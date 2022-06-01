Global Health : Secures Three Key Contracts with Private Hospitals in NSW and WA

Global Health is pleased to announce that it has secured three key contracts with Arcadia Healthcare, Matilda Nepean Private Hospital and Waikiki Private Hospital for the implementation of a range of solutions including MasterCare Patient Administration System (PAS), In-patient Electronic Medical Records (EMR), discharge summaries, cloud hosting and digital engagement platform to empower patients to engage in their health care.
