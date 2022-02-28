Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Global Green Chemicals Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GGC   TH7920010Z02

GLOBAL GREEN CHEMICALS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(GGC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Green Chemicals Public : Disclosure the Notice of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's Website

02/28/2022 | 02:37pm GMT
Date/Time
28 Feb 2022 21:10:42
Headline
Disclosure the Notice of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's Website
Symbol
GGC
Source
GGC
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Global Green Chemicals pcl published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 14:35:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 20 037 M 617 M 460 M
Net income 2022 629 M 19,4 M 14,4 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,0x
Yield 2022 2,51%
Capitalization 13 512 M 416 M 310 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,67x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 14,4%
Chart GLOBAL GREEN CHEMICALS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Global Green Chemicals Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL GREEN CHEMICALS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 12,90 THB
Average target price 12,40 THB
Spread / Average Target -3,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Piroj Samutthananont Managing Director & Director
Wanlapa Sophiskhaunkhant Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Kongkrapan Intarajang Chairman
Thodsaphorn Phienchob Vice President-Operations
Songtam Chokkanapitag Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL GREEN CHEMICALS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED14.16%407
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG9.87%4 716
ITM POWER PLC-29.64%2 279
NEL ASA-11.47%2 221
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.3.23%2 202
GREEN PLAINS INC.-13.55%1 611