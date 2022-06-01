Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Global Health Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLH   AU000000GLH2

GLOBAL HEALTH LIMITED

(GLH)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/30 10:54:19 pm EDT
0.2900 AUD   -1.69%
03:33aGLOBAL HEALTH : Secures Three Key Contracts with Private Hospitals in NSW and WA
PU
05/30Global Health Secures Three Contracts with Private Hospitals in New South Wales, Western Australia
MT
05/29Global Health Limited Secures Three Key Contracts with Private Hospitals
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Health : Secures Three Key Contracts with Private Hospitals in NSW and WA

06/01/2022 | 03:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Global Health is pleased to announce that it has secured three key contracts with Arcadia Healthcare, Matilda Nepean Private Hospital and Waikiki Private Hospital for the implementation of a range of solutions including MasterCare Patient Administration System (PAS), In-patient Electronic Medical Records (EMR), discharge summaries, cloud hosting and digital engagement platform to empower patients to engage in their health care.

Read the full announcement

Disclaimer

Global Health Limited published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 07:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GLOBAL HEALTH LIMITED
03:33aGLOBAL HEALTH : Secures Three Key Contracts with Private Hospitals in NSW and WA
PU
05/30Global Health Secures Three Contracts with Private Hospitals in New South Wales, Wester..
MT
05/29Global Health Limited Secures Three Key Contracts with Private Hospitals
CI
04/07GLOBAL HEALTH : CEO Michael Davies joins Talking HealthTech to discuss adjusting care path..
PU
04/05Global Health Teams Up With Asta Swisstec Health to Develop Connected Healthcare System
MT
04/04Global Health Limited Partners with Asta Swisstec Health
CI
03/24GLOBAL HEALTH : MasterCare's Fast Adaptation Reduces Risk for Health Providers
PU
03/10GLOBAL HEALTH : Application for quotation of securities - GLH
PU
03/04GLOBAL HEALTH : MasterCare launches Connect app
PU
02/16GLOBAL HEALTH : Ballarat Community Health Successfully Delivered a New System to Improve P..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7,03 M 5,04 M 5,04 M
Net income 2021 -0,49 M -0,35 M -0,35 M
Net cash 2021 4,54 M 3,25 M 3,25 M
P/E ratio 2021 -41,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,4 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,34x
EV / Sales 2021 2,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,8%
Chart GLOBAL HEALTH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Global Health Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Davies Chief Executive Officer
Steven Leigh Pynt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Grant Smith Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert Knowles Independent Non-Executive Director
A. Mathew Cherian Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL HEALTH LIMITED-17.14%12
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.-33.36%26 623
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-40.67%6 730
OMNICELL, INC.-37.38%4 994
PRO MEDICUS LIMITED-32.30%3 174
SECTRA AB (PUBL)-30.07%2 782