presenting our investment case at the Amsterdam event and to making new contacts.'

Global Graphics' unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2021 show significant revenue and EBITDA growth. The report can be viewed here: https://investor.globalgraphics.com/investors/financial-reports

To register for the Amsterdam Midcap event please visit: http://amsterdam2021.midcapevents.com/

About Global Graphics PLC

Through its operating subsidiaries, Global Graphics PLC (Euronext: GLOG) is a leading developer of integrated software and hardware solutions for graphics and industrial inkjet printing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen, and hundreds of packaging printers, trade shops, and converters worldwide.

Global Graphics PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are printing software developers Global Graphics Software; the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet; pre-press workflow developers Xitron and enterprise software developer HYBRID Software.

